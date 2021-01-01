If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Shooooot the ball!
we got a world class player in him, and those corners 🤤
Yeah, there was one moment when he should have pulled the trigger and didnt
If Jota didn't nick it off his toe I suspect he was going to lash it in the top bin.
Looks a tidy player, good buy..
Goodbye to you, too
He's going to be some player for us.Amazing first touch and awareness. Great athleticism and work rate.
