There's a bit of Gerrard about this fella. He almost certainly won't hit those heights but there are similarities since it looks like he has the athletic and technical skills to be a similar type of player.



Agreed. I think supporters have been craving another Gerrard-type midfielder since he retired. It was hard not to wonder how Gerrard would have played under Klopp even in the pomp of the mentality monsters. We'll finally get to see something like it. I really hope Szobo develops into that player over the next few seasons. It's so fun watching an athletic, technically brilliant midfielder.