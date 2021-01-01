He is not really a Gerrard type player - Gravenberch is a lot closer to that template than he is. However, in terms of athleticism and the higher level of skill that he shows in everything that he does as a player, he is absolutely like Gerrard. At the 88th minute mark, it was remarkable to see how he was still pressing with what appeared to be the same vigour that he showed in the 1st minute - the foundation of Szoboslai's game apart from his skill level is clearly a superior base of fitness to most other players.



Also in terms of leadership - is it a coincidence that despite being a newbie to the team, he spoke up on what Salah said to the dressing room about wanting to stay? He may be even more of a natural leader type in terms of the confidence to lead than Gerrard was.