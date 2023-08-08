That guy's corners would be with 40m in today's market.
I liked those corners. Great set piece taker and alternative to Robbo and Trent Looking forward to him taking a few direct free kicks Too early for him to take penalties - but if Mo misses a few times - who knows?
He seems to caught between knowing when to attack and defend. Previously, the emphasis of the midfielders was to win the ball and suffocate the opposition midfiel but now there is greater emphasis for the midfield to create but its difficult to do without leaving the team wide open.
I'd like to see him on the right of a 4-4-2 with Salah up front. Let him use his legs to get back and cover for Trent. Just as Jordan Henderson started out on the right under Kenny he needs to play under less pressure in his first season. Giving the ball away in the centre in our current system is almost a guaranteed shot on goal for the opposition and he will take time to get used to the Premier League.
Liked him more on the left than the right
hell of a corner on him though
