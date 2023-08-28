A combination of Dom, Alexis and soon to be Gravenberch gives us a midfield costing under £130 million, which is decent in todays market for elite clubs. What's more, they are young, hungry players with great attitudes and the legs to run in this system. That's ideal and that's the template we should have always been working from.



This is the way it should have been for the midfield. Rather than just targeting one superstar £100 million plus player or 30 year old players who are injury prone, it feels like Liverpool have finally done right in the market this summer by reverting back to the recruitment strategy of young potential superstars. Gives us the depth and quality we need. We certainly wouldn't be competing with the likes of City by targeting established superstars and filling the other gaps with the youth team.



Feels like we're really making progress in the iteration of Klopp's second team. Can't wait to see them all in action.