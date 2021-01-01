« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1080
Ehhhh... he's ok.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1081
https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1703882583325503668

Quote
Dom Szoboszlai became the 2nd fastest footballer in @premierleague history against Wolves recording a top speed of 36.76kph

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1082
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm
Is there anything this guy can't do?

Domine!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1083
So Boss Lad
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1084
Honestly will say it again. Let this guy roam in front of a double pivot. He can do everything. Him behind Nunez and Salah and Diaz on the wings. We'll score with ease and we'd have the defensive structure behind them to keep clean sheets.

He was my first choice Bellingham alternative but i didn't think he'd be this good.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1085
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:55:36 pm
Honestly will say it again. Let this guy roam in front of a double pivot. He can do everything. Him behind Nunez and Salah and Diaz on the wings. We'll score with ease and we'd have the defensive structure behind them to keep clean sheets.

He was my first choice Bellingham alternative but i didn't think he'd be this good.

We dont really play with a 2-1 midfield. Doing so would probably dictate how we press effectively and how we utilise Trent. Cant be an inverted full back if you have a double pivot already.

How would you set up with Szoboszlai, in essence, playing as a nominal 10?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1086
People have got to stop requesting we change our system. Why? We don't need to change our system. Our system is good.  We let him roam in the right half space in that 8/10 hybrid role. His athleticism also allows Salah and him to swap so we get Salah into more central positions to create. It keeps getting disrupted because of sendings off and Mac's issues on Saturday but the template is a good one and it's a very good role for Szoboslai from what we've seen of him. Although given he seems to be our best 6, our best 8 and our best 10 maybe we'll need him to play 6 a bit more!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1087
He's knocked Mo off the top spot for names on shirts, is there anything this man can't do?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/revealed-top-10-most-popular-mens-names-and-numbers-liverpool-shirts
