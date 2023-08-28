« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 55797 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,475
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #720 on: August 28, 2023, 09:33:50 pm »
Quote from: vicar on August 28, 2023, 08:50:30 am
What a player, has been excellent in all 3 games.

if I wasn't too old and fat to get a team shirt, I would get one with his name on it!
Get them to add an extra L in there and it'll be descriptive ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #721 on: August 28, 2023, 10:42:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 28, 2023, 09:01:40 pm
See what you did there...
praising his ability to spot a pass.  nice.
Logged

Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,619
  • Brace for Impact
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #722 on: August 28, 2023, 10:53:40 pm »
Almost worried about how good he is. He's going to become a world class player without doubt. Seems to have the technique, intelligence, and mentality. Perfect Klopp player and a joy to watch.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,460
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #723 on: August 30, 2023, 01:26:52 am »
I really enjoyed the bit where he held off 3 players on the edge of the Newcastle box, and even after he lost his feet they still couldn't get the ball off him (they got tangled in his leg hair). Beast.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,685
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #724 on: August 30, 2023, 11:55:17 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 30, 2023, 01:26:52 am
I really enjoyed the bit where he held off 3 players on the edge of the Newcastle box, and even after he lost his feet they still couldn't get the ball off him (they got tangled in his leg hair). Beast.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #725 on: August 30, 2023, 12:11:15 pm »
I suspect there is a good chance that they will be saying  the things that they are saying of De Bruyne of Szoboslai in the seasons to come.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,500
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #726 on: August 30, 2023, 04:29:23 pm »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on August 30, 2023, 12:11:15 pm
I suspect there is a good chance that they will be saying  the things that they are saying of De Bruyne of Szoboslai in the seasons to come.

I dont think anyones going to be calling him a tubby little ginge.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #727 on: August 30, 2023, 05:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on August 30, 2023, 04:29:23 pm
I dont think anyones going to be calling him a tubby little ginge.
Ha ha ha

Second match in a row we're down to 10, it's the 95th minute and he still closing down opposition players to seal the win. Been impressed with everything about him so far.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #728 on: August 30, 2023, 07:40:59 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on August 30, 2023, 05:26:50 pm
Ha ha ha

Second match in a row we're down to 10, it's the 95th minute and he still closing down opposition players to seal the win. Been impressed with everything about him so far.

Can see why he's the captain of Hungary. Seems to love responsibility. Two weeks in a row he took it upon himself to do the running of 2 players after going down to 10 men.
Logged

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #729 on: September 1, 2023, 12:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on August 30, 2023, 04:29:23 pm
I dont think anyones going to be calling him a tubby little ginge.

LOL
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #730 on: September 1, 2023, 12:12:09 pm »
We have the next KDB, he has all the tools to be just like him, frightening that's he's only 22, going to be fun watching him nonchalantly just dominating games with ease like KDB does.

He's the rightful heir to the #8 shirt, ours for hopefully the next 10 years.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,330
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #731 on: September 1, 2023, 12:27:38 pm »
A cult player before is now our cult-bordering-on-mainstream player

Seems to be our real #8
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #732 on: September 1, 2023, 12:38:59 pm »
A combination of Dom, Alexis and soon to be Gravenberch gives us a midfield costing under £130 million, which is decent in todays market for elite clubs. What's more, they are young, hungry players with great attitudes and the legs to run in this system. That's ideal and that's the template we should have always been working from.

This is the way it should have been for the midfield. Rather than just targeting one superstar £100 million plus player or 30 year old players who are injury prone, it feels like Liverpool have finally done right in the market this summer by reverting back to the recruitment strategy of young potential superstars. Gives us the depth and quality we need. We certainly wouldn't be competing with the likes of City by targeting established superstars and filling the other gaps with the youth team.

Feels like we're really making progress in the iteration of Klopp's second team. Can't wait to see them all in action.
« Last Edit: September 1, 2023, 12:40:34 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 11:04:47 am »
I'm so excited to watch him play again.

Feels a lot like when I couldn't wait to watch Suarez on the pitch again. So much to come from him. And you don't feel like it fazes him one bit.
Logged

Offline Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • Lovely cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 11:04:47 am
I'm so excited to watch him play again.

Feels a lot like when I couldn't wait to watch Suarez on the pitch again. So much to come from him. And you don't feel like it fazes him one bit.

Yeah, he's supremely confident in his ability. I'd like to see him take pens, interesting technique as he always places it to the right of the keeper, but the pen is so precise and powerful that the keeper has basically no chance.
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,831
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #735 on: Today at 03:05:43 pm »


Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,136
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #736 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm »
Imagine going for Mount ahead of this guy! He's awesome.
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,382
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #737 on: Today at 03:07:14 pm »
Great Goal!  8)
Been brilliant in every game he's played so far  :wave
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,405
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #738 on: Today at 03:32:52 pm »
Ibiza, Jorgs house.

Billy Hogan: so any Jorg, thanks for coming on board, were all disappointed in Bellingham but Ill let ya know weve lined up Mason Mount, Jurgen is right into it, open net for you really, good start to your tenure, get the fans onside

Jorg: *draws back on cigarette & places it with the lit end hanging over the end of the marble table, he then leans over and does a rail of coke the size small child, picks up the lit cigarette and draws deeply staring at Billy*


I know a guy called Dom
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #739 on: Today at 03:44:38 pm »
The sheer technique on that volley! It was on his "weaker" foot too.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,976
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #740 on: Today at 03:45:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:44:38 pm
The sheer technique on that volley! It was on his "weaker" foot too.

Had a very Thiago feel about it.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,500
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #741 on: Today at 03:46:01 pm »
Should have put some money on it! Not sure it was a tight game thoughmaybe for the first minute. :D

Quote
If its a tight game and they do sit deep I fancy Szoboszlai to break the deadlock from the edge of the box.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #742 on: Today at 03:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:45:13 pm
Had a very Thiago feel about it.
And he didn't hit it too hard. It was just perfect.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,757
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #743 on: Today at 03:55:37 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,271
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #744 on: Today at 03:56:03 pm »
Absolute boss.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,293
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #745 on: Today at 03:56:07 pm »
He makes me feel safe.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #746 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Hes a player
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #747 on: Today at 03:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:46:01 pm
Should have put some money on it! Not sure it was a tight game thoughmaybe for the first minute. :D

Boom! You have won £22.50
Single
W
Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anytime Goalscorer
Dominik Szoboszlai
4.50
Stake:
£5.00
Returns:
£22.50
Bet ID: O/6480185/0001676

Single
L
Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anytime Assist
Dominik Szoboszlai
3.00
Stake:
£5.00
Returns:
£0.00
Bet ID: O/6480185/0001675

Boom! You have won £9.55
Single
W
Liverpool v Aston Villa - Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target
Dominik Szoboszlai
1.90
Stake:
£5.00
Returns:
£9.55
Bet ID: O/6480185/0001674

Boom! You have won £12.00
90 MINUTE PAYOUT
Single
Logged

Online chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #748 on: Today at 03:56:39 pm »
He's some player isn't he? I think he will be regarded as one of our best ever transfers in a few years.
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #749 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Imagine we got Mount instead of Dom :lmao
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #750 on: Today at 03:58:16 pm »
Early signing of the season contender. Throughout the 4 games he is our best player so far in my opinion. Love him already.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #751 on: Today at 03:59:31 pm »
Once we moved on from Bellingham and were tentatively linked to about 20 midfielders he was the one I wanted, his talent level is through the roof. But boy I don't think anyone could've imagined the start he's had to his Liverpool career.

Was solid without being spectacular against Chelsea but has just been world class these last three games.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #752 on: Today at 04:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 03:59:31 pm
Once we moved on from Bellingham and were tentatively linked to about 20 midfielders he was the one I wanted, his talent level is through the roof. But boy I don't think anyone could've imagined the start he's had to his Liverpool career.

Was solid without being spectacular against Chelsea but has just been world class these last three games.
Big Jorg deserves credit for bringing him here.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #753 on: Today at 04:00:20 pm »
He's got an abundance of quality, that's obvious but what i love about the lad is his workrate - he proper covers some ground every game. I don't think Klopp has had a midfielder who does all the industry but also have the level of quality further up the pitch before.

Fantastic signing...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 