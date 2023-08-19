« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August 19, 2023, 11:01:08 pm
Only just seen the highlights on MOTD. Really excited by him. Gonna be a very important player for us if he can maintain this level. Great start to his career with us

Reminds me a bit of Ray Kennedy.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:49:49 am
Nice. Gonna try and catch it on iPlayer. Quite a lot of negativity around our summer transfers on the whole, but he might be a real game-changer.

I am not sure that is fair. There was negativity when we were looking at projects and there was negativity when we sold Fabinho and Henderson and didn't replace them. However, the signings of Mac Allister and Szobozslai were almost universally praised. It is almost as if posters appreciate quality players who can deliver in the here and now.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:12:06 pm
Reminds me a bit of Ray Kennedy.
And if hes half as good as Ray, hell be a hell of a player. Very very promising early signs that weve got something quite special here
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Looks good doesn't he.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:11:14 pm
Good of you to own up ;)
My colleagues on the Sofa were also right; he is boss

A couple of Sofias in college were right. He is so dreamy, like a boss.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Encouraging display from Szoboszlai yesterday, always looking to get the ball forward.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Was slightly underwhelmed with him in pre season but he looked class yesterday. Looks like he has the lot.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
Was slightly underwhelmed with him in pre season but he looked class yesterday. Looks like he has the lot.

Hes got the build and pace of a 400m runner. Eats up the ground when he gets going. And hits the ball so well. set pieces, the odd long range screamer, gets up and down. Loads to be excited about.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Was Bosz on Saturday!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:30:30 am
yyuyuyu" border="0
Successful passes are encouraging seeing as we didn't start well and we were far from our best in midfield.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
He looks like he's got all the energy of a young Jordan Henderson, but quicker and with substantially more goal threat. I couldn't believe my eyes when he took off from deep and launched those counter attacks when we were down to 10 men.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
