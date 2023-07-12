Does not take a bad picture this lad.
This is Hairy Steel...
Cant wait to see how this kid (however hairy or lacking in charisma) settles into the PL. He seems to have all the attributes to fit into the league really well and Im sure Klopp will make him a great Liverpool player. It may take a little while so patience could be needed, but with Mac Allister providing a ready-made PL player some of the heat/attention should be off. Good window so far, but still need at least a couple more (CB, maybe DM and RB cover).
Enjoyed this one, some footage and info not seen in other videos<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g</a>
Theres quite a lot resting on this kid being top level
. Lets hope he is
.
Breath of fresh hair to our attack...
When he was 17, he's already a captain of Hungary, U17 in European tournament.And this is a lad who scored a last minute winner to send Hungary into Euro 2020.Really can't wait to see him in action.Plus I love a hairy player. Makes me cum.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
