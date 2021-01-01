

Klopp on an impressive home debut from Dominik Szoboszlai



" A home debut, yeah  the away one was not too bad, to be honest. But yeah, you are right. We had to hold him back a little back, he was obviously the only one who felt like he has power for more [after Mac Allister was sent off] and because he was part of the double six and running everywhere, I had to hold him back a little bit. But the general performance level he shows since he is here is really, really good to be honest and [he was] involved in the third goal, obviously super-important. These kind of finishing skills we didnt see yet properly but we will probably see that more often in the future, but a really good finish and the goalie cannot clear it and then Diogo can score. Yeah, it was a good one. Maccas home debut was as impressive to be honest, just not as a long, that was the problem, but that was really good as well "