Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 62633 times)

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #880 on: Today at 10:12:19 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:09:32 am
Watching the goal from different angles, it looked like the shot actually bounced off the turf right after it left his foot.

It Did, he hit it into the floor with perfect technique.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #881 on: Today at 10:13:03 am »
Yeah but we only signed him because we missed out on Premier League proven, Mason Mount.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #882 on: Today at 10:15:39 am »
Doms looking like a shrewd bit of bud along with Macca. The midfield has life again and urgency. Would love to see him shoot some more when he has the opportunity as i think he will be lethal then and is the midfielder we are missing.

Our midfield options are very strong now with Macca, Dom, Gravenberch, Elliot, Jones, Endo, Baj and still have Thiago to bring in as well! Need to rotate them where possible and find the perfect matches to really unleash their collective potential. The futures looking bright though and as Ive already said breath of fresh air having a young, mobile midfield on the pitch again.
"We gave the fans their pride - again. We fought for the fans, we fought for the club and we fought for our players." - Legend

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #883 on: Today at 10:18:47 am »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 10:15:39 am
Doms looking like a shrewd bit of bud along with Macca. The midfield has life again and urgency. Would love to see him shoot some more when he has the opportunity as i think he will be lethal then and is the midfielder we are missing.

Our midfield options are very strong now with Macca, Dom, Gravenberch, Elliot, Jones, Endo, Baj and still have Thiago to bring in as well! Need to rotate them where possible and find the perfect matches to really unleash their collective potential. The futures looking bright though and as Ive already said breath of fresh air having a young, mobile midfield on the pitch again.

There have been a few moments where you can see he's thought about it, but I think he's clearly trying to respond to instructions -- Klopp doesn't love the ROI of long range shooting  ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #884 on: Today at 10:24:18 am »
He is like our own Fede Valverde. Can run all day & real quality in attack
An amazing signing
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #885 on: Today at 10:24:59 am »
He's incredible isn't he, exactly the kind of signing we've needed

Quick, strong, a tireless runner and with sublime technique to cap it all. Looking forward to years of seeing him put in great performances for us
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #886 on: Today at 10:31:13 am »
Brilliant signing
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #887 on: Today at 10:35:50 am »
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #888 on: Today at 10:46:50 am »
To be able to put it through a crowd of players with that power and accuracy, leaving the keeper dead. It's just class.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #889 on: Today at 11:11:03 am »
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #890 on: Today at 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:13:03 am
Yeah but we only signed him because we missed out on Premier League proven, Mason Mount.

In a nutshell how we can surpass the red Mancs on a much smaller budget.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #891 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm »
Question for those who have seen more of Bellingham, is he definitely a better player/prospect than Dom? I'm finding it really hard to imagine any player under 23 coming into our set up and looking this bloody good at just about every aspect of football.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #892 on: Today at 12:15:23 pm »
My new favourite player!  Best signing of the summer. Some players take a few games or even a few months to show their worth.  Hes shown his talent and class from game 1. Szoboszlais an amazing player and even at this stage looks like he has the potential to be one of the best.
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #893 on: Today at 12:17:22 pm »
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #894 on: Today at 12:22:04 pm »
I remember we when Klopp first came and we were all like imagine Gerard in a Klopp team.

I think well get a good impression of it with this guy.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #895 on: Today at 12:28:03 pm »
His fitness is something, I can't get my head around. By 60th minute, Diaz and Darwin were gasping for air and Diaz even didn't make the run on 55 when Robertson was asking him to run ahead. It was a very warm day.
Salah is a freak and keeps making runs even to the end. But, Szoboszlai was doing twice the dirty closing down Salah did, and still making the same runs till the 90th minute.
Bernardo Silva, Salah, Kante these are freaks who just don't get tired. They are the rarest of the rare. Szobo seems to be in their category fitness wise.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #896 on: Today at 12:34:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:17:22 pm
Thank god someone was recording it! How else could we have ever seen him score?!
We'd never have got that angle if someone hadn't recorded it on a phone ;)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #897 on: Today at 12:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 12:28:03 pm
His fitness is something,

Not only that but he powers up the engine depending on need. He looked a really good player in pre season but come kick off against Chelsea it was a whole different level. 10 men same thing just turned up the dial. But, also plenty smart enough to just put his foot on it and go for control when that's the right thing to do.

Jota made me laugh in some interview or other " As you can see, he is running and running and doesn't get tired"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #898 on: Today at 01:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:54:31 pm
Not only that but he powers up the engine depending on need. He looked a really good player in pre season but come kick off against Chelsea it was a whole different level. 10 men same thing just turned up the dial. But, also plenty smart enough to just put his foot on it and go for control when that's the right thing to do.

Jota made me laugh in some interview or other " As you can see, he is running and running and doesn't get tired"
Another anecdote. It was the lactate tests on the first day of training. Trent had been in the US having cut short his holiday to improve his fitness before pre-season. The sheer look of disbelief on Trent's face when Szoboszlai came in first in the lactate test group, Trent was a part of is something I will distinctly remember.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #899 on: Today at 01:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:50:42 am
Yeah the ball looked like it was sliding along a zip-wire into the corner of the net. Extraordinary shot
looks to me kinda like the football equivalent of skipping a stone across a pond.

hit it with pace - but don't hammer it too hard - at a very narrow angle into the ground so it comes back up just a little .... but enough to get past many defenders feet/shins.

a thing of pure beauty.

and with his weaker foot!!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #900 on: Today at 01:31:56 pm »
Cant believe it was belittled with took a deflection shouts.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #901 on: Today at 01:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:31:56 pm
Cant believe it was belittled with took a deflection shouts.
deflection my ass - he hit it into the ground 100% deliberately.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #902 on: Today at 04:10:09 pm »
Quote from: rolla on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Question for those who have seen more of Bellingham, is he definitely a better player/prospect than Dom? I'm finding it really hard to imagine any player under 23 coming into our set up and looking this bloody good at just about every aspect of football.

Different players, but Bellingham doesn't work as hard, and for Dortmund played slightly deeper - but has started this season on fire for Real.  He is also 3 years younger than Dom.  In Germany, maybe Jude was better, but it was close; but Dom had insane seasons for Salzburg.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #903 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:11:03 am
And proves Salah wasn't interferring.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:31:56 pm
Cant believe it was belittled with took a deflection shouts.

Opposing fans will clutch at any straw possible won't they?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #904 on: Today at 05:18:28 pm »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 02:56:34 am
He is not really a Gerrard type player - Gravenberch is a lot closer to that template than he is. However, in terms of athleticism and the higher level of skill that he shows in everything that he does as a player, he is absolutely like Gerrard. At the 88th minute mark, it was remarkable to see how he was still pressing with what appeared to be the same vigour that he showed in the 1st minute - the foundation of Szoboslai's game apart from his skill level is clearly a superior base of fitness to most other players.

Also in terms of leadership - is it a coincidence that despite being a newbie to the team, he spoke up on what Salah said to the dressing room about wanting to stay? He may be even more of a natural leader type in terms of the confidence to lead than Gerrard was.
He's similar to Gerrard in the following ways:
1. His height
2. His hairy legs
3. The "8" on his back
4. His work rate.
5. His ability to ping it from distance.

The difference is that Gerrard was stronger, an absolute powerhouse. Szobo is a bit silky.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #905 on: Today at 05:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:13:03 am
Yeah but we only signed him because we missed out on Premier League proven, Mason Mount.

I blame FSG for that.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #906 on: Today at 05:23:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:18:28 pm
The difference is that Gerrard was stronger, an absolute powerhouse. Szobo is a bit silky.

Agree with this, think he's better technically, maybe even tactically than Gerrard.  But he doesn't have that unstoppable force of nature vibe that Stevie had.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #907 on: Today at 05:25:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:23:29 pm
Agree with this, think he's better technically, maybe even tactically than Gerrard.  But he doesn't have that unstoppable force of nature vibe that Stevie had.
be interesting to see Dom angry  :) he might turn into the Hulk.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #908 on: Today at 05:25:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:23:29 pm
Agree with this, think he's better technically, maybe even tactically than Gerrard.  But he doesn't have that unstoppable force of nature vibe that Stevie had.

Gerrard could bend football reality to his whims at times. Those goals in the CL, that equaliser against West Ham in the cup final. Just remarkable.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #909 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm »
Anyone else still struggling with his name ? My wife asked who he was yesterday & then she rang 999 when I told her as she thought I was having a stroke. Whatever happened to the good old fashioned Scouse names like Tommy Smith, Jimmy Case, Sammy Lee, & Jan Molby ?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #910 on: Today at 05:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:26:33 pm
Anyone else still struggling with his name ? My wife asked who he was yesterday & then she rang 999 when I told her as she thought I was having a stroke. Whatever happened to the good old fashioned Scouse names like Tommy Smith, Jimmy Case, Sammy Lee, & Jan Molby ?

;D

He says he's happy just being called Dom, I'm sticking to that
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #911 on: Today at 05:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:26:33 pm
Anyone else still struggling with his name ? My wife asked who he was yesterday & then she rang 999 when I told her as she thought I was having a stroke. Whatever happened to the good old fashioned Scouse names like Tommy Smith, Jimmy Case, Sammy Lee, & Jan Molby ?
He does have a good old fashioned Scouse name.

It's Boss Lad.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #912 on: Today at 05:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:13:03 am
Yeah but we only signed him because we missed out on Premier League proven, Mason Mount.

Goodness me, who wanted him? Bullet well and truly dodged.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #913 on: Today at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:26:33 pm
Anyone else still struggling with his name ? My wife asked who he was yesterday & then she rang 999 when I told her as she thought I was having a stroke. Whatever happened to the good old fashioned Scouse names like Tommy Smith, Jimmy Case, Sammy Lee, & Jan Molby ?
I'm guessing "Ian St. John" must have really effed you up.  :)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #914 on: Today at 05:50:59 pm »
He's got the grannies vote on lockdown.

And i quote my very own grandma today " He's a bit good looking isn't he this lad, If only 60 years younger eh?"  ;D
