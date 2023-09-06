« previous next »
          see Bellingham as a one man Team

          see Szoboszlai as a man for the Team
Bellingham would have been great, obviously. But weve essentially bought Dom and Mac Allister for his combined fee and wages (pure guesswork!). And had some funds for Gravenberch and Endo too. I think in this instance, doing a bigger rebuild will be more useful to us than getting in one superstar.

Glad hes now in Spain, not City though. Looks like hes smashing it there at the moment.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September  6, 2023, 09:54:25 am
I know we're biased...and to an extent the money doesn't bother us fans. But, putting that aside for the moment it's an interesting debate. If you could go back in time and have either....

Bellingham for c.£100M and say £250k/week

or

Szoboszlai for £60M and say £140k/ week

...where would you be. A month or two ago I'd have certainly thought Bellingham's 100%, but it's a far closer thing now.

Why not both? If were going to do irrelevant hypotheticals Im definitely having both!
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  6, 2023, 10:13:54 am
Bellingham would have been great, obviously. But weve essentially bought Dom and Mac Allister for his combined fee and wages (pure guesswork!). And had some funds for Gravenberch and Endo too. I think in this instance, doing a bigger rebuild will be more useful to us than getting in one superstar.

Glad hes now in Spain, not City though. Looks like hes smashing it there at the moment.

Yup, agree on both counts.

Bellingham at City would have been horrible.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September  6, 2023, 09:54:25 am
I know we're biased...and to an extent the money doesn't bother us fans. But, putting that aside for the moment it's an interesting debate. If you could go back in time and have either....

Bellingham for c.£100M and say £250k/week

or

Szoboszlai for £60M and say £140k/ week

...where would you be. A month or two ago I'd have certainly thought Bellingham's 100%, but it's a far closer thing now.

Ive no idea what the wages/bonuses are for these players, but the 2nd option for sure. But then Szobo was one of the few players Id have genuinley been gutted to see go to another club (when the rumours of him going to Newcastle for instance!). Yes Bellingham is incredible, but the difference in finances for the club would have likely been restrictive, and no point having one truly amazing player, but still have many holes. Also, not sure how confident I would be of Bellingham staying for the long haul. 

Yes, LFC would have signed more than just Bellingham, but who and how many more, we dont know, the budget obviously would have been worked differently to acccomodate him had he wanted to come here. So this way with Szobo and the others who came in, worked very well as a total rebuild.  Not sure it would have the other way round.
I absolutely love him, he's the closest thing we've had to Stevie since he left. He's all action, he never stops running, he throws himself into tackles, he can pass, he can shoot and he clearly loves it here already

He's one of those names you heard about when he was like 17/18 and breaking through (same with Gravenberch) and it's surreal to have him playing for us and being as good as his promise looked like he'd be
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September  6, 2023, 09:54:25 am
I know we're biased...and to an extent the money doesn't bother us fans. But, putting that aside for the moment it's an interesting debate. If you could go back in time and have either....

Bellingham for c.£100M and say £250k/week

or

Szoboszlai for £60M and say £140k/ week

...where would you be. A month or two ago I'd have certainly thought Bellingham's 100%, but it's a far closer thing now.

I believe Bellingham is on higher than that. Almost certainly.
Quote from: newterp on September  6, 2023, 01:19:33 pm
I believe Bellingham is on higher than that. Almost certainly.
About £400k pw has been reported

That brings 5 years of Bellingham to £214m with transfer and wages

Dom comes out at about £96m over the same period

Which is why we dont have Bellingham sadly, hes a phenomenon .   But we seem to have a great alternative .
Quote from: newterp on September  6, 2023, 01:19:33 pm
I believe Bellingham is on higher than that. Almost certainly.

I read an article somewhere that had suggested 360K a week at least.
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  6, 2023, 10:18:56 pm
About £400k pw has been reported

That brings 5 years of Bellingham to £214m with transfer and wages

Dom comes out at about £96m over the same period

Which is why we dont have Bellingham sadly, hes a phenomenon .   But we seem to have a great alternative .

We would be able to pay those wages if the PL was skewed towards ourselves and United like the La Liga is for RM and Barca.

I was gutted when he decided to sign for those pricks but am happy as Larry that we signed Dom. I've been genuinely surprised by him as I purposely didn't bother watching any vids or google him before seeing him play, didn't even know his age until last week  ;D
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  6, 2023, 10:18:56 pm
About £400k pw has been reported  .

I have seen reports of 230 000 per week
Does anyone know the inside story of why the club suddenly pulled the plug on Bellingham? Given how much they were prepared to pay for Caicedo and Lavia who are inferior players, the money could not have been the only story...

Was it because Bellingham made it clear that he was going to Real and the club backed out so that they wouldn't lose another transfer race with Madrid? I hope that was the case because looking at how well he is doing in Real colours, I can only imagine how much better he would have made us had he been signed by us instead.
Why do people keep citing wages as the reason we don't have Bellingham?
The club say they unilaterally decided not to pursue the deal for a slightly unconvincing mishmash of reasons (he wouldn't commit / we wanted more players etc.) .. the Bellingham camp say they were confused we pulled out and he was open to coming here.. no one knows what wage he'd have wanted if he did come here
Ultimately he chose Madrid - at what point is open to debate and I guess we'll never know - and there's a decent chance he'll be one of the top 3 or 4 players in the world over the next decade, thankfully not in our league

Our pursuit of him was a mistake, a waste of time and a failure - we probably could've got him if we'd gone harder, sooner but who knows
Signing Szoboszlai looks like a coup and he looks like he can be a top player for us

Both these things are true - you don't need to justify the first with the second
Ballocks. He chose Madrid over us. End of.

All that other stuff is click bait reporting. The club never said any of that. But it was repeated a lot so , you know.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:00:43 am
Why do people keep citing wages as the reason we don't have Bellingham?
The club say they unilaterally decided not to pursue the deal for a slightly unconvincing mishmash of reasons (he wouldn't commit / we wanted more players etc.) .. the Bellingham camp say they were confused we pulled out and he was open to coming here.. no one knows what wage he'd have wanted if he did come here
Ultimately he chose Madrid - at what point is open to debate and I guess we'll never know - and there's a decent chance he'll be one of the top 3 or 4 players in the world over the next decade, thankfully not in our league

Our pursuit of him was a mistake, a waste of time and a failure - we probably could've got him if we'd gone harder, sooner but who knows
Signing Szoboszlai looks like a coup and he looks like he can be a top player for us

Both these things are true - you don't need to justify the first with the second

You know full well where that started Jack :lmao
Lovely, a thread about one of the most promising players weve had in years and its become all about someone we didnt sign!

But yes, Id rather do what we did. Bellingham is the better player, at least right now, but hed have been a ridiculous financial commitment and wed all have spent the next few years worried hed go to Madrid anyway (not that were unlikely to do that with Szoboszai if he stays on track). Plus, in my totally real and accurate headcanon, us pulling out of the race for him is what sent him to Spain instead of City. So everybody wins.

Meanwhile, I hate to make things a bit darkbut does anyone know if Szobo has said anything in public support of Orban? Id really rather not have my heart broken a la (some) fans of so many recent Turkish players.
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 12:18:04 pm
Lovely, a thread about one of the most promising players weve had in years and its become all about someone we didnt sign!

But yes, Id rather do what we did. Bellingham is the better player, at least right now, but hed have been a ridiculous financial commitment and wed all have spent the next few years worried hed go to Madrid anyway (not that were unlikely to do that with Szoboszai if he stays on track). Plus, in my totally real and accurate headcanon, us pulling out of the race for him is what sent him to Spain instead of City. So everybody wins.

Meanwhile, I hate to make things a bit darkbut does anyone know if Szobo has said anything in public support of Orban? Id really rather not have my heart broken a la (some) fans of so many recent Turkish players.

Dont think so. He actually comes from close to where Fehervar are based - and that is the club Orban played for as a youth. But Szobo went to another club as a kid - where his father played and coached.

Also, Szobo left Hungary at 16, so was never a part of this big push by Orban to get Hungary back on the football map as it where, he never went to their football academies or played for any of the Hungarian clubs as a pro.
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 12:18:04 pm
Lovely, a thread about one of the most promising players weve had in years and its become all about someone we didnt sign!

But yes, Id rather do what we did. Bellingham is the better player, at least right now, but hed have been a ridiculous financial commitment and wed all have spent the next few years worried hed go to Madrid anyway (not that were unlikely to do that with Szoboszai if he stays on track). Plus, in my totally real and accurate headcanon, us pulling out of the race for him is what sent him to Spain instead of City. So everybody wins.

Meanwhile, I hate to make things a bit darkbut does anyone know if Szobo has said anything in public support of Orban? Id really rather not have my heart broken a la (some) fans of so many recent Turkish players.

Why not just enjoy his footballing talents?

And whats Turkey got to do with a Hungarian player?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:42:50 pm
Why not just enjoy his footballing talents?

And whats Turkey got to do with a Hungarian player?
100% we have enough fucking politics bleeding into the game (and RAWK!) to last a lifetime without inventing stuff.
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Yesterday at 08:41:11 am
Does anyone know the inside story of why the club suddenly pulled the plug on Bellingham? Given how much they were prepared to pay for Caicedo and Lavia who are inferior players, the money could not have been the only story...

Was it because Bellingham made it clear that he was going to Real and the club backed out so that they wouldn't lose another transfer race with Madrid? I hope that was the case because looking at how well he is doing in Real colours, I can only imagine how much better he would have made us had he been signed by us instead.

History is written by the victors but from what Ive read/listened to Real felt like they had him in the bag from when the World Cup. Yeah they may have offered more in wages, but he wanted to go there. As evidenced with the Caicedo bid, we wouldve had the means to fund the deal. Saying we couldnt finance is just PR management given what happened with Tchouameni the summer before. Oh well, seems to have worked well for all parties: they got Bellingham, United got Mount (lol) and we got our Dom.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:42:50 pm
Why not just enjoy his footballing talents?

And whats Turkey got to do with a Hungarian player?

Alright, you know what, I'm genuinely sorry for bringing it up. I could spend ten minutes writing about how related they are, but it wouldn't be worth the stress and wouldn't improve this thread at all. I'm just happy to hear that Szobo is out of politics for the moment.
Quote from: Dim Glas on September  6, 2023, 12:44:28 pm
Ive no idea what the wages/bonuses are for these players, but the 2nd option for sure. But then Szobo was one of the few players Id have genuinley been gutted to see go to another club (when the rumours of him going to Newcastle for instance!). Yes Bellingham is incredible, but the difference in finances for the club would have likely been restrictive, and no point having one truly amazing player, but still have many holes. Also, not sure how confident I would be of Bellingham staying for the long haul. 

Yes, LFC would have signed more than just Bellingham, but who and how many more, we dont know, the budget obviously would have been worked differently to acccomodate him had he wanted to come here. So this way with Szobo and the others who came in, worked very well as a total rebuild.  Not sure it would have the other way round.
Madrid is going to make a killing on shirts and other income because of Bellingham. That's one of the main driving forces- he's "marketability", behind his signing, but I'm glad we got Szoboszlai.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:14:02 pm
Madrid is going to make a killing on shirts and other income because of Bellingham. That's one of the main driving forces- he's "marketability", behind his signing, but I'm glad we got Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Endo, Thiago, Bajcetic, Curtis and Harvey - that's not a bad midfield to be picking from.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:47:20 am
Ballocks. He chose Madrid over us. End of.

All that other stuff is click bait reporting. The club never said any of that. But it was repeated a lot so , you know.

Exactly.

The lure of Francos club spending beyond their means to guaranteed silverware and £20m a year too much.  Liverpool bailed out to save face.
I love Fanni, me.

Quote from: ThePoolMan on Yesterday at 08:41:11 am
Does anyone know the inside story of why the club suddenly pulled the plug on Bellingham? Given how much they were prepared to pay for Caicedo and Lavia who are inferior players, the money could not have been the only story...

Was it because Bellingham made it clear that he was going to Real and the club backed out so that they wouldn't lose another transfer race with Madrid? I hope that was the case because looking at how well he is doing in Real colours, I can only imagine how much better he would have made us had he been signed by us instead.

Klopp talked about it , some players are just too expensive for us and it's not about the fee but the salary and other fees. I am actually thankful Real bought him otherwise he would be playing for a Premier League team rival now.

Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:47:20 am
Ballocks. He chose Madrid over us. End of.

All that other stuff is click bait reporting. The club never said any of that. But it was repeated a lot so , you know.

We didn't even make an offer so how did he choose them over us. Zero chance that we would have given him over 300k a week.
Oh thank god i saw his thread bumped on international duty and panicked for a second

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm
Klopp talked about it , some players are just too expensive for us and it's not about the fee but the salary and other fees. I am actually thankful Real bought him otherwise he would be playing for a Premier League team rival now.

We didn't even make an offer so how did he choose them over us. Zero chance that we would have given him over 300k a week.

We clearly operate in a different financial sphere with Salah the only player we can afford to pay at more than 300K a week but with the way the world is turning, I wonder how long can we do so and remain at or near the top of the heap.
