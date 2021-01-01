These two posts are exactly right imo, except that you need to follow the logic through, which is that these actually arent far right parties in the way that that term usually gets used in these conversations, i.e. as the worst kind of bogeyman.Whats happened is that weve had about thirty years of basically continuous economic expansion and infinite credit, which progressives have completely owned because weve had social liberals in charge throughout the entire period pushing progressive policies and its the expansion which has paid for them  to the extent that in this country its become hard to even see the distinction between old style class-based left policies and social liberalism. Everyone just takes it for granted that LGBT or immigration are left causes. But that isnt true, those things dont have to go together and the Tories have had no problem pushing either of those throughout their whole term. In fact these are actually different varieties of liberalism, were just so used to thinking of them as left issues basically because they worked well for Blair and his paradigm is somehow still the dominant one in Britain.Brexit and the red wall shouldve been the wake-up call to rethink all of that - the people know very well that e.g. mass immigration is not in their interests, for the reasons Nobby describes. Europe has woken up to this so theyre getting economic left/social right parties taking power, but somehow the UK hasnt yet, and instead were stuck ploughing on and on with the same policies that havent been working for years.