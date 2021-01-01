Pretty sure that Mount's greedy wage demands priced him out of any move to Liverpool. The interest in him ended very suddenly, probably about the time his agent said what he was expecting to be paid!
Sounds similar to Naby's two seasons at RBL More seriously though, I don't think Klopp has ever particularly looked towards our midfield for goals. They have always primarily been the foundation from which to play three forwards and two attacking full-backs.I expect Szoboszlai will be moulded similarly to Wijnaldum, for example. I've only seen Szoboszlai in YouTube compilations but he looks like he's got a really good all around game.
A few people have said this. Must have only started supporting us recently or don't watch CL games.
He's alright in footie manager.Main thing isn't it haha
Has a Gerrard quote tattoo. ( if you watch the vid on LFCTV)It was destined.
Song, banners. Needs to be a word play on Dom in 8, what you think?
Forget the goals, forget the assists. HE CAN TAKE CORNERS!
Do we have Hungarian_Red for further informations?
I accept the challenge! He has been our most famous and top rated player for a while now and I have seen him many times on international duty. He is a type of player who will make you get on your feet everytime he gets the ball and goes forward. Trust me on this... He really did win the game for us many times even when we did not expect it. He can suddenly just cut through defenses, give a superb assist or score a screamer. I would say the latter one is his strongest quality. I'm sure he will join Trent behind the ball (or even take over) in his first game already. And he has plenty of experience already. That is what made him our skipper actually. Obviously his price normally would not be this high considering he is not a well-known world class player (yet) but actually I'm happy to see us finally spending huge amounts even on young lads. If he is a 7 now, Klopp will make him a 9+ in no time. No doubt he knows this too... That is why he wanted him. The only weakness he has right now is his stamina. He gets substituted sometimes in really intense games but fortunately this can be easily developed. Can't wait to see him in red. The papers have gone crazy here lol
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
