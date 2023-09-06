I know we're biased...and to an extent the money doesn't bother us fans. But, putting that aside for the moment it's an interesting debate. If you could go back in time and have either....



Bellingham for c.£100M and say £250k/week



or



Szoboszlai for £60M and say £140k/ week



...where would you be. A month or two ago I'd have certainly thought Bellingham's 100%, but it's a far closer thing now.



Ive no idea what the wages/bonuses are for these players, but the 2nd option for sure. But then Szobo was one of the few players Id have genuinley been gutted to see go to another club (when the rumours of him going to Newcastle for instance!). Yes Bellingham is incredible, but the difference in finances for the club would have likely been restrictive, and no point having one truly amazing player, but still have many holes. Also, not sure how confident I would be of Bellingham staying for the long haul.Yes, LFC would have signed more than just Bellingham, but who and how many more, we dont know, the budget obviously would have been worked differently to acccomodate him had he wanted to come here. So this way with Szobo and the others who came in, worked very well as a total rebuild. Not sure it would have the other way round.