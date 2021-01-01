« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 02:41:07 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 01:09:57 pm
Seems a nice enough guy, but not the most charismatic....do I care though? No.

Stupid fool.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 02:44:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:33:07 pm
well, the squad's overall charisma-rating went up when Millie left, so not a problem ...

Ha, I always though Millie was very charismatic...just in a very particular sort of way.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:41:07 pm
Stupid fool.

Unnecessary, just a simple observation. Though not helped by some pretty dull and repeated questions.

I'm not expecting him to be a comedian, he's young and as some have said in unfamiliar surroundings. To say he doesn't appear enormously charismatic is hardly earth-shattering.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 03:28:50 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
To say he doesn't appear enormously charismatic is hardly earth-shattering.
Then why say it?
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 03:53:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:28:50 pm
Then why say it?

In retrospect I perhaps would not have done given the odd reaction for saying something so mundane. It was a simple observation that doesn't really matter at all. But 80%+ of comments on here are just random musings rather than eloquent prose about a topic.

Plenty of people commenting on how hairy his legs are, why say that either?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 04:16:01 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 03:53:06 pm
...Plenty of people commenting on how hairy his legs are, why say that either?
I'm just hoping he hasn't got a seriously hairy chest. I can't have Mrs Spion swooning too much.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 04:20:58 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:16:01 pm
I'm just hoping he hasn't got a seriously hairy chest. I can't have Mrs Spion swooning too much.

He is a good looking fellow that's for sure.

It was interesting on the Anfield Wrap they had a Bundesliga expert commenting on his 'skinny legs' and whether he may struggle with the physicality of the league. It'll be interesting to see how he adapts, but from what I've seen his balance more than makes up for any lack of physique.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 04:26:43 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 04:20:58 pm
He is a good looking fellow that's for sure.

It was interesting on the Anfield Wrap they had a Bundesliga expert commenting on his 'skinny legs' and whether he may struggle with the physicality of the league. It'll be interesting to see how he adapts, but from what I've seen his balance more than makes up for any lack of physique.
I've only seen him on highlights videos, but he didn't appear lacking to me. Yes, good balance from what I saw.

I know highlights videos can be misleading, but I was quite excited by what I saw. He knows how to strike a dead ball too. Some of his goals were absolute beauties.
Offline The Final Third

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 04:29:44 pm
The hair on his legs acts like a crumple zone..he'll be fine.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:16:01 pm
I'm just hoping he hasn't got a seriously hairy chest. I can't have Mrs Spion swooning too much.

In the "signing day" video you can watch him strip for his medical. I've watched it - for research purposes only of course - and can confirm his chest has merely a small smattering of hairs.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
In the "signing day" video you can watch him strip for his medical. I've watched it - for research purposes only of course - and can confirm his chest has merely a small smattering of hairs.
That's good. 😊

I don't want too much competition for Mrs Spion's affections.  ;D
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
Has RAWK turned into fucking Loose Women???
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 06:58:17 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm
That's good. 😊

I don't want too much competition for Mrs Spion's affections.  ;D

Alright Magnum PI.
Offline Szemerényi

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm
Quote from: emitime on July  3, 2023, 03:38:51 pm
According to a tweet, second behind Fitzpatrick.

Though it also said that Oxlade-Chamberlain would be top, but that's literally not possible to get on a scrabble board so I'm not having that.

It is possible. You just need someone to put down chamberlain first. That word is accepted. A scrabble board is 15x15 so there is room for all the letters.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 07:06:21 pm
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 07:47:42 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
Has RAWK turned into fucking Loose Women???

Alright, McNulty...
Online lfcthekop

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 07:54:33 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcTMuO28U8k

He's going to be great for us !
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
Has RAWK turned into fucking Loose Women???

What have you against loose women?
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 08:48:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jcTMuO28U8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jcTMuO28U8k</a>

Excellent analysis. Will be really interesting to see how Klopp fits him in.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
In the "signing day" video you can watch him strip for his medical. I've watched it - for research purposes only of course - and can confirm his chest has merely a small smattering of hairs.

Hey, when i said the same thing about the new signing on the ladies team everybody got mad at me. Go figure. 
Offline FLRed67

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 01:45:02 am
Moneyball signing? Both him and Mac?

Mac + Dom + Lavia/Florentino Luis/AN Other + wages < one Bellingham + wages.

Ill buy that for a dollar.


Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:58:17 pm
Alright Magnum PI.
I don't get a look in when he's on telly.  :-\
Online RedSince86

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:48:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jcTMuO28U8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jcTMuO28U8k</a>

Excellent analysis. Will be really interesting to see how Klopp fits him in.
He's definitely a United fan this Guy who does this video.

He mentions a United player in this video about 20 times.

Nice video though.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #263 on: Today at 12:44:38 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:48:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jcTMuO28U8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jcTMuO28U8k</a>

Excellent analysis. Will be really interesting to see how Klopp fits him in.
Generational video, lol
Offline GreatEx

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #264 on: Today at 04:13:03 am
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
Unnecessary, just a simple observation. Though not helped by some pretty dull and repeated questions.

I'm not expecting him to be a comedian, he's young and as some have said in unfamiliar surroundings. To say he doesn't appear enormously charismatic is hardly earth-shattering.

I was hoping for some freestyle rapping or a displayed mastery of the Scouse patois, but aside from that he came across as an easy-going and friendly guy with a very good handle on the English language who should have no trouble getting along with teammates and understanding tactical instructions. So I was well pleased with that intro video.
Offline dutchkop

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #265 on: Today at 09:53:07 am
Quote from: lfcthekop on Yesterday at 07:54:33 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcTMuO28U8k

He's going to be great for us !

Looking forward to what he can do.
I have been wondering when we could get someone  to augment Trent delviery from set pieces and also direct free kicks.. so that is a great addition.

I think we need to see how he and Mac Allister adapt to our team and how quickly we get the most out of them, but also the defensive work required.. they both seemed to be good in breaking down and pressing. But it will take time to adapt to Prem and Klopp's Liverpool pressing.

more goals from the midfield and better defensive breakdown of attacks.

Welcome to the CLub Domonik Szoboslai

Online Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #266 on: Today at 11:28:09 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:44:38 am
Generational video, lol

I really like this guy's videos but there are some, um, idiosyncrasies, which you have to get over. Constantly asking if a player can reach 'generational' levels in particular areas. For this video, claiming a 22 year new signing should be the player we build our team around like Hungary when 1. when do you ever copy national teams on this sort of things? Teams like Hungary will always build round the few talents they have. We don't use Salah like Egypt to, it's just silly. And 2. we have Trent, Salah etc already, so it's not even like DS is going to be our best player. If we're going to build around anyone, it won't be DS.

That said it's still a really encouraging and positive analysis and his content is good.
Offline The Red artist.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #267 on: Today at 09:40:39 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 05:24:02 am
https://youtu.be/rQSmfR1_SVE

Life Is Life, Opus

La-la-la-la-la,
Szo-bos-lai.

Its on.
   Maybe change lai with la, but whichever this is the one. Simple, easy and loud!
