Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 11:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
Is that what you call it Chops?


He must have a foot like a traction engine

To quote the Wattsapp clip doing the rounds.🤣😂
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm »
He really uprooted that shot. That's my term for a bullet of a shot that follows a trajectory whereby the ball hits the roof of the net first and stretches it upward.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm »
Said it when we signed him, he hits the ball like id expect a ballerina to strike one

A one inch punch of a shot
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:26:47 pm

He must have a foot like a traction engine

To quote the Wattsapp clip doing the rounds.🤣😂

Sounds like...

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm »
Like Jan Molby's against Utd in '85.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm »
Sztevie G
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 11:41:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:14:24 pm
Is there any info yet on the speed of that shot? It went like a fucking bullet.

More like an exocet missile
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm »
We hit the jackpot with this kid

Still early days but he looks like a superstar in making.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm
Like Jan Molby's against Utd in '85.

Also, see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's against Abu Dhabi in the Champions League a few years back.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 10:00:46 pm
How about the line from Life Is Life by Opus?

La-la-la-la-la...Life is Life...la-la-la-la-la.

La-la-la-la...Szo-bos-lai...la-la-la-la-la.

Please god, no. Just thinking back at the attempt to sing that with Jürgen Klopp instead of Life is Life makes me want to cut my ears off.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm »
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 12:14:11 am »
If i'm honest, this guy might be nearly as good as me.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 12:19:50 am »
That's one of those shots that picks up pace halfway through. Forget the laws of physics, that's what it does. Its like a matrix trick or something. " think back. What did the cat shot do, exactly?"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 12:26:13 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 12:14:11 am
If i'm honest, this guy might be nearly as good as me.

And nearly as hairy as me.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 12:45:20 am »
