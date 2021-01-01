« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

The Red artist.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:15:52 pm
So boss la!
Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:19:43 pm

Klopp on an impressive home debut from Dominik Szoboszlai

" A home debut, yeah  the away one was not too bad, to be honest. But yeah, you are right. We had to hold him back a little back, he was obviously the only one who felt like he has power for more [after Mac Allister was sent off] and because he was part of the double six and running everywhere, I had to hold him back a little bit. But the general performance level he shows since he is here is really, really good to be honest and [he was] involved in the third goal, obviously super-important. These kind of finishing skills we didnt see yet properly but we will probably see that more often in the future, but a really good finish and the goalie cannot clear it and then Diogo can score. Yeah, it was a good one. Maccas home debut was as impressive to be honest, just not as a long, that was the problem, but that was really good as well "
HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
World class potential this lad has got. Cant wait till we see some of his rockets fly in the top corner.
d.arn

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm
What a player. Going to boss it this season.   :lickin
Asam

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:04:18 pm

Keep him fit and hes nailed on to be a great signing
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:04:18 pm
Keep him fit and hes nailed on to be a great signing

Can't believe you're crucifying him after that performance.
nayia2002

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm
Impressive today! Great performance from 1st minute till last! Long it may continue!
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:25:36 pm
Fast as anyone.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:27:13 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:36 pm
Fast as anyone.
that run to the corner / byline near the end - wow.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:46:22 pm
Maybe over exaggerating this a little, but having a player with a good powerful shot that isnt afraid to hit it from the edge of the box is something we have missed. It draws defenders out quicker and also causes that chance of deflection/rebound like today. Look forward to him having a go often this season
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm
Only just seen the highlights on MOTD. Really excited by him. Gonna be a very important player for us if he can maintain this level. Great start to his career with us
BER

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:06:59 pm
Gerrard-esque stride, hairy legs and all.
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
Sex god.
Cozzymoto

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:31:53 am
Excellent today, he's going to have a bright future with us. Let's hope Endo or another defensive mid can unleash him and Macca partnership.

More to come!
Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:37:47 am
Absolute Rolls Royce of a player, only going to get better from here people, can't fooking wait.
Markus_12

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:39:59 am
It took about 5 minutes of watching him play to see that he is going to be a great player for us. Tons of talent and presses very well too. Klopp will love him.
jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:44:41 am
Absolute baller this guy. He's got it all and I think he's the kind of player that will soon demand the keys to the midfield and has the ability to justify that too. He's dynamite.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:44:50 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:06:59 pm
Gerrard-esque stride, hairy legs and all.

That was what went wrong for Keita. He didnt have the hairy legs required for our number 8.
