Honestly, after how well its worked so far, a flexible double pivot starring Szoboslai and we may never concede again. At a bare minimum when its time to seriously lock things down its been magic to date and still leaves plenty of options to counter or attack at will.



We only did it first because of 10 men but its been a dominant formation. Now Klopp has used it to change a game and gain stability- impressive again. Gotta be right in the locker. Total ownership of the midfield.



A double pivot makes sense when the game opens up and there is space. However, it makes it really hard to build up play early in a game when a team is fresh and pressing you high up the pitch. A 3-2 build-up with an inverted full-back makes it far easier to beat the press.With the number of substitutions now available there is a real argument for starting with an inverted full back and a single six and then switching to a double pivot later in the game. Szobozslai as part of the double pivot when you want to open the game up and Endo as part of the double pivot when you want to kill a game off.