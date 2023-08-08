« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #400 on: August 8, 2023, 01:02:46 pm »
I liked those corners. Great set piece taker  and alternative to Robbo and Trent

Looking forward to him taking a few direct free kicks

Too early for him to take penalties - but if Mo misses a few times - who knows?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #401 on: August 8, 2023, 02:26:16 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on August  8, 2023, 05:29:17 am
That guy's corners would be with 40m in today's market.

we should buy a brazilian 6 for that money. from saudi arabia.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #402 on: August 8, 2023, 03:45:24 pm »
Like the looks of what i have seen from him in pre-season.

Not much of a sample size but one area i hope hes more careful on this season is giving away silly fouls as refs be rallying to book him i think.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #403 on: August 9, 2023, 12:25:01 am »
Hes massive in size, how he is so technically good when hes also built like a brick shithouse is beyond me. Like the tactical fouling side he has as well
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #404 on: August 9, 2023, 06:24:45 am »
He seems to caught between knowing when to attack and defend. Previously, the emphasis of the midfielders was to win the ball and suffocate the opposition midfiel but now there is greater emphasis for the midfield to create but its difficult to do without leaving the team wide open.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #405 on: August 9, 2023, 07:11:31 am »
He's off the pace in our system at the moment, he's got the attributes but it will take him a bit of time to settle in.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #406 on: August 9, 2023, 07:24:02 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on August  8, 2023, 01:02:46 pm
I liked those corners. Great set piece taker  and alternative to Robbo and Trent

Looking forward to him taking a few direct free kicks

Too early for him to take penalties - but if Mo misses a few times - who knows?
Wouldn't it be MacAllister on pens if that was the case?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #407 on: August 9, 2023, 08:51:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on August  9, 2023, 06:24:45 am
He seems to caught between knowing when to attack and defend. Previously, the emphasis of the midfielders was to win the ball and suffocate the opposition midfiel but now there is greater emphasis for the midfield to create but its difficult to do without leaving the team wide open.

Just learning isn't he :) to me he looks like he's also deferring (if that's the right word) to other players at the moment, would like to see him get his confidence and take control but it'll come
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #408 on: August 9, 2023, 01:29:05 pm »
I'd like to see him on the right of a 4-4-2 with Salah up front. Let him use his legs to get back and cover for Trent. Just as Jordan Henderson started out on the right under Kenny he needs to play under less pressure in his first season. Giving the ball away in the centre in our current system is almost a guaranteed shot on goal for the opposition and he will take time to get used to the Premier League.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #409 on: August 9, 2023, 01:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on August  9, 2023, 01:29:05 pm
I'd like to see him on the right of a 4-4-2 with Salah up front. Let him use his legs to get back and cover for Trent. Just as Jordan Henderson started out on the right under Kenny he needs to play under less pressure in his first season. Giving the ball away in the centre in our current system is almost a guaranteed shot on goal for the opposition and he will take time to get used to the Premier League.

There's more pressure playing on the right. That's where Liverpool's goals tend to come from. He's going to have to compete with Mo's numbers on both goals and assists.

I think it's a more sensible plan to play him in a role he's a familiar with and where we are short on quality and numbers.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #410 on: August 9, 2023, 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on August  9, 2023, 06:24:45 am
He seems to caught between knowing when to attack and defend. Previously, the emphasis of the midfielders was to win the ball and suffocate the opposition midfiel but now there is greater emphasis for the midfield to create but its difficult to do without leaving the team wide open.
I don't think he starts vs Chelsea and that fine.
It a new league in a big away game. He seems at least he trying in open play to safer etc.
He can create and do well but seems to be easing his way.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #411 on: August 10, 2023, 10:46:33 pm »
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm »
Thought he played fairly well for his first game.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #413 on: Today at 06:34:08 pm »
Decent display. Thought he looked gassed midway into the 2nd half.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #414 on: Today at 06:40:21 pm »
Very promising.

You can see that his work-rate will guarantee he plays a lot this season.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:41:39 pm »
Reckon I counted at least 5 times he made a big hand-waving motion for a Chelsea player to get up after going to ground haha
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:42:43 pm »
Did well, particularly in the first half
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:42:48 pm »
Puts in a shift. Great pressing first half.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #418 on: Today at 06:43:24 pm »
He looks perfect for us. Understandably tired as it went on.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #419 on: Today at 06:43:25 pm »
Yes, I was really impressed with the young lad, looks like he will really suit the Premier League.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #420 on: Today at 06:44:12 pm »
When we actually get a DM and free this guy up a bit more he will be class.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #421 on: Today at 06:44:48 pm »
Liked him more on the left than the right hell of a corner on him though .
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #422 on: Today at 06:45:15 pm »
Was impressed, was gutted he didn't shoot near the end though, looked like it was set up perfectly.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #423 on: Today at 06:45:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:44:48 pm
Liked him more on the left than the right hell of a corner on him though .

Like a slightly better looking Charlie Adam.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #424 on: Today at 06:46:19 pm »
I will enjoy watching him this season, him and Macca
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #425 on: Today at 06:47:21 pm »
That early run where Jota shanked it was electric. I really like him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #426 on: Today at 06:47:55 pm »
He's a beautiful bastard ain't he?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:48:58 pm »
He going be very good.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #428 on: Today at 06:49:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:44:48 pm
Liked him more on the left than the right hell of a corner on him though .

Should be taking them on both sides. Trent and Robertson should only be taking them if hes off the pitch.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #429 on: Today at 06:59:48 pm »
Ran his arse off today, very good performance and was gutted Jota took the ball off is foot after that mazy run in the first half.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #430 on: Today at 07:01:17 pm »
He's gonna be great, played well today and once he's settled into the team and the league watch him really show what he can do.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #431 on: Today at 07:01:42 pm »
Liked him a lot today, put it about a bit, solid in possession.  Think once he gets more settled he'll contribute more in an attacking sense.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #432 on: Today at 07:02:45 pm »
He really tried hard. Everytime he went to close someone down there wasn't anyone backing him up. Maybe a bit too eager to press at times (kinda ran past his man and was turned a few times)

I like his attitude and general play.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #433 on: Today at 07:04:41 pm »
Think we have a proper player there. Hard work and talent!
Ref robbed him on that nothing freekick really, shit decision.
And he should definetly have fired off a shot at the end, but he is really a teamplayer.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #434 on: Today at 07:05:46 pm »
Loved Dom today, hes going to be class for us.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #435 on: Today at 07:06:03 pm »
Yeah, I really like him. We won't see the best of his attacking capabilities until our midfield is settled though.
