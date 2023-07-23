The club have released a clip of Jota, Ibou him and someone else playing table tennis.. I am happy to report that he was able to play table tennis and move around ok. His ankle appears to hav brown back.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W