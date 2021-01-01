« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 65690 times)

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm »
He reminds me of the guy in the Supergirl movie from 1984. One for the kids.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 09:33:00 pm »
"Never give up, great things take time" 💯
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm »
Ballon D'or podium finish in the future  :-X
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 09:37:25 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm
He reminds me of the guy in the Supergirl movie from 1984. One for the kids.
Peter oToole?  ;)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 10:22:22 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:23:55 pm
Wow... people really do surprise you sometimes. Can easily be mistaken for just another pretty boy... but the lad has so much in his locker. An attacker with a tactical brain, a guy who smiles/laughs all the time- seemingly naive, yet he is switched on and has some real leadership traits(seems like he won't take shit or below par performance from anyone on the pitch now), skill and flair player... but tough and Kuyt-like stamina, again - seems light on the feet but is rarely injured..

A massive surprise. Easily judged prematurely (although most of us were happy we got him)

There was one point in the first half where they got a throw over on the Kenny side, Trent was close to Dom and had left a huge gap and Dom just points at the gap and tells Trent to go there. You can see why he captains Hungary.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Yesterday at 08:17:48 pm
is his name not pronounced "so boss lah"? Thats how it reads to me
So Boss La ee

So Scouse with a hint of Yorkshire
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm
So Boss La ee

So Scouse with a hint of Yorkshire
it's So boss lie
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm »
So glad we got Szoboszlai been talking about him for a while think he is going to be great, Hungary also have a DM he is only 20 i think but looks good  Mihály Kata  he should come good i think plays for Budapest, not saying he wil be a worldie but definitely has the ability to be able too, again like Gravenberch if he puts the effort in
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm
it's So boss lie
My whippet says that you're telling a la ee
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #929 on: Today at 08:26:05 am »
Says on the radio hes got small feet.
Size 7.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #930 on: Today at 08:54:04 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm
So glad we got Szoboszlai been talking about him for a while think he is going to be great, Hungary also have a DM he is only 20 i think but looks good  Mihály Kata  he should come good i think plays for Budapest, not saying he wil be a worldie but definitely has the ability to be able too, again like Gravenberch if he puts the effort in


Definitely shares a barber with Szoboszlai.



Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #931 on: Today at 09:00:59 am »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 08:26:05 am
Says on the radio hes got small feet.
Size 7.
Apparently his father made him wear shoes that were too small throughout his childhood in an effort to make his feet smaller. That's commitment!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #932 on: Today at 09:24:47 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Yesterday at 12:28:03 pm
His fitness is something, I can't get my head around. By 60th minute, Diaz and Darwin were gasping for air and Diaz even didn't make the run on 55 when Robertson was asking him to run ahead. It was a very warm day.
Salah is a freak and keeps making runs even to the end. But, Szoboszlai was doing twice the dirty closing down Salah did, and still making the same runs till the 90th minute.
Bernardo Silva, Salah, Kante these are freaks who just don't get tired. They are the rarest of the rare. Szobo seems to be in their category fitness wise.

It's the new ventolin bounce.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #933 on: Today at 10:56:38 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm
He reminds me of the guy in the Supergirl movie from 1984. One for the kids.

He's the actor that plays the dude with the beard who tries to sell out McClane in Die Hard.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #934 on: Today at 11:02:40 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
We dont do too bad when we sign second choices do we? Salah after missing out on brandt, Mane after Gotze, Jota after Werner, Gini after zielinski, kostas over Lewis and now Szoboszlai over mount.
Maybe it's just part of our recruitment mindgames. ;)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #935 on: Today at 11:51:29 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 09:00:59 am
Apparently his father made him wear shoes that were too small throughout his childhood in an effort to make his feet smaller. That's commitmentabuse!
  .
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #936 on: Today at 12:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm
My whippet says that you're telling a la ee

Is your whippet good?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #937 on: Today at 12:27:27 pm »
He seems fantastic. Almost feels like the successor to Stevie G to me
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #938 on: Today at 12:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:00:45 pm
Is your whippet good?

Ghost Town's not afraid...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #939 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm »
The fact people are already speaking of Gerrard and him in the same sentence after 4 games speaks volumes. I think we should be looking at a double pivot and have him as an attacking midfielder. Mac Allister/Endo/Baj and Thiago/Gravenberch/Jones as the double pivot. Elliott could then be a back up to Dom.

Give Dom freedom to cause chaos.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #940 on: Today at 12:48:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:42:15 pm
The fact people are already speaking of Gerrard and him in the same sentence after 4 games speaks volumes. I think we should be looking at a double pivot and have him as an attacking midfielder. Mac Allister/Endo and Thiago/Gravenberch/Jones as the double pivot. Elliott could then be a back up to Dom.

Give Dom freedom to cause chaos.

I'd say he's already an attacking midfielder in this system.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #941 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:48:23 pm
I'd say he's already an attacking midfielder in this system.

I think Andre coming into replace Thiago might be the midfield rebuild done if we go to a double pivot. Give this guy freedom like Gerrard had.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #942 on: Today at 03:26:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:16 pm
I think Andre coming into replace Thiago might be the midfield rebuild done if we go to a double pivot. Give this guy freedom like Gerrard had.

Give this guy some freedom, let him move around
Dont get in his way He'll only knock you down
Jurgen wont you let him
let him play attacking roles

Jurgen let our Dom, play attacking roles
DM's much to static, he'll blame you when hes old
hes too young for the back, hes always looking to attack
(thats how he plays, see)

Jurgen let play, let him play
Jurgen let him play, let him play
Jurgen let him play
Let him play attacking roles.


Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #943 on: Today at 03:28:42 pm »
At this point, his pure game intelligence seems off the chart.  In both of the 10-men games he did the exact right thing, both with and without the ball, evry time. Plays like a mature guy at the peak of his game, not the beginning of his career.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #944 on: Today at 03:55:54 pm »
Watching the highlights from this weekend and Inside Anfield, him and Trent seem to be attached at the hip. Cool to see.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #945 on: Today at 05:57:58 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm
He reminds me of the guy in the Supergirl movie from 1984. One for the kids.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:56:38 am
He's the actor that plays the dude with the beard who tries to sell out McClane in Die Hard.

I never clocked that! So we're saying he looks like an actor who has a history of playing dumbasses?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #946 on: Today at 09:20:15 pm »
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #947 on: Today at 09:26:25 pm »
Whitney Houston on the Kop!? Hard to imagine. ;D
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #948 on: Today at 09:57:45 pm »
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #949 on: Today at 10:12:37 pm »
Also we really don;t want to be nicking Newcastle's song for fucks sakes.  They've already got that for Tonali.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #950 on: Today at 10:32:11 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:20:15 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRagamuffins/status/1699151757887041592

He got a song now  8) 8)
Yeee... hmmmm.. that's cringe AF! ;D
Like nails on a chalkboard...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #951 on: Today at 10:53:02 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:20:15 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRagamuffins/status/1699151757887041592

He got a song now  8) 8)

Yeah OK, fuck off that's shite. I hate the fucking original and that's worse. Lazy fucks like the mancs do that shit, just singing a song and sticking the players name in.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #952 on: Today at 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm
He reminds me of the guy in the Supergirl movie from 1984. One for the kids.

Peter Cook? >:(
