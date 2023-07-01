« previous next »
Author Topic: Olivia Rodrigo

Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,646
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Olivia Rodrigo
July 1, 2023, 02:48:58 pm
I just think she's neat.

New single (class):

https://youtu.be/RlPNh_PBZb4

And a retrospective shout out to one of my favourite pop songs from the last few years:

https://youtu.be/ZmDBbnmKpqQ

If you don't already know how old she is, don't find out. It will make you feel very useless.

my usenme changed?

  • Self-appointed moderator for comic topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • RAWK Librarian
Re: Olivia Rodrigo
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:43:50 pm
I'm a 39 year old male, and I can honestly say that Sour was the best album Ive listened to in the last 2 years. Paramore's up there too, but when I first head Olivia Rodrigo on the radio, I thought, "that's not bad", kinda reminded me of my late teens pop-punk days. Then I listened to the album, and she writes songs like someone who has double the life experience she has. Loved it. The new song Vampire is pretty the much the same kind of stuff, but that's no bad thing, I love it too. Looking forward to the new album.
Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Olivia Rodrigo
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:39:41 am
i have a loathing for most pop songs - my avatar indicates my preference of music, tho i am quite electic - so this girl certainly isn't my wheel house. My version of hell would be strapped to a chair in a dark room and forever have pop music pumped in. And i think with this generation, and for some time, the music scene has been in the toilet, i find it anemic (is it simply overload, so much out there now that little of quality surfaces? Dont know. A discussion for a different day).

That said, i heard Brutal a while ago and i really liked that song, lyrically it's basically the modern version of Teen Spirit and musically has a quirky bite to it, and overall was impressed with the quality of the song writing. I listened to her other stuff off the back of that one song and while i found it overall pretty samey (unlike Brutal) and not really to my taste, she is impressive as a song writer.

The girl is clearly gifted imo (the only song writer of the current generation that i've heard that makes me do a doubletake) and i think as she matures she will stretch herself more and the world is her oyster in that i think she can branch off into more expansive projects, that's what i would expect (or maybe hope, is the better word) and would certainly be interested to see what she comes up with.

For some reason she reminds me of Thom Yorke from a song writing perspective, which might give a better understanding of what im getting at in previous paragraph.
