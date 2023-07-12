« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
That's a boss quality bunch of players right there. The goals and assists in just that group alone could be off the scale, never mind the rest of the squad.

Could use just that pic by itself to do one of those Manc-style "Be scared, be very scared" memes - if one were a gobshite, that is.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Does not take a bad picture this lad. 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Does not take a bad picture this lad. 
Is he using an invisible selfie-stick?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Watched the Milner test. Szobszlai crushed his group. So much so that Trent could not believe the ease with which he beat Gakpo, Macallister and the rest. That look in Trent's eyes was like this guy is going straight in to team and not coming out.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
This is Hairy Steel...

This isn't just Hairy Steel....


... This is M&S Hairy Steel.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Cant wait to see how this kid (however hairy or lacking in charisma) settles into the PL. He seems to have all the attributes to fit into the league really well and Im sure Klopp will make him a great Liverpool player. It may take a little while so patience could be needed, but with Mac Allister providing a ready-made PL player some of the heat/attention should be off. Good window so far, but still need at least a couple more (CB, maybe DM and RB cover).

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Enjoyed this one, some footage and info not seen in other videos

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g</a>
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Enjoyed this one, some footage and info not seen in other videos

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g</a>

the parts with his dads influence of teaching technique in his academy  is interesting
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Theres quite a lot resting on this kid being top level. Lets hope he is.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Theres quite a lot resting on this kid being top level. Lets hope he is.

Breath of fresh hair to our attack...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Breath of fresh hair to our attack...
Got Berger vibes about him.  This based on never ever having seen him play of course!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yeah, I've had a few, but... this guy could be our next big thing. So excited to see how he does for us.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
When he was 17, he's already a captain of Hungary, U17 in European tournament.

And this is a lad who scored a last minute winner to send Hungary into Euro 2020.

Really can't wait to see him in action.

Plus I love a hairy player. Makes me cum.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
When he was 17, he's already a captain of Hungary, U17 in European tournament.

And this is a lad who scored a last minute winner to send Hungary into Euro 2020.

Really can't wait to see him in action.

Plus I love a hairy player. Makes me cum.

Easy tiger 😂
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
When he was 17, he's already a captain of Hungary, U17 in European tournament.

And this is a lad who scored a last minute winner to send Hungary into Euro 2020.

Really can't wait to see him in action.

Plus I love a hairy player. Makes me cum.


Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Get the receipt out, gather your tissues girls, its bad news. Hungary, the shower of gets...........

send the bugger back
