« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 31356 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,180
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #360 on: July 23, 2023, 05:48:56 pm »
Just heard he didnt have his EHIC so wasnt able to be treated and is still laying outside the local hospital. Its a disaster.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #361 on: July 23, 2023, 05:57:32 pm »
Wants to knock the over head kicks into touch he isn't Wayne bloody Rooney.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #362 on: July 23, 2023, 06:01:07 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on July 23, 2023, 05:57:32 pm
Wants to knock the over head kicks into touch he isn't Wayne bloody Rooney.
or Crouchie
or Benteke
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,710
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #363 on: July 23, 2023, 06:20:19 pm »
The club have released a clip of Jota, Ibou him and someone else playing table tennis..

I am happy to report that he was able to play table tennis and move around ok.  His ankle appears to hav brown back.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #364 on: July 23, 2023, 06:39:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 23, 2023, 06:20:19 pm
The club have released a clip of Jota, Ibou him and someone else playing table tennis..

I am happy to report that he was able to play table tennis and move around ok.  His ankle appears to hav brown back.

Brown? Won't that be a bit different than his normal skin tone?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,710
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #365 on: July 23, 2023, 06:45:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 23, 2023, 06:39:44 pm
Brown? Won't that be a bit different than his normal skin tone?
Damn

Grown
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #366 on: July 23, 2023, 06:45:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 23, 2023, 06:39:44 pm
Brown? Won't that be a bit different than his normal skin tone?
how can anyone tell, under all that hair?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #367 on: July 23, 2023, 07:00:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 23, 2023, 06:20:19 pm
The club have released a clip of Jota, Ibou him and someone else playing table tennis..

I am happy to report that he was able to play table tennis and move around ok.  His ankle appears to hav brown back.

Good browth report...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,809
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #368 on: July 24, 2023, 05:19:38 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1683427654148472832

Quote
Klopp on Szoboszlai: "He rolled his ankle slightly in training. If today was a PL game then he could play but we take no risks."
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,915
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #369 on: July 24, 2023, 05:23:32 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #370 on: July 24, 2023, 05:41:39 pm »
He would have made the difference today. 2 points dropped is the only way to look at this.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,500
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #371 on: July 24, 2023, 05:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2023, 05:19:38 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1683427654148472832

I take his point but we were leaving loads of players out of PL games last season as a precaution, not just friendlies. Much to Klopp's annoyance at times.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,809
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #372 on: July 24, 2023, 05:55:55 pm »
What is there to complain about for fucks sakes? He said if Dom had to play he could've but seeing as this is a pre season friendly, it means he didn't need to use him.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,946
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #373 on: July 24, 2023, 06:06:02 pm »
Leg was successfully re-attached, then? That's lucky...
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #374 on: July 24, 2023, 07:54:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 24, 2023, 05:41:39 pm
He would have made the difference today. 2 points dropped is the only way to look at this.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #375 on: July 24, 2023, 09:09:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 24, 2023, 05:41:39 pm
He would have made the difference today. 2 points dropped is the only way to look at this.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,179
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #376 on: July 30, 2023, 05:55:06 pm »
A fella who turns the ball over and tries to lob the keeper from 45 yards is something that has been missing from our club. Looks to be an unbelievable striker of the ball. Very excited by him.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #377 on: July 30, 2023, 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on July 30, 2023, 05:55:06 pm
A fella who turns the ball over and tries to lob the keeper from 45 yards is something that has been missing from our club. Looks to be an unbelievable striker of the ball. Very excited by him.

It was a great moment and a good heading save by the keeper.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,602
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #378 on: July 30, 2023, 06:10:35 pm »
Handsome fella ain't he.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,809
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #379 on: July 30, 2023, 06:16:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #380 on: July 30, 2023, 06:32:30 pm »
Festival of football - i love it. There's something magical about that slogan.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #381 on: July 30, 2023, 07:59:53 pm »
Tottenham ruining that picture.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,368
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #382 on: July 30, 2023, 09:11:01 pm »
Havent watched any of the friendlies. Can anyone tell me if the general consensus is that he and MacAlister look good?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #383 on: July 30, 2023, 09:14:45 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on July 30, 2023, 09:11:01 pm
Havent watched any of the friendlies. Can anyone tell me if the general consensus is that he and MacAlister look good?
definitely - both of them.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,368
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #384 on: July 30, 2023, 09:16:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 30, 2023, 09:14:45 pm
definitely - both of them.

Thats all I need to hear.
Im ready for next season now.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • Stargazer
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #385 on: July 31, 2023, 03:42:41 am »
Got to see him up close in the live training session. He's definitely a unit.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #386 on: July 31, 2023, 09:59:56 am »
His defensive pressing very underrated. Going to be huge for us this season
Logged

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #387 on: July 31, 2023, 11:44:21 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 30, 2023, 06:10:35 pm
Handsome fella ain't he.
He is! Top marks in the looks department
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #388 on: July 31, 2023, 12:28:23 pm »
Watched the highlights on Youtube yesterday and it seems he's a very good youtube highlights lad.

Think we'll get some special moments from this fella.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #389 on: July 31, 2023, 10:04:02 pm »
Finally caught up on the Leicester game. I really like Szobo's play and swagger. He and Trent will be awful to play against.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,630
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm »
Very, very similar to Jamie Redknapp. Looks quality.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,847
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 08:43:33 pm »
His corners are worth £5m alone.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:43:33 pm
His corners are worth £5m alone.

I'd say more like 10  ;D
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
Very, very similar to Jamie Redknapp. Looks quality.

Ah Christ, injured next game then.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm »
Think that was the 3rd corner that resulted in a goal?
They are unique. They're low cannonballs that dip at the near-post or just in front of the keeper in that sweet spot.
Just require a tap-in basically. We already have Tsimikas at corners... and now we're going to have additional fun with Szoboslai.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #395 on: Today at 04:51:04 am »
He is fantastic. Also, seems like he has at least 3 gears to go in to. He is so physically domineering. And, those corners are fantastic.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,647
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #396 on: Today at 05:25:16 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm
I'd say more like 10  ;D
No. There was only one person who's corners were worth 10m. I forget, who was that, Fordy?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,330
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #397 on: Today at 05:29:17 am »
That guy's corners would be with 40m in today's market.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 