Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 54756 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #720 on: August 28, 2023, 09:33:50 pm »
Quote from: vicar on August 28, 2023, 08:50:30 am
What a player, has been excellent in all 3 games.

if I wasn't too old and fat to get a team shirt, I would get one with his name on it!
Get them to add an extra L in there and it'll be descriptive ;)
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #721 on: August 28, 2023, 10:42:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 28, 2023, 09:01:40 pm
See what you did there...
praising his ability to spot a pass.  nice.
Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #722 on: August 28, 2023, 10:53:40 pm »
Almost worried about how good he is. He's going to become a world class player without doubt. Seems to have the technique, intelligence, and mentality. Perfect Klopp player and a joy to watch.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #723 on: August 30, 2023, 01:26:52 am »
I really enjoyed the bit where he held off 3 players on the edge of the Newcastle box, and even after he lost his feet they still couldn't get the ball off him (they got tangled in his leg hair). Beast.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #724 on: August 30, 2023, 11:55:17 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 30, 2023, 01:26:52 am
I really enjoyed the bit where he held off 3 players on the edge of the Newcastle box, and even after he lost his feet they still couldn't get the ball off him (they got tangled in his leg hair). Beast.

;D
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #725 on: August 30, 2023, 12:11:15 pm »
I suspect there is a good chance that they will be saying  the things that they are saying of De Bruyne of Szoboslai in the seasons to come.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #726 on: August 30, 2023, 04:29:23 pm »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on August 30, 2023, 12:11:15 pm
I suspect there is a good chance that they will be saying  the things that they are saying of De Bruyne of Szoboslai in the seasons to come.

I dont think anyones going to be calling him a tubby little ginge.
Offline zero zero

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #727 on: August 30, 2023, 05:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on August 30, 2023, 04:29:23 pm
I dont think anyones going to be calling him a tubby little ginge.
Ha ha ha

Second match in a row we're down to 10, it's the 95th minute and he still closing down opposition players to seal the win. Been impressed with everything about him so far.
Online Bread

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #728 on: August 30, 2023, 07:40:59 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on August 30, 2023, 05:26:50 pm
Ha ha ha

Second match in a row we're down to 10, it's the 95th minute and he still closing down opposition players to seal the win. Been impressed with everything about him so far.

Can see why he's the captain of Hungary. Seems to love responsibility. Two weeks in a row he took it upon himself to do the running of 2 players after going down to 10 men.
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 12:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on August 30, 2023, 04:29:23 pm
I dont think anyones going to be calling him a tubby little ginge.

LOL
Online RedSince86

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 12:12:09 pm »
We have the next KDB, he has all the tools to be just like him, frightening that's he's only 22, going to be fun watching him nonchalantly just dominating games with ease like KDB does.

He's the rightful heir to the #8 shirt, ours for hopefully the next 10 years.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 12:27:38 pm »
A cult player before is now our cult-bordering-on-mainstream player

Seems to be our real #8
Offline mattD

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 12:38:59 pm »
A combination of Dom, Alexis and soon to be Gravenberch gives us a midfield costing under £130 million, which is decent in todays market for elite clubs. What's more, they are young, hungry players with great attitudes and the legs to run in this system. That's ideal and that's the template we should have always been working from.

This is the way it should have been for the midfield. Rather than just targeting one superstar £100 million plus player or 30 year old players who are injury prone, it feels like Liverpool have finally done right in the market this summer by reverting back to the recruitment strategy of young potential superstars. Gives us the depth and quality we need. We certainly wouldn't be competing with the likes of City by targeting established superstars and filling the other gaps with the youth team.

Feels like we're really making progress in the iteration of Klopp's second team. Can't wait to see them all in action.
Offline Legoland

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #733 on: Today at 11:04:47 am »
I'm so excited to watch him play again.

Feels a lot like when I couldn't wait to watch Suarez on the pitch again. So much to come from him. And you don't feel like it fazes him one bit.
Online Hoenheim

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on Today at 11:04:47 am
I'm so excited to watch him play again.

Feels a lot like when I couldn't wait to watch Suarez on the pitch again. So much to come from him. And you don't feel like it fazes him one bit.

Yeah, he's supremely confident in his ability. I'd like to see him take pens, interesting technique as he always places it to the right of the keeper, but the pen is so precise and powerful that the keeper has basically no chance.
