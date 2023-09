One of the fellas on LFCtv said that he has size 5 feet (may have misheard though).



Size 7.. Maybe there is a chance for me with my size 8s.Standing at 6ft 1ins, Liverpool’s marquee summer signing, who arrived from RB Leipzig in a £60million deal, is far from the short, squat figure of Puskas. He does, however, have one similarity: his feet are a UK size 7 (9 in the U.S.) and they, along with his long legs, enable him to hit through the ball cleanly, according to those who have worked alongside him in the past.As a youngster Szoboszlai wore boots that were slightly too small for him. This, according to a well-placed source who asked to remain anonymous to protect his relationship with the player, was on the recommendation of his father, the former footballer, Zsolt, who nurtured him through his teenage years at his own academy Fonix Gold with a range of other wacky training drills including holding golf balls in his hands and running through plastic bottles.The belief was that, by wearing smaller boots, his feet would stop growing.Then, coupled with the right training, repetition, and a laser-focus on technique, Szoboszlai, if armed with all the right powers, would transform into a superstar kicker.