Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Szoboszlai..Szoboszlai..Szoboszlaiiiiiiiiiiiii-----------Fuck her Face.............-Fuck her Face.. still works ;D


Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 05:58:33 am
Watched him at Leipzig and with Hungary - clearly a very good player with lots of potential but always viewed him as an attacking threat. Against Wolves in the 2nd half, sitting deep, even deeper than Jones, he was our playmaker supreme, dictating play, setting tempo and orchestrating all our moves.


Clearly different roles in the same game, both performed with disdainful ease.

The versatility is possibly his most impressive attribute.

Dom does it all... :D
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
He has been so impressive so far. He looks like such a complete footballer. He's been so impressive with the ball but what's equally impressive is his energy and tracking back. If he continues playing the same way, he's definitely going to be one of the top players in the league! I honestly didn't expect him to make such an impact so quickly.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 05:58:33 am
What a player we have in our hands and at 22, he is younger than Trent, same age as Jones, slightly older than Elliot and Quansah. A gem of a player. Long may it continue

I keep forgetting how young he is, he plays like hes about 26 or 27.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: markiv on Yesterday at 12:54:13 pm
He has been so impressive so far. He looks like such a complete footballer. He's been so impressive with the ball but what's equally impressive is his energy and tracking back. If he continues playing the same way, he's definitely going to be one of the top players in the league! I honestly didn't expect him to make such an impact so quickly.

So much this.  He didn't have the best of games against Wolves but he was still there harassing Wolves players and busting a gut tracking back.   I think we've eventually found our Stevie G successor.    I'm looking forward to 10 years of Szobosslad. 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Honestly, after how well its worked so far, a flexible double pivot starring Szoboslai and we may never concede again.  At a bare minimum when its time to seriously lock things down its been magic to date and still leaves plenty of options to counter or attack at will.

We only did it first because of 10 men but its been a dominant formation. Now Klopp has used it to change a game and gain stability- impressive again. Gotta be right in the locker. Total ownership of the midfield.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:32:52 am
Honestly, after how well its worked so far, a flexible double pivot starring Szoboslai and we may never concede again.  At a bare minimum when its time to seriously lock things down its been magic to date and still leaves plenty of options to counter or attack at will.

We only did it first because of 10 men but its been a dominant formation. Now Klopp has used it to change a game and gain stability- impressive again. Gotta be right in the locker. Total ownership of the midfield.

Well said. He is a talented, athletic freak. He can be outnumbered, but can't be overrun. He's a throwback to an earlier prototype of midfielder. Well above average in every facet of the game. I think Alonso was probably the last one we signed.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quite funny the Mancs bought Mount for the same price on double the wages.   Glad we didn't buy Mount.   Seemingly the only real thing he had going for him was his HG status.   
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 05:58:33 am
Has exceeded all expectations so far hasnt he. Watched him at Leipzig and with Hungary - clearly a very good player with lots of potential but always viewed him as an attacking threat. Against Wolves in the 2nd half, sitting deep, even deeper than Jones, he was our playmaker supreme, dictating play, setting tempo and orchestrating all our moves. We did not win that game without Szoboszlai

What a player we have in our hands and at 22, he is younger than Trent, same age as Jones, slightly older than Elliot and Quansah. A gem of a player. Long may it continue
In my mind, having rewatched that game- we won it BECAUSE of him. We sorely missed Trent, but he stepped up wonderfully.
What a player! I didn't think he'd be able to do this, but he did it so well. Spraying passes, somewhat controlling the tempo...

Now.. for the next experiment... ;D



DM!
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
He looked brilliant in that double-pivot as the playmaker.  Basically the same role Trent plays when he inverts.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
He's just got it. You look at a player for 5 minutes and sometimes you can just tell they've got that extra something. He's a gem.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
He's managed to exceed lofty expectations so far. We've seen a lot of what we expected - smart pressing, a threat from range, tidy technique - but I've been surprised by how gritty and versatile he is. A 'complete' midfielder.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
A Rolls Royce of a player
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:11:51 am
Well said. He is a talented, athletic freak. He can be outnumbered, but can't be overrun. He's a throwback to an earlier prototype of midfielder. Well above average in every facet of the game. I think Alonso was probably the last one we signed.

Alonso never struck me as being gifted athletically.  He had incredible anticipation and vision as well as world class ball distribution abiliyt that enabled him to put a 80 yard ball on the foot of a liverpool player, but was not particularly strong physically in my recollection.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 10:39:59 am
Alonso never struck me as being gifted athletically.  He had incredible anticipation and vision as well as world class ball distribution abiliyt that enabled him to put a 80 yard ball on the foot of a liverpool player, but was not particularly strong physically in my recollection.

He wasnt the strongest or quickest but he was quicker in thought than most and was also a surpringly effective tackler so still won a lot of his battles.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yeah Alonso is a 6 footer and he was really solidly built when he was a player.  He wasn't the most agile or the quickest, but he was still really physical.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:32:52 am
Honestly, after how well its worked so far, a flexible double pivot starring Szoboslai and we may never concede again.  At a bare minimum when its time to seriously lock things down its been magic to date and still leaves plenty of options to counter or attack at will.

We only did it first because of 10 men but its been a dominant formation. Now Klopp has used it to change a game and gain stability- impressive again. Gotta be right in the locker. Total ownership of the midfield.

A double pivot makes sense when the game opens up and there is space. However, it makes it really hard to build up play early in a game when a team is fresh and pressing you high up the pitch. A 3-2 build-up with an inverted full-back makes it far easier to beat the press.

With the number of substitutions now available there is a real argument for starting with an inverted full back and a single six and then switching to a double pivot later in the game. Szobozslai as part of the double pivot when you want to open the game up and Endo as part of the double pivot when you want to kill a game off. 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:10:29 am
A double pivot makes sense when the game opens up and there is space. However, it makes it really hard to build up play early in a game when a team is fresh and pressing you high up the pitch. A 3-2 build-up with an inverted full-back makes it far easier to beat the press.

With the number of substitutions now available there is a real argument for starting with an inverted full back and a single six and then switching to a double pivot later in the game. Szobozslai as part of the double pivot when you want to open the game up and Endo as part of the double pivot when you want to kill a game off.

Again with this. The inverted FB is your auxillary 6, hence we play with a double six in a box midfield already. It's not a far cry form a traditional double pivot with two holding/deep lying midfielders. Defensive duties are shared as are some of the more progressive ones. The difference is of course in defense where you have one man less and have to ask your RCB to cover more space.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
It's been a long time since I've seen someone play for us with his recovery speed in midfield to chase and catch opposition players on the break. Even our mids with the engine to do it like Gini, milner or Hendo didn't have his pace to make up ground vs quick players.

There were a few examples against wolves that snuffed out very dangerous situations.

He really has it all.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:22:30 pm
Again with this. The inverted FB is you auxillary 6, hence we play with a double six in a box midfield already. It's not a far cry form a traditional double pivot with two holding/deep lying midfielders. Defensive duties are shared as are some of the more progressive ones. The difference is of course in defense where you have one man less and have to ask your RCB to cover more space.

No, the crucial differences with an inverted full back are that you have 3 players spread across the pitch behind the double pivot during build-up which is far more difficult to press. You also have two 8's again meaning it is much harder to press. The point of an inverted full-back is that at the start of a game when teams have a high-energy press you create short vertical passes that completely cut through the press.

With a normal double-pivot the way out is to play longer passes out to the full-backs. Those longer passes allow the opposition time to shift across and you end up making a number of passes before you can beat the press. Even when you beat the press then their six just picks up your single 8.

A traditional double pivot comes into its own when the games opens up and a player like Szobozslai gets space and crucially the freedom to play box to box which suits his athleticism and attacking threat.   
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:41:48 pm
No, the crucial differences with an inverted full back are that you have 3 players spread across the pitch behind the double pivot during build-up which is far more difficult to press. You also have two 8's again meaning it is much harder to press. The point of an inverted full-back is that at the start of a game when teams have a high-energy press you create short vertical passes that completely cut through the press.

With a normal double-pivot the way out is to play longer passes out to the full-backs. Those longer passes allow the opposition time to shift across and you end up making a number of passes before you can beat the press. Even when you beat the press then their six just picks up your single 8.

A traditional double pivot comes into its own when the games opens up and a player like Szobozslai gets space and crucially the freedom to play box to box which suits his athleticism and attacking threat.

We were pressed out of the game v Wolves with Joey as an IFB. We castled Trent with Joel to avoid the press and afford him more time to build up v Villa.

A traditional double pivot works differently across different formations  eg. 4-4-2 and a 4-2-3-1 and as you pointed out in your previous post, can work differently within those formations. It can be ultra defensive or ultra progressive.

When we play a box midfield with Trent inverted we positionally have two holding midfielders - two '6s'. Jürgen has also stated we play with a double six in a box midield.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:54:00 pm
We were pressed out the game v Wolves with Joey as an IFB. We castled Trent with Joel to avoid the press and afford him more time to build up v Villa.

A traditional double pivot works differently across different formations  eg. 4-4-2 and a 4-2-3-1 and as you pointed out in your previous post, can work differently within those formations. It can be ultra defensive or ultra progressive.

When we play a box midfield with Trent inverted we positionally have two holding midfielders - two '6s'. Jürgen has also stated we play with a double six in a box midield.

The massive difference though is that an IFB is very flexible whereas a traditional double pivot is less flexible and crucially doesn't give you a 3-2 build-up.

The double six is only when in possession and during the initial counter press. The full-back becomes a normal fullback when defending. It gives you the flexibility to overload areas of the pitch early in games which makes build up easier.

When the game opens up then one of the double pivot Szob in this case gets the freedom to go box to box and the other pivot holds. You simply can't do that early in games. That is why for me it makes sense to start with an IFB and then use the bench to change things up or down if you need to.   
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Been absolutely brilliant so far and is a machine. Hope we manage his minutes well over the first half of the season so he is in peak conditioning for the run in- don't really want him to play EL or League cup games
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:06:55 pm
The massive difference though is that an IFB is very flexible whereas a traditional double pivot is less flexible and crucially doesn't give you a 3-2 build-up.

The double six is only when in possession and during the initial counter press. The full-back becomes a normal fullback when defending. It gives you the flexibility to overload areas of the pitch early in games which makes build up easier.

When the game opens up then one of the double pivot Szob in this case gets the freedom to go box to box and the other pivot holds. You simply can't do that early in games. That is why for me it makes sense to start with an IFB and then use the bench to change things up or down if you need to.

I don't believe we use Trent in an IFB role to beat the press at all. We use him as a 'quarterback'- so sorry :D - to open up the pitch vertically in a not unsimilar fashion we used Szobo in the double pivot in the 2nd half v Wolves. I would love for Trent to become "a normal fullback when defending" but in this inverted role and when the opposition quickly counters it's practically impossible for him to be in two places at once hence why the RCB is so important in that system.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
He's no Mason Mount i'll tell you.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:20:54 pm
He's no Mason Mount i'll tell you.

long may it continue
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:16:44 pm
I don't believe we use Trent in an IFB role to beat the press at all. We use him as a 'quarterback'- so sorry :D - to open up the pitch vertically in a not unsimilar fashion we used Szobo in the double pivot in the 2nd half v Wolves. I would love for Trent to become "a normal fullback when defending" but in this inverted role and when the opposition quickly counters it's practically impossible for him to be in two places at once hence why the RCB is so important in that system.

Here are Trent's stats for last season after we started inverting.



Trent is far more than a player who goes long. He is very adept at shifting the ball and playing through the press. For me Szobozslai would be wasted as a deep-lying playmaker. I would much rather see Trent as an IFB and Szoboslai free to get into the kind of positions Gundogan and DeBruyne got into last season for City.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Szoboszlai has made as good a start as you could imagine to his Liverpool career so far. Hes shown himself as a player who has everything in his locker.

The challenge for him is producing this level on a consistent basis. being 7/10 or better for 90% of games in a season. That should be his aim for this season. The 1st 5 games is a really good base for him to work off
