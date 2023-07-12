« previous next »
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
That's a boss quality bunch of players right there. The goals and assists in just that group alone could be off the scale, never mind the rest of the squad.

Could use just that pic by itself to do one of those Manc-style "Be scared, be very scared" memes - if one were a gobshite, that is.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Does not take a bad picture this lad. 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Does not take a bad picture this lad. 
Is he using an invisible selfie-stick?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Watched the Milner test. Szobszlai crushed his group. So much so that Trent could not believe the ease with which he beat Gakpo, Macallister and the rest. That look in Trent's eyes was like this guy is going straight in to team and not coming out.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
This is Hairy Steel...

This isn't just Hairy Steel....


... This is M&S Hairy Steel.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Cant wait to see how this kid (however hairy or lacking in charisma) settles into the PL. He seems to have all the attributes to fit into the league really well and Im sure Klopp will make him a great Liverpool player. It may take a little while so patience could be needed, but with Mac Allister providing a ready-made PL player some of the heat/attention should be off. Good window so far, but still need at least a couple more (CB, maybe DM and RB cover).

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Enjoyed this one, some footage and info not seen in other videos

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g</a>
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Enjoyed this one, some footage and info not seen in other videos

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g</a>

the parts with his dads influence of teaching technique in his academy  is interesting
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Theres quite a lot resting on this kid being top level. Lets hope he is.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Theres quite a lot resting on this kid being top level. Lets hope he is.

Breath of fresh hair to our attack...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Breath of fresh hair to our attack...
Got Berger vibes about him.  This based on never ever having seen him play of course!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yeah, I've had a few, but... this guy could be our next big thing. So excited to see how he does for us.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
When he was 17, he's already a captain of Hungary, U17 in European tournament.

And this is a lad who scored a last minute winner to send Hungary into Euro 2020.

Really can't wait to see him in action.

Plus I love a hairy player. Makes me cum.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
When he was 17, he's already a captain of Hungary, U17 in European tournament.

And this is a lad who scored a last minute winner to send Hungary into Euro 2020.

Really can't wait to see him in action.

Plus I love a hairy player. Makes me cum.

Easy tiger 😂
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
When he was 17, he's already a captain of Hungary, U17 in European tournament.

And this is a lad who scored a last minute winner to send Hungary into Euro 2020.

Really can't wait to see him in action.

Plus I love a hairy player. Makes me cum.


Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Get the receipt out, gather your tissues girls, its bad news. Hungary, the shower of gets...........

send the bugger back
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Potential is about 145 (out of 200) in Footie Manager

He can do left wing interestingly, the research in the game is real

Expect him to be our midfielder tho that's how he goes

I have zero actual knowledge of this fella so excuse me for putting a nerd slant on it  :)

DOM DOM HE'S OUR GUY
HIS SURNAME IS SZOBOSZLAI
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oVqvis__pZc&amp;ab_channel=FutballKarim" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oVqvis__pZc&amp;ab_channel=FutballKarim</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1BxnzdvMnvc&amp;ab_channel=FutballKarim" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1BxnzdvMnvc&amp;ab_channel=FutballKarim</a>
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Potential is about 145 (out of 200) in Footie Manager

He can do left wing interestingly, the research in the game is real

Expect him to be our midfielder tho that's how he goes

I have zero actual knowledge of this fella so excuse me for putting a nerd slant on it  :)

DOM DOM HE'S OUR GUY
HIS SURNAME IS SZOBOSZLAI

His played as a inside left forward for his country aswell as number 10.

played as the right sided advanced mid in a box at RB, considering his mainly played at as a 10 his off the ball work is outsanding which means he could translate well as an 8 sort of like Coutinho did? but with a better defensive and physical profile.

Could be better in the air though.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
His played as a inside left forward for his country aswell as number 10.

played as the right sided advanced mid in a box at RB, considering his mainly played at as a 10 his off the ball work is outsanding which means he could translate well as an 8 sort of like Coutinho did? but with a better defensive and physical profile.

Could be better in the air though.
He only played on the right last season.

Hes played on the left in training so far.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
He only played on the right last season.

Hes played on the left in training so far.

Interesting thought Mac would be there.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
I love this guy already, hes got a natural confidence about him and hes like a duck to water for the football, but even he looked a little weary and a little wide eyed after todays (triple) session. They ran them into the ground early in the morning and then did 2 more sessions at noon and 5 or whatever. super high pace the lot of it. Trent a driving force. everybody shattered by the end. He was definitely impressed, i promise you. He was even more than Szobo-slytly tired at the end of it. Likewise, the team likes him just fine as well. Like a glove.

good early doors.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
He only played on the right last season.

Hes played on the left in training so far.

Makes sense. He likes to attack the back line and shoot. Can't have him, Mo, and Trent on the same side. He will do well filling the spaces left by Jota and Nunez. Mac Allister seems more of an orchestrator. He is probably better suited to a more conservative role in attack.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Makes sense. He likes to attack the back line and shoot. Can't have him, Mo, and Trent on the same side. He will do well filling the spaces left by Jota and Nunez. Mac Allister seems more of an orchestrator. He is probably better suited to a more conservative role in attack.

looks comfortable in all attacking roles wide and midfield.. interesting to see how we use him, Jones and Mac Allister in the same team - if we ever do?  Plus how the new signings do in breaking down the attacks and support our defenders and transition to attack ].

I suppose the challenge is how quickly they adapt to our midfield press, demands of Prem and gel with others. It took Fabinho, Thiago and a lot of our new signings a few months to get on board. that is why I think it foolish for us to not only let our out of contract midfielders, but then to add Hendo and Fabinho to the sales column.

So far looks very good. And could be a great signing = time will tell
I am actually quite excited about these two young midfield signings - but we do need to be patient and give them a chance.

I can see one of them start vs Chelsea - and us playing Jones & Bacjectic  being the other 2.. Maybe even Thiago if he is fit to start.

or do any of you see us trying new formation with us playing more of  4-2-3-1  or even 3-4-3 ?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Makes sense. He likes to attack the back line and shoot. Can't have him, Mo, and Trent on the same side. He will do well filling the spaces left by Jota and Nunez. Mac Allister seems more of an orchestrator. He is probably better suited to a more conservative role in attack.

Agree with complimenting Nunez or Jota. I wonder if he and Diaz will take a bit longer to compliment each other with them having more overlapping tendencies naturally?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Not a bad start, but you see him interviewed, and hes clearly going to be a leader in the squad he has a quiet authority about him
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Kloppo killing him already.  ;D

Dominik Szoboszlai: "I have never had three training sessions in one day in my life, especially not with such intensity".
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Kloppo killing him already.  ;D

... out with a hammy for 2 months by mid August.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
... out with a hammy for 2 months by mid August.
not even in jest ffs!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
I thought he was brilliant yesterday. His touch and passing are brilliant. Looking forward to him dominating midfield.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
... out with a hammy for 2 months by mid August.

Literally my concern.

If we aren't going all out gegenpress - what is the point of 3 sessions a day?

We looked cooked the first half of last season.

To be fair - I know we had some tired minds and some tired/old legs too.
