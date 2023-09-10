Has exceeded all expectations so far hasnt he. Watched him at Leipzig and with Hungary - clearly a very good player with lots of potential but always viewed him as an attacking threat. Against Wolves in the 2nd half, sitting deep, even deeper than Jones, he was our playmaker supreme, dictating play, setting tempo and orchestrating all our moves. We did not win that game without Szoboszlai



What a player we have in our hands and at 22, he is younger than Trent, same age as Jones, slightly older than Elliot and Quansah. A gem of a player. Long may it continue