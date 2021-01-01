https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcTMuO28U8k



He's going to be great for us !



Looking forward to what he can do.I have been wondering when we could get someone to augment Trent delviery from set pieces and also direct free kicks.. so that is a great addition.I think we need to see how he and Mac Allister adapt to our team and how quickly we get the most out of them, but also the defensive work required.. they both seemed to be good in breaking down and pressing. But it will take time to adapt to Prem and Klopp's Liverpool pressing.more goals from the midfield and better defensive breakdown of attacks.Welcome to the CLub Domonik Szoboslai