Do people not remember him being in the Salzburg team that played Liverpool? That year was his ‘breakthrough’ into their first team, and was already seen as one of the young stars of that team, after the freak Haaland and Daka.



I get that many won’t have seen him play much but with his name I’m sort of surprised so many had not heard of him! When he went to Leipzig it was seen as a bit of a big deal because he was so highly thought of.