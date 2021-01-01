« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 60358 times)

Offline Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm
Great seeing him and Trent standing over free kicks too, gone are the days of Henderson smashing them over the crossbar when Trent is out.

Good point, they lined up over one in the first half obviously taking different angles and im thinking "what  the hells the goalie supposed to do"  ;D He cant cover all 4 corners against howitzers.
Offline MBL?

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm
That was actually the one stat that most people talked about before we signed him mate. ;D
His incredible pressing, and that he was the most effective and hardest-working presser in the Bundes last season - even beating Endo who was 3rd I think.

It's that pressing that allowed him to score and create/assist so many goals. Leipzig is a counter-pressing team, which is why Klopp likes to buy from them.
Don't remember seeing anything about it other than mentions of his defensive numbers being good. In my head he was still more of an attacking mid who smacks the ball from distance but after seeing him it's clear he is a proper box to box. Delighted with him.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm »
Dominik Szoboszlai vs. Aston Villa

92% Pass accuracy
3/4 Crosses completed
2 Chances created
1/2 Shots on target
1 Goal
1/2 Dribbles completed
3/8 Duels won
6 Recoveries
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Don't remember seeing anything about it other than mentions of his defensive numbers being good. In my head he was still more of an attacking mid who smacks the ball from distance but after seeing him it's clear he is a proper box to box. Delighted with him.
Can't believe we got him mate. Fantastic signing!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Don't remember seeing anything about it other than mentions of his defensive numbers being good. In my head he was still more of an attacking mid who smacks the ball from distance but after seeing him it's clear he is a proper box to box. Delighted with him.
I remember knowing his Pressing numbers was good. I didnt think this good in tracking back.
His Lactate test coming in 2nd was super impressive too.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm »
If he was less ugly he'd be called Kevin de Brunye.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm
If he was less ugly he'd be called Kevin de Brunye.

I like it, he stronger and more dynamic than de Bruyne too
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
Good point, they lined up over one in the first half obviously taking different angles and im thinking "what  the hells the goalie supposed to do"  ;D He cant cover all 4 corners against howitzers.

I really wanted him to leather that, instead Trent chipped a lovely ball in, which I still don't know how Joel failed to score from.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm
If he was less ugly he'd be called Kevin de Brunye.
Think you'll have a few disagreeing with that, mate
Offline MBL?

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm »
How long before there are lads on here offering to have his child?
Offline lamonti

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm »
seriously one of my favourite things about him is him playing 90s mins every game
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 11:37:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
I really wanted him to leather that, instead Trent chipped a lovely ball in, which I still don't know how Joel failed to score from.
looked easier to score than miss, I think he tried to finesse it inside the near post instead of just banging back to the far post.
Offline richmiller1

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:20:25 am »
This lad really is a bit special.

Going to be fun watching him over the next few years. Can't recall seeing many quite so well rounded, he can do basically anything.

Seeing him surge past the front 3 in the channels with a bit of regularity particularly gladens the heart. We've missed those runs.
Offline Peabee

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #853 on: Today at 12:33:59 am »
I havent seen anyone strike the ball like that into the net since Thiago. Special player. I hadnt even heard of him until this summer.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #854 on: Today at 12:50:42 am »
Yeah the ball looked like it was sliding along a zip-wire into the corner of the net. Extraordinary shot
Offline riismeister

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #855 on: Today at 01:05:03 am »
Already looks a shoe-in for signing of the summer. By a distance.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #856 on: Today at 01:29:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm
If he was less ugly he'd be called Kevin de Brunye.

More ugly?
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #857 on: Today at 01:29:45 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:50:42 am
Yeah the ball looked like it was sliding along a zip-wire into the corner of the net. Extraordinary shot

Indeed. Announcers on the us feed we're sure it was deflected the first time they saw it.
Online kj999

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #858 on: Today at 01:42:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
Scary isn't it. Throw in Gravenberch, Curtis, Elliot and Endo and we have one hell of a midfield

Don't talk nonsense. It was a 3/10 window, because we didnt sign a DM
Offline MBL?

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #859 on: Today at 01:57:49 am »
There's a bit of Gerrard about this fella. He almost certainly won't hit those heights but there are similarities since it looks like he has the athletic and technical skills to be a similar type of player.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #860 on: Today at 02:07:34 am »
what a hit son, what a hit. Credit to the dubious goals committee for not looking too closely :D
Offline wemmick

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #861 on: Today at 02:28:22 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:57:49 am
There's a bit of Gerrard about this fella. He almost certainly won't hit those heights but there are similarities since it looks like he has the athletic and technical skills to be a similar type of player.

Agreed. I think supporters have been craving another Gerrard-type midfielder since he retired. It was hard not to wonder how Gerrard would have played under Klopp even in the pomp of the mentality monsters. We'll finally get to see something like it. I really hope Szobo develops into that player over the next few seasons. It's so fun watching an athletic, technically brilliant midfielder.
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #862 on: Today at 02:56:34 am »
He is not really a Gerrard type player - Gravenberch is a lot closer to that template than he is. However, in terms of athleticism and the higher level of skill that he shows in everything that he does as a player, he is absolutely like Gerrard. At the 88th minute mark, it was remarkable to see how he was still pressing with what appeared to be the same vigour that he showed in the 1st minute - the foundation of Szoboslai's game apart from his skill level is clearly a superior base of fitness to most other players.

Also in terms of leadership - is it a coincidence that despite being a newbie to the team, he spoke up on what Salah said to the dressing room about wanting to stay? He may be even more of a natural leader type in terms of the confidence to lead than Gerrard was.
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #863 on: Today at 02:57:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
Scary isn't it. Throw in Gravenberch, Curtis, Elliot and Endo and we have one hell of a midfield

Add Andre Trindade and a CB in January and we will be really threatening for the title...
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #864 on: Today at 04:18:13 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 02:57:48 am
Add Andre Trindade and a CB in January and we will be really threatening for the title...

How many midfielders do you want? We have enough in terms of numbers, the next match day one of them probably wont make the bench.
Offline Carra-ton

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #865 on: Today at 04:47:17 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz7SnCoa5Lc

Just watching this again and again. What a strike.
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #866 on: Today at 04:49:07 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:18:13 am
How many midfielders do you want? We have enough in terms of numbers, the next match day one of them probably wont make the bench.

8 for 3 positions would enable us to rotate them from match to match and during the match to keep their freshness up.
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #867 on: Today at 04:55:27 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 04:47:17 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz7SnCoa5Lc

Just watching this again and again. What a strike.

The cleanness of how well he struck that ball was incredible - thereis a certain quality in how straight was the flight of theball that denoted its power.
Online ByrdmanLFC

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #868 on: Today at 05:04:21 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:05:36 pm
One thing I love about this guy- always has a smile on his face. If you're an opposition fan, you'd hate that! Would make him seem cheeky ;D

Dont know if the smiling would make me hate him as much as i hate this face (and facial expression):

Online 88_RED

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #869 on: Today at 05:26:55 am »
He's simply BOSS this kid.. The SBOSS..  8)

