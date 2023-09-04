I think Andre coming into replace Thiago might be the midfield rebuild done if we go to a double pivot. Give this guy freedom like Gerrard had.
Give this guy some freedom, let him move around
Dont get in his way He'll only knock you down
Jurgen wont you let him
let him play attacking roles
Jurgen let our Dom, play attacking roles
DM's much to static, he'll blame you when hes old
hes too young for the back, hes always looking to attack
(thats how he plays, see)
Jurgen let play, let him play
Jurgen let him play, let him play
Jurgen let him play
Let him play attacking roles.