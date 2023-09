I don't think there could ever be a "new Gerrard" but this lad could be the new Gerrard. Absolute baller.



In his prime Gerrard used to be everywhere on the pitch. In the opposition box, everywhere in the middle of the park, and then defending and making tackles in our box to snuff out danger. He reminds me of that Gerrard. There isn’t a blade of grass he doesn’t cover.Just a sensational player