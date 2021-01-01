People have got to stop requesting we change our system. Why? We don't need to change our system. Our system is good. We let him roam in the right half space in that 8/10 hybrid role. His athleticism also allows Salah and him to swap so we get Salah into more central positions to create. It keeps getting disrupted because of sendings off and Mac's issues on Saturday but the template is a good one and it's a very good role for Szoboslai from what we've seen of him. Although given he seems to be our best 6, our best 8 and our best 10 maybe we'll need him to play 6 a bit more!