Only just seen the highlights on MOTD. Really excited by him. Gonna be a very important player for us if he can maintain this level. Great start to his career with us
Nice. Gonna try and catch it on iPlayer. Quite a lot of negativity around our summer transfers on the whole, but he might be a real game-changer.
Reminds me a bit of Ray Kennedy.
Good of you to own up My colleagues on the Sofa were also right; he is boss
https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1693249291748274189?s=19He's a cheeky one
Was slightly underwhelmed with him in pre season but he looked class yesterday. Looks like he has the lot.
Crosby Nick never fails.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
The interviewer was like .... *awkward pause*
Awkward silence
