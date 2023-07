Pretty sure that Mount's greedy wage demands priced him out of any move to Liverpool. The interest in him ended very suddenly, probably about the time his agent said what he was expecting to be paid!



You've got it wrong mate. He had his heart set on United and rejected us for them!On topic though, this signing has genuinely made me excited for the upcoming season. 2 midfielders signed and, hopefully, more new signings to come still. Chuffed to bits!