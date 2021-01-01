« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Watching the goal from different angles, it looked like the shot actually bounced off the turf right after it left his foot.

It Did, he hit it into the floor with perfect technique.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yeah but we only signed him because we missed out on Premier League proven, Mason Mount.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Doms looking like a shrewd bit of bud along with Macca. The midfield has life again and urgency. Would love to see him shoot some more when he has the opportunity as i think he will be lethal then and is the midfielder we are missing.

Our midfield options are very strong now with Macca, Dom, Gravenberch, Elliot, Jones, Endo, Baj and still have Thiago to bring in as well! Need to rotate them where possible and find the perfect matches to really unleash their collective potential. The futures looking bright though and as Ive already said breath of fresh air having a young, mobile midfield on the pitch again.
