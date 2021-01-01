« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai  (Read 7902 times)

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:22:26 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:29:17 am
Pretty sure that Mount's greedy wage demands priced him out of any move to Liverpool. The interest in him ended very suddenly, probably about the time his agent said what he was expecting to be paid!
You've got it wrong mate. He had his heart set on United and rejected us for them!  ::)

On topic though, this signing has genuinely made me excited for the upcoming season. 2 midfielders signed and, hopefully, more new signings to come still. Chuffed to bits!
Logged

Offline Waterpistol

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:35:59 am »
The fella oozes charisma on the interviews I've seen pre signing. I think we have a real player on our hands here, he should make that front right corner of the box midfield (if the shape stays that way) his own.

This is very good news for Salah and Nunez.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:41:28 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
Sounds similar to Naby's two seasons at RBL  ;)

More seriously though, I don't think Klopp has ever particularly looked towards our midfield for goals.  They have always primarily been the foundation from which to play three forwards and two attacking full-backs.

I expect Szoboszlai will be moulded similarly to Wijnaldum, for example.  I've only seen Szoboszlai in YouTube compilations but he looks like he's got a really good all around game.

2019 called and it wants its analysis of our midfield back.

Sorry bit flippant but there has been significant change in our midfield setup since Gini and there's certainly been huge change since we inverted Trent. We've bought 2 players to play as 8s who offer creativity and goals for a reason.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:09 am by Knight »
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #163 on: Today at 07:50:45 am »
definitely..think we most of us are getting nostalgic looking at the gini,hendo,milly midfield of old

we are witnessing an evolution of our midfield the way our spending is going. Just got a feeling that our new midfield will contribute a bit more in the goals column compared to the previous. and hopefully lesson the burden on our strikeforce.

am i asking for too much if the new midfield set up contributes as much defensively as the previous terrible trio while contributing much more attack wise?
Logged

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:51:23 am »
Great signing this, welcome to Liverpool Dom lad.

First two signings this window looking very strong, may they both have long and successful careers for Liverpool.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:20:50 am »
Captaining Hungary at that young age, helped Leipzig win back-to-back German cups...

Hhhnnnsss!!! We are shopping correctly and with full of promise this time.

Happy to have him here.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,905
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:37:05 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:37:08 pm
A few people have said this. Must have only started supporting us recently or don't watch CL games.  :P

Yeah.  Just a few weeks.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:28 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:04:58 am »
Little bit of something to get you excited about Szob, with a side helping of some free Harvey Elliot propaganda:

Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:15:30 am »
Do we have Hungarian_Red for further informations?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 832
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:42:20 am »
Welcome to Liverpool FC !!!  Dominik Szoboszlai !!!   :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:45:01 am »
He's alright in footie manager.

Main thing isn't it haha
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,592
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #171 on: Today at 10:06:31 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:45:01 am
He's alright in footie manager.

Main thing isn't it haha

Might be, but he is positively insane in PES 2021.
Was a cornerstone of my everything winning team in Master League for years.
Strangely enough, core of the team that grew up together and later won everything were Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Jeremy Doku. :D
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:42:17 am »
Song, banners. Needs to be a word play on Dom in 8, what you think?
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,058
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #173 on: Today at 10:49:39 am »
Forget the goals, forget the assists. HE CAN TAKE CORNERS!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:50:28 am »
Weird aside, but we could almost field a team of players numbered 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10, 11 and it would be a winning team most times. Just Trent and Robbo letting the numbers game down.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:52:29 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:18:46 pm
Has a Gerrard quote tattoo. ( if you watch the vid on LFCTV)

It was destined.

"Talent is a blessing from God, but without incredible will and humility, it is worthless.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,689
Re: Welcome Dominik “Sza Sza” Szoboszlai
« Reply #176 on: Today at 11:02:35 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 10:42:17 am
Song, banners. Needs to be a word play on Dom in 8, what you think?

It'll be So Boss La on his banner. If he's any good ;D



I'm getting ny hopes up that if he's a bit like Gerrard, he'll turn Nunez into a bit like Torres

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,151
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:29:29 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:49:39 am
Forget the goals, forget the assists. HE CAN TAKE CORNERS!
He'll never fit in here then.

 ;)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,823
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:32:08 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:49:39 am
Forget the goals, forget the assists. HE CAN TAKE CORNERS!

We'll soon drum that nonsense out of him. :thumbup
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #179 on: Today at 12:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:49:39 am
Forget the goals, forget the assists. HE CAN TAKE CORNERS!
I think his corners are better than Iago Aspas.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #180 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
 :scarf
The Reds have spent some money

The Reds have spent some money

The Reds have spent some money

Were gonna win
 :scarf

Nah - maybe not 😁
Logged

Offline David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #181 on: Today at 01:33:20 pm »
So I hear he can play as an 8 as well as out-wide. Sounds like he's the Oxlade-Chamberlain replacement?
Logged

Online ztommyy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • A♥A♣A♠
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #182 on: Today at 01:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 09:15:30 am
Do we have Hungarian_Red for further informations?

I accept the challenge!  ;)
He has been our most famous and top rated player for a while now and I have seen him many times on international duty. He is a type of player who will make you get on your feet everytime he gets the ball and goes forward. Trust me on this... He really did win the game for us many times even when we did not expect it. He can suddenly just cut through defenses, give a superb assist or score a screamer. I would say the latter one is his strongest quality. I'm sure he will join Trent behind the ball (or even take over) in his first game already. And he has plenty of experience already. That is what made him our skipper actually. Obviously his price normally would not be this high considering he is not a well-known world class player (yet) but actually I'm happy to see us finally spending huge amounts even on young lads. If he is a 7 now, Klopp will make him a 9+ in no time. No doubt he knows this too... That is why he wanted him. 

The only weakness he has right now is his stamina. He gets substituted sometimes in really intense games but fortunately this can be easily developed. Can't wait to see him in red. The papers have gone crazy here lol :D
Logged
Let me tell you of our football team...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #183 on: Today at 01:56:33 pm »
Quote from: ztommyy on Today at 01:47:08 pm
I accept the challenge!  ;)
He has been our most famous and top rated player for a while now and I have seen him many times on international duty. He is a type of player who will make you get on your feet everytime he gets the ball and goes forward. Trust me on this... He really did win the game for us many times even when we did not expect it. He can suddenly just cut through defenses, give a superb assist or score a screamer. I would say the latter one is his strongest quality. I'm sure he will join Trent behind the ball (or even take over) in his first game already. And he has plenty of experience already. That is what made him our skipper actually. Obviously his price normally would not be this high considering he is not a well-known world class player (yet) but actually I'm happy to see us finally spending huge amounts even on young lads. If he is a 7 now, Klopp will make him a 9+ in no time. No doubt he knows this too... That is why he wanted him. 

The only weakness he has right now is his stamina. He gets substituted sometimes in really intense games but fortunately this can be easily developed. Can't wait to see him in red. The papers have gone crazy here lol :D

great info - thanks ztommyy
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,290
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #184 on: Today at 01:57:28 pm »
just don't fucking get injured


welcome  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #185 on: Today at 02:06:15 pm »
Quote from: ztommyy on Today at 01:47:08 pm
I accept the challenge!  ;)
He has been our most famous and top rated player for a while now and I have seen him many times on international duty. He is a type of player who will make you get on your feet everytime he gets the ball and goes forward. Trust me on this... He really did win the game for us many times even when we did not expect it. He can suddenly just cut through defenses, give a superb assist or score a screamer. I would say the latter one is his strongest quality. I'm sure he will join Trent behind the ball (or even take over) in his first game already. And he has plenty of experience already. That is what made him our skipper actually. Obviously his price normally would not be this high considering he is not a well-known world class player (yet) but actually I'm happy to see us finally spending huge amounts even on young lads. If he is a 7 now, Klopp will make him a 9+ in no time. No doubt he knows this too... That is why he wanted him. 

The only weakness he has right now is his stamina. He gets substituted sometimes in really intense games but fortunately this can be easily developed. Can't wait to see him in red. The papers have gone crazy here lol :D

Great stuff, thanks.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
    • @hartejack
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #186 on: Today at 02:10:03 pm »
On to the most important matters...does his name make him our highest-scoring player on the Scrabble board? Double 10s with the Zs is formidable.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 