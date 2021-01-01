« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 35956 times)

Offline tunred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm »
we got a world class player in him, and those corners 🤤
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,956
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 07:30:40 pm »
Solid engine on this dude.

We need that energy and his overall awareness, composure and understanding will get better with time.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,906
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 07:32:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm
Shooooot the ball!
Yeah, there was one moment when he should have pulled the trigger and didnt
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,223
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 07:33:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm
Shooooot the ball!

If Jota didn't nick it off his toe I suspect he was going to lash it in the top bin.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 07:34:34 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm
we got a world class player in him, and those corners 🤤
His corners are delicious.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,518
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 07:37:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:32:31 pm
Yeah, there was one moment when he should have pulled the trigger and didnt
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 07:33:36 pm
If Jota didn't nick it off his toe I suspect he was going to lash it in the top bin.

Yep towards the end of the game. He ended up passing.

Also the Jota play was annoying after Slob did all the work. That said, generally, Jotas, such a good finisher you don't get upset about it.
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm »
Looks a tidy player, good buy..
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,096
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 08:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm
Looks a tidy player, good buy..
Goodbye to you, too



;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,860
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,182
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 08:40:35 pm »
Looked fantastic today, you wouldn't believe it was his first competitive game. Superb.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm »
He's going to be some player for us.

Amazing first touch and awareness. Great athleticism and work rate.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online arfy05

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #451 on: Today at 12:48:19 am »
Covered and protected Trent far better than Gakpo and Diaz did Robbo, understandable as its not there usual position. Get an athletic DM and a solid LCB and use Thiago in the games we need control and this system works
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:57:37 am »
A genuine athlete something we have been lacking recently. This guy, when he is confident in a settled midfield 3 with a proper number 6, is going to be some signing. I sense that he will get us the goals that the midfield has lacked.
Logged

Online ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #453 on: Today at 02:34:01 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 07:33:36 pm
If Jota didn't nick it off his toe I suspect he was going to lash it in the top bin.

I agree - he should have left it to Szoboslai to finish off the move instead of trying to steal the goal off him. The only way he could have redeemed his error was to score, which he also did not do.
Logged

Online ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #454 on: Today at 02:36:05 am »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm
He's going to be some player for us.

Amazing first touch and awareness. Great athleticism and work rate.

He is still not up to speed on the pace and aggression needed tin the Premiership but the quality that he had was clear. We do not have the luxury of getting his adjusted to the premiership like how Fabinho was able to gradually do so but once he gets up to speed, he will be a very important player for us.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #455 on: Today at 02:36:14 am »
I like this player. He is a great athlete. Presents himself well on the pitch. I thought he played his position well in his first PL match. Chelsea away is a tough start, too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 