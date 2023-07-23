We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Wants to knock the over head kicks into touch he isn't Wayne bloody Rooney.
The club have released a clip of Jota, Ibou him and someone else playing table tennis..I am happy to report that he was able to play table tennis and move around ok. His ankle appears to hav brown back.
Brown? Won't that be a bit different than his normal skin tone?
Klopp on Szoboszlai: "He rolled his ankle slightly in training. If today was a PL game then he could play but we take no risks."
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1683427654148472832
He would have made the difference today. 2 points dropped is the only way to look at this.
A fella who turns the ball over and tries to lob the keeper from 45 yards is something that has been missing from our club. Looks to be an unbelievable striker of the ball. Very excited by him.
Havent watched any of the friendlies. Can anyone tell me if the general consensus is that he and MacAlister look good?
definitely - both of them.
Handsome fella ain't he.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Crosby Nick never fails.
His corners are worth £5m alone.
Very, very similar to Jamie Redknapp. Looks quality.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I'd say more like 10
