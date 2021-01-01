Does not take a bad picture this lad.
This is Hairy Steel...
Cant wait to see how this kid (however hairy or lacking in charisma) settles into the PL. He seems to have all the attributes to fit into the league really well and Im sure Klopp will make him a great Liverpool player. It may take a little while so patience could be needed, but with Mac Allister providing a ready-made PL player some of the heat/attention should be off. Good window so far, but still need at least a couple more (CB, maybe DM and RB cover).
