Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm
I'm disappointed in Dom's lack of chest hair. I was hoping for a Tom Selleck style hairy chest. I'll have to turn my affections elsewhere.
rolla

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 06:06:52 pm

And we can tell everybody, this is our Szob
His feet are quite little, but, they sure do the job

He's Dom Szoboszli
He's Dom Szoboszli
Hairy limbs, hairless bod

How wonderful life is, now you're in the squad.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:31:30 pm by rolla
redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 08:44:39 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm
I'm disappointed in Dom's lack of chest hair. I was hoping for a Tom Selleck style hairy chest. I'll have to turn my affections elsewhere.

He definitely shaves or waxes it, you can see in some pics there's a bit of stubble. Signs of a hairy back as well...
newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:40:57 pm by newterp
Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:44:39 pm
He definitely shaves or waxes it, you can see in some pics there's a bit of stubble. Signs of a hairy back as well...

Will have to take the word of someone who has clearly zoomed in to a lot of Dom pics.
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm
newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm
WorldChampions

  Charlie uniform november tango fan...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:02:31 am
I think it was a clip from a recent match he played for Hungary. The lad was on the edge of his own area and he seemed to lazily waft his right foot at the ball. The ball sailed up and across the pitch to a teammate on edge of the opposition penalty area. There was no apparent effort in the pass, but it must have travelled at least 60 yards. It's timing isn't it? Like Ben Stokes hitting a cricket ball. The timing must be near perfect to generate such force. If our counter-pressing game continues to be on point he ought to give us 4 or 5 of those type of goals every season.

Should be plenty more than that. He's got two already, one with each foot.
Keith Lard

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1408 on: Today at 12:07:42 am
elsewhere

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1409 on: Today at 02:23:39 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm
I'm disappointed in Dom's lack of chest hair. I was hoping for a Tom Selleck style hairy chest. I'll have to turn my affections elsewhere.
Sorry mate, I don't have much either
elsewhere

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1410 on: Today at 02:23:57 am
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1411 on: Today at 02:34:30 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:23:39 am
Sorry mate, I don't have much either
;D
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1412 on: Today at 03:08:10 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm
You mean archive.ph ?

https://archive.ph/IYM16

Cheers.  Some interesting stuff about his development.  What's the part where he trained with golf balls in his hands to help improve his technique and balance?  As in they made him dribble while balancing a golf ball in the palm of your hand?  I've never heard of anyone training like that. 
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1413 on: Today at 03:23:25 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:23:57 am

Very good. Very much a feeling that he is incarnating a past great, with all the mythic promise that carries
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1414 on: Today at 03:48:30 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:37:06 pm


The new bromance

they really are BFFs already.

https://x.com/LFC/status/1707406196175446358?s=20
Playing footy, and daddy Mo Salah telling them off for playing indoors  :P

(Apologies for those who cant see tweets)
