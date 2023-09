It'll be interesting to see how long it takes before the rest of the Premier League take notice. He's getting the odd mention on podcasts and analysis channels, with a few 'he's started well hasn't he?' kinda comments, but not many have quite woken up to just how well he's started. Tifo left him off their player of the month completely, for example, and that had a total of about 12 midfielders -- I suspect he'll be front and centre of that kind of thing before long. Not sure there's any player in the league that I'd be more excited to have in our team right now.