Again with this. The inverted FB is you auxillary 6, hence we play with a double six in a box midfield already. It's not a far cry form a traditional double pivot with two holding/deep lying midfielders. Defensive duties are shared as are some of the more progressive ones. The difference is of course in defense where you have one man less and have to ask your RCB to cover more space.



No, the crucial differences with an inverted full back are that you have 3 players spread across the pitch behind the double pivot during build-up which is far more difficult to press. You also have two 8's again meaning it is much harder to press. The point of an inverted full-back is that at the start of a game when teams have a high-energy press you create short vertical passes that completely cut through the press.With a normal double-pivot the way out is to play longer passes out to the full-backs. Those longer passes allow the opposition time to shift across and you end up making a number of passes before you can beat the press. Even when you beat the press then their six just picks up your single 8.A traditional double pivot comes into its own when the games opens up and a player like Szobozslai gets space and crucially the freedom to play box to box which suits his athleticism and attacking threat.