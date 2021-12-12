Do we have Hungarian_Red for further informations?



I accept the challenge!He has been our most famous and top rated player for a while now and I have seen him many times on international duty. He is a type of player who will make you get on your feet everytime he gets the ball and goes forward. Trust me on this... He really did win the game for us many times even when we did not expect it. He can suddenly just cut through defenses, give a superb assist or score a screamer. I would say the latter one is his strongest quality. I'm sure he will join Trent behind the ball (or even take over) in his first game already. And he has plenty of experience already. That is what made him our skipper actually. Obviously his price normally would not be this high considering he is not a well-known world class player (yet) but actually I'm happy to see us finally spending huge amounts even on young lads. If he is a 7 now, Klopp will make him a 9+ in no time. No doubt he knows this too... That is why he wanted him.The only weakness he has right now is his stamina. He gets substituted sometimes in really intense games but fortunately this can be easily developed. Can't wait to see him in red. The papers have gone crazy here lol