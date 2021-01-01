Doms looking like a shrewd bit of bud along with Macca. The midfield has life again and urgency. Would love to see him shoot some more when he has the opportunity as i think he will be lethal then and is the midfielder we are missing.



Our midfield options are very strong now with Macca, Dom, Gravenberch, Elliot, Jones, Endo, Baj and still have Thiago to bring in as well! Need to rotate them where possible and find the perfect matches to really unleash their collective potential. The futures looking bright though and as Ive already said breath of fresh air having a young, mobile midfield on the pitch again.