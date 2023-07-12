« previous next »
That's a boss quality bunch of players right there. The goals and assists in just that group alone could be off the scale, never mind the rest of the squad.

Could use just that pic by itself to do one of those Manc-style "Be scared, be very scared" memes - if one were a gobshite, that is.
Does not take a bad picture this lad. 
Does not take a bad picture this lad. 
Is he using an invisible selfie-stick?
Watched the Milner test. Szobszlai crushed his group. So much so that Trent could not believe the ease with which he beat Gakpo, Macallister and the rest. That look in Trent's eyes was like this guy is going straight in to team and not coming out.
This is Hairy Steel...

This isn't just Hairy Steel....


... This is M&S Hairy Steel.
Cant wait to see how this kid (however hairy or lacking in charisma) settles into the PL. He seems to have all the attributes to fit into the league really well and Im sure Klopp will make him a great Liverpool player. It may take a little while so patience could be needed, but with Mac Allister providing a ready-made PL player some of the heat/attention should be off. Good window so far, but still need at least a couple more (CB, maybe DM and RB cover).

Enjoyed this one, some footage and info not seen in other videos

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g</a>
Enjoyed this one, some footage and info not seen in other videos

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMK7ye5k9g</a>

the parts with his dads influence of teaching technique in his academy  is interesting
Theres quite a lot resting on this kid being top level. Lets hope he is.
