He's much better all-round than I thought he'd be. When we signed him there was a a lot of talk that he mainly played AM or RM, which made me assume that he's quite careless in possession and indisciplined out of it, but that's not the case at all.

Slotted in more smoothly than anybody could have hoped for, with a sprinkling of magic on top as well.
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 05:59:37 pm
For 87 minutes he outran every player on the pitch.  His speed and the number of runs he made were incredible.

And then in the 87th minute he closes down on the ball like he had just come into the game off the bench fully rested.  He was STILL the fastest guy on the pitch.  Really just an incredible physical specimen.  (Good footballer too.)

I actually made the crime commenting earlier in the season that he plays like a young Henderson. Our Colossal Dom is essentially the best bits of Gerrard, Milner, Wijnaldum and Thiago in one body. If you want to create a bionic version of the perfect midfielder, you'd basically be looking to create the Titanic Dom.
I knew little about him but before he joined but hes world class
Great player,  could be special.
What a talent this lad is.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 06:13:07 pm
I knew little about him but before he joined but hes world class
I'd never heard of him before he signed for us :)
Ignore the crap music. ;D
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n8QQdK7wq-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n8QQdK7wq-0</a>
Redknapp on steds.

Hell cost Real Madrid a pretty penny thats for certain.
£60m he cost us, yeah?

I'm reminded of when we snapped up Mo and Sadio for £30m apiece. £30m seems to be the new £60m. Absolute steal. :)
The pressing in the last 5 minutes. The mans a machine.
Rolls Royce of a player.

All the more remarkable really that for RBL he was primarily a forward or wide player. Looks like he's been a number 8 all his career.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm
I'd never heard of him before he signed for us :)
Same here. WHO?
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
Same here. WHO?
What does the World Health Organization have to do with this thread?!
Gutted we missed out on Mason Mount.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
What does the World Health Organization have to do with this thread?!
hehe.  Will he be better than Xabi?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:53:27 pm
Gutted we missed out on Mason Mount.
how do you think he feels?  :)
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:01:30 am
how do you think he feels?  :)
Szoboszlai? 😂
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:06:07 pm
Rolls Royce of a player.

Hope Rashford doesn't wreck him
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:17:48 pm
Redknapp on steds.
Now that's a weirdly great comparison. Got it all, like Redknapp almost did, but better. Eearly days, but might be our best midfielder since Gerrard. If he improves from this, and surely he will, cos he's young as still, then he could be our best ever. Was speaking about him with a mate the other week and I'm sure this is not an original thought, but it's like he was grown in some sort of futuristic sci-fi vat. He's got literally everything you'd want in a midfielder. Technique, workrate, stamina, pace, strength, intelligence, passing short and long, just how well he hits a football, handsomeness. Everything. It's terrifying how good he could be.

Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:17:48 pm
Hell cost Real Madrid a pretty penny thats for certain.
This, barring injury, is my only fear with him. God I hope he spends the next decade with us.
I just don't think anyone thought he had this in him based on his RBL career. Kind of at a loss for words with how good he's been. His stat line today is insane, just everywhere and doing everything. Who else could we have bought that would do this? Really struggling to think of someone else.
He hits it hard too. The Anfield wrap interviewed this Leipzig podcast fella who said it was something wed love about him. Probably some dead-long German word to describe the low, heavy, and accelerating trajectory. Those West ham lads in the wall were bricking it  ;D
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:15:42 am
I just don't think anyone thought he had this in him based on his RBL career. Kind of at a loss for words with how good he's been. His stat line today is insane, just everywhere and doing everything. Who else could we have bought that would do this? Really struggling to think of someone else.

Mason Mount.
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 04:08:04 pm
this kid looks like he played a decade here :D

Surprised his legs haven't gone.
He just looks like such a complete midfielder. If he continues playing like this, he will be one of the best midfielders in the league at the end of the season. He already looks like the main players in our team and that's quite an achievement to do that so quickly. Tge best part is he knows exactly when to go for the incisive pass and doesnt lose the ball very often. I just don't see any real weaknesses in his game. I'm so glad we signed him. An absolute steal for £60m.
Glad we've got some midfielders that can come in for him in Europa/league cup etc because we'd burn this MF out otherwise. He's so good.
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:41:07 am
He hits it hard too. The Anfield wrap interviewed this Leipzig podcast fella who said it was something wed love about him. Probably some dead-long German word to describe the low, heavy, and accelerating trajectory. Those West ham lads in the wall were bricking it  ;D
no surprise - he kept hitting them  :)
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:47:37 am
Mason Mount.

He'd have Mason Mount panting like he's Joe Cole on his 20th fag of the afternoon.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:15:15 pm
Glad we've got some midfielders that can come in for him in Europa/league cup etc because we'd burn this MF out otherwise. He's so good.
absolutely. Dom's played every minute of every PL game so far.  shows how much faith Klopp has in him, but as we get into the meat of the season we'll need to keep an eye on it and give him breaks as much as possible.

he's quickly becoming indispensable all over the pitch, and whatever the game situation is.
Remain surprised by him. I remember watching videos of him over the summer thinking he could clearly strike the ball cleanly, but didnt know how well he would manage off the ball or in possession against teams who sit deep. It turns out hes just good at everything.
Of course he might have Salah levels of energy, resilience and endurance and might play every important game, and most other games as well. He certainly looks like he has.

Some players just never need time off
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:21:32 pm
On the other hand he might have Salah levels of energy, resilience and ensurance and might play every important game, and most other games as well. He certainly looks like he has.

Some players just never need time off
IIRC he aced the lactate test, so hopefully you're right.
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:41:07 am
He hits it hard too. The Anfield wrap interviewed this Leipzig podcast fella who said it was something wed love about him. Probably some dead-long German word to describe the low, heavy, and accelerating trajectory. Those West ham lads in the wall were bricking it  ;D

Isn't that what they were meant to be doing in a wall?  :D

I thought Liverpool should have been a bit cuter with the second free kick mind. West Ham had four in the regular wall, a fifth bloke lying down behind it, and then a mini wall of two more covering a further angle. That's 8 players (including the goalie) lined up to stop a direct shot at goal. The situation merited something other than a direct shot at goal.
signing of the season
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:26:33 pm
signing of the season

The most nailed on thing ever since June 30th. If it wasn't Bellingham it was him and we got him. So happy that Mickey Mount fraud chose Utd we'd be sat here watching him play for Newcastle.
