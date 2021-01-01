Generational video, lol
I really like this guy's videos but there are some, um, idiosyncrasies, which you have to get over. Constantly asking if a player can reach 'generational' levels in particular areas. For this video, claiming a 22 year new signing should be the player we build our team around like Hungary when 1. when do you ever copy national teams on this sort of things? Teams like Hungary will always build round the few talents they have. We don't use Salah like Egypt to, it's just silly. And 2. we have Trent, Salah etc already, so it's not even like DS is going to be our best player. If we're going to build around anyone, it won't be DS.
That said it's still a really encouraging and positive analysis and his content is good.