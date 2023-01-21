« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:22:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:15:33 pm
Looks like the physios have told the club to buy players whose leg hair protects them from injury.  :)

Online Vote For Pedro

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:22:02 pm »
Not sure about this at all. That stool looks cheap
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
Another quality addition hope we can bring in another couple and we will have had a really good window.
Offline Zizou

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:22:44 pm »
The highlight reels of this feller are long and sastisfying. Speaks good English, too. Welcome aboard, Sobosslike.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 04:22:02 pm
Not sure about this at all. That stool looks cheap
Any stool would, next to those legs.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:24:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:15:33 pm
Looks like the physios have told the club to buy players whose leg hair protects them from injury.  :)

Ffs, i thought that's leg tattoo
Online blamski

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szobaszlai
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:24:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:13:23 pm
Time for a new thread  :)

a new thread? you could make 100 meters of heavy duty rope with that
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:24:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:23:20 pm
Any stool would, next to those legs.


 :lmao
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 04:24:05 pm
Ffs, i thought that's leg tattoo

So did I  :lmao
Online 19th Nervous Title

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm »
Szo boss la
Online Chakan

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 04:08:06 pm

how fucking hairy are his legs?? ??



Man is hairy.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:26:08 pm »
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:26:17 pm »
Gabor!!
Online red mongoose

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:27:05 pm »
Fucck yes, get in Jorg. Welcome to Liverpool, Szobo.

Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szobaszlai
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 04:24:12 pm
a new thread? you could make 100 meters of heavy duty rope with that

LMAO excellent!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Dominik just no Szoboszlai
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:28:10 pm »

Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:29:03 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik just no Szoboszlai
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:28:10 pm


Looks like he needs to have a shave at HT every game.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm »
Kloppo:

"The first thing for me to say is welcome to Liverpool, Dominik. I know how excited he is to be here with us, so it is important that he understands that we are all just as excited to have him.

"We already have a little knowledge of Dominik as an opponent because we had a couple of really tough games against Red Bull Salzburg when he was a player there and I think everyone who saw those fixtures will have realised that even at that stage he was a really interesting prospect.

"I'm pretty sure he was still a teenager at that time and since then he has made some big strides  moving to Leipzig, doing really, really well in the Bundesliga, playing for the Hungary national team and then becoming captain of his national team at an incredibly young age.

"These are proper positives and this is even before we even think about his qualities as a footballer. I will not say too much about them at this stage except they are definitely the kind which will hopefully bring a lot of enjoyment and also help us to get results.

"There is no pressure, though. Dominik is still a very young player. He has so much development ahead of him and this means it makes sense for us all to be patient and to give him the time and space to allow his talent to come through within our team.

"The good thing is we have supporters who understand this process. I know the fans are as excited as we are but I am also aware, because I have seen it many times already, that they will be a massive help to us in terms of creating the conditions that will allow Dominik to thrive.

"From the clubs he has been at, the leagues he has played in and the family he is part of, it is very clear that he has already had an outstanding football education, so our responsibility now is to continue this education with him as part of the Liverpool family.

"Everything about this is good news and I am very grateful to everyone at the club who has contributed to making it happen. This is a signing for our present and also for our future and the work that has gone into it could not be more appreciated.

from here
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:32:04 pm »
Hmmm...No.8 with hairy legs.

I think we've seen that before.
Online jlb

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm »
Quote from: jlb on June 28, 2023, 02:44:22 pm
He's Bosz.

Szo Bosz, la.

5 goals in his last five starts for RBL, including against a Bayern fighting for the title and the final of the German cup. Not bad, not bad.  :wellin :wellin
Online Bread

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:32:52 pm »
I'm gonna go out on a limb and predict that he'll be the best Hungarian player to wear the Liverpool shirt.

Apologies to Adam Bogdan.
Online Evil Red

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:33:25 pm »
Welcome SO BOSS LA!

but seriously that Sza Sza nickname has got to go

Don't ruin our new signing plz LOL 😉
Online Tobelius

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 04:22:02 pm
Not sure about this at all. That stool looks cheap

 :D Give it to our nutritionist for study under the microscope and fix his diet if so.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:32:52 pm
I'm gonna go out on a limb and predict that he'll be the best Hungarian player to wear the Liverpool shirt.

Apologies to Adam Bogdan.

That's a bit disrespectful to Krisztián Németh
Online Redric1970

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:43:09 pm »
Other than YouTube videos I have never seen him play, I hope hes as good as everyone says. So far a good window however we still need a world class dm, Caicedo would complete a perfect window for me.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
WELCOME SO BOSS LA!

Thought this might be kept till tomorrow, glad it's done today. Hopefully he will win all the trophies the previous few incumbents of that #8 shirt did.
Online Phineus

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:44:59 pm »
Hes gonna be a monster under Klopp.

Physicality, technique, workrate, confidence  an absolute monster.
Offline ljycb

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:45:16 pm »
I have never seen him play (or at least I have never noticed him playing when I have been watching), but I am sure he is a good player if we are signing him. Hopefully he will be good and will help us to have a better season than last season.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #69 on: Today at 04:45:28 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 04:21:31 pm
Also, Sza Sza? One for the commentary team that Tepid? ;D
Oh come on I spelled his name correctly in the thread title didnt I?

(At the second attempt!)
