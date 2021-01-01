These two posts are exactly right imo, except that you need to follow the logic through, which is that these actually arent far right parties in the way that that term usually gets used in these conversations, i.e. as the worst kind of bogeyman.
Whats happened is that weve had about thirty years of basically continuous economic expansion and infinite credit, which progressives have completely owned because weve had social liberals in charge throughout the entire period pushing progressive policies and its the expansion which has paid for them to the extent that in this country its become hard to even see the distinction between old style class-based left policies and social liberalism. Everyone just takes it for granted that LGBT or immigration are left causes. But that isnt true, those things dont have to go together and the Tories have had no problem pushing either of those throughout their whole term. In fact these are actually different varieties of liberalism, were just so used to thinking of them as left issues basically because they worked well for Blair and his paradigm is somehow still the dominant one in Britain.
Brexit and the red wall shouldve been the wake-up call to rethink all of that - the people know very well that e.g. mass immigration is not in their interests, for the reasons Nobby describes. Europe has woken up to this so theyre getting economic left/social right parties taking power, but somehow the UK hasnt yet, and instead were stuck ploughing on and on with the same policies that havent been working for years.
It's important to split right-left in terms of economics and 'social/cultural policy'.
My point is that all of the mainstream [nominally] left parties have adopted right-of-centre economic policies to varying degrees (but all a substantial amount). Usually not as far as the mainstream right parties (eg, not eroding the public services function as extremely), and certainly trying to mitigate the inevitable privations that corporate-capitalism imposes on millions, but still broadly right-of-centre (and definitely rejecting the principle of fairer wealth distribution being a core aim)
It's following right-wing economic policy - or, if you prefer, liberal economic policy - that has led us to the constant 'verge of shitstorm' economic territory we've teetered in since 2008.
The prime differences between the mainstream right and mainstream left parties have mostly been on their respective social/cultural policies.
The far-right parties like Le Pen's FN (and worse/more extreme in other countries like Germany, Poland, Hungary, Italy and more) distinguish themselves on these social/cultural policies to a greater extent (and are indeed the bad bogeyman in many policy respects)