He is a good looking fellow that's for sure.
It was interesting on the Anfield Wrap they had a Bundesliga expert commenting on his 'skinny legs' and whether he may struggle with the physicality of the league. It'll be interesting to see how he adapts, but from what I've seen his balance more than makes up for any lack of physique.
I've only seen him on highlights videos, but he didn't appear lacking to me. Yes, good balance from what I saw.
I know highlights videos can be misleading, but I was quite excited by what I saw. He knows how to strike a dead ball too. Some of his goals were absolute beauties.