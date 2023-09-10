« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1000 on: September 10, 2023, 07:11:49 pm »
He's captain of his country. Pretty sure it's not meaningless to him.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,399
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1001 on: September 10, 2023, 07:54:26 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline LifelongRed, Sussex

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1002 on: September 10, 2023, 08:14:23 pm »
A far too relaxed style  :D
Logged

Offline rolla

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1003 on: September 11, 2023, 12:56:29 am »
Of course he is also a goal kick specialist.... 😁
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1004 on: September 11, 2023, 12:58:04 am »
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,276
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1005 on: September 11, 2023, 12:23:32 pm »
Just watched highlights of him from the international break. This guys ceiling is huge. He has it all. We absolutely mugged Leipzig on the transfer fee
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1006 on: September 11, 2023, 12:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September 11, 2023, 12:23:32 pm
Just watched highlights of him from the international break. This guys ceiling is huge.
True, some of those pre-Victorian mansions certainly have ample proportions
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,806
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1007 on: September 11, 2023, 12:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 11, 2023, 12:33:56 pm
True, some of those pre-Victorian mansions certainly have ample proportions

Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 02:31:16 pm »
Hes our best 8, our best 6 and, almost certainly, our best 10. Outrageously good second half today.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,412
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 02:31:35 pm »
What a second half. World class
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,467
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 02:31:52 pm »
Few misplaced passes in the first half but absolutely ran the game in the second.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,638
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 02:33:02 pm »
He's just an incredible player. Our best midfielder already after about 5 games in the season. What a signing.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 02:33:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:31:52 pm
Few misplaced passes in the first half but absolutely ran the game in the second.

Absolutely. Didn't let it get to him and turned on the style in the second. Phenomenal. Stood up to be counted.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 02:34:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:31:52 pm
Few misplaced passes in the first half but absolutely ran the game in the second.
Yup, much better after a poor first half and one of the reasons we turned it around

He needs to get more clever in his pressing, gets beaten too easily when he rushes into situations.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm »
His strength and stamina provide a platform to his play, such that even when he's not totally on it he'll still always contribute. Hopefully we stick to giving him one game a week for as long as possible so he can keep that workrate up.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,833
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 02:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm
His strength and stamina provide a platform to his play, such that even when he's not totally on it he'll still always contribute. Hopefully we stick to giving him one game a week for as long as possible so he can keep that workrate up.

He shouldn't be needed in the Europa League group stages IMO, we've got the numbers to give other players a go and he'll probably only play in the groups should we need a win, I'd imagine he might be benched against Leicester too so he should be ready for what is hopefully a big second half of the season where we'll ideally be challenging in the league and Europa League amongst the domestic cups too. Ideally  ;)
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,164
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 02:50:10 pm »
He was absolutely seething with himself when he put that pass out of play at the corner flag, like seeing little things like that. On top of him bossing the second half obviously ¬¬
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 02:51:17 pm »
Can't believe he was getting slagged off at HT, they were many worthy in that first 45 but not Szoboszlai. He worked his arse off, only player going direct and trying to stretch the opposition in Trent's absence with his passing. Second half much the same but dictated from deeper.

He oozes quality.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 02:55:57 pm »
Brilliant in 2nd half.

1st half he was playing to deep but i guess with Mac struggling it was a necessity, that all changed in the 2nd half when he was a bit higher up the pitch he was dictating things and pressing.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,228
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 02:58:10 pm »
He was a bit crap in the first half, like mostly everyone else, but he showed in the second half what the hype is all about. He is going to be an absolutely top class player for us.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • Red since '64
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 02:58:24 pm »
What an engine this lads got. 22 years old, loads of ability, sets himself high standards; the Skys the limit, honestly.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 03:13:09 pm »
Ran the show from a deeper role in the second half.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 03:20:24 pm »
He amazing player. I feel like he play all 10 outfield positions and dominate the game.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,978
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 03:59:34 pm »
He is Superman.  8)
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1024 on: Yesterday at 07:29:54 pm »
What a player he is - great feet, quick, strong, great passing and vision, always pressing, he reads the game well, and works his socks off.

Only five games in and he's bossing it already 8)
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,086
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1025 on: Yesterday at 07:32:01 pm »
Getting De Bruyne vibes off him. What a player he is and what a player he will become.

Dont think that was his best today but you can just see the class.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,706
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1026 on: Yesterday at 08:04:39 pm »

Hes got just about everything you need to be one of the best midfielders in europe for the next 10 years, we have to protect him and let him develop but im really excited to see what he can achieve with this team
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1027 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm »
Real drive and determination again from him. Liked 4-4-2 in the second half
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1028 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm »
Ran the show second half today.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1029 on: Yesterday at 09:47:23 pm »
A generational talent.

Even his bad bits are good.

What a player we have, he will be the best midfielder (perhaps even player) in the world within the next 3-5 years.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Elblanco twatto

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1030 on: Yesterday at 10:08:53 pm »
Pretty much everything he does seems effortless. He's a piss-take. Must be a nightmare to play against. Bloody brilliant
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1031 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm »
He is like an emotionally relaxed Steven Gerrard.
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1032 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm »
He's definitely got a big one.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,426
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1033 on: Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm »
Absolutely bossed it in the 2nd half. What a player.
Logged

Offline markiv

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1034 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm »
It's only been 5 games, but he's already become our most important outfield player. He's been immense so far and probably our best player apart from Ali. Long may it continue.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,084
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1035 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm »
I really liked the idea of signing him when he was first mentioned as an option, but I am surprised by how good he really is ...
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 05:58:33 am »
Has exceeded all expectations so far hasnt he. Watched him at Leipzig and with Hungary - clearly a very good player with lots of potential but always viewed him as an attacking threat. Against Wolves in the 2nd half, sitting deep, even deeper than Jones, he was our playmaker supreme, dictating play, setting tempo and orchestrating all our moves. We did not win that game without Szoboszlai

What a player we have in our hands and at 22, he is younger than Trent, same age as Jones, slightly older than Elliot and Quansah. A gem of a player. Long may it continue
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur
