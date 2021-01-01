« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: French riots  (Read 3831 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: French riots
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:30:12 pm »
Riots seem to be dying off at this stage

I am flying to Paris Thursday morning for three nights

Booked ages ago as a present

Planning on staying in centre rather than suburbs
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: French riots
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:41:44 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:30:12 pm
Riots seem to be dying off at this stage

I am flying to Paris Thursday morning for three nights

Booked ages ago as a present

Planning on staying in centre rather than suburbs

You'll have a great time, communities always come together after a bit of rioting.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: French riots
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:41:44 pm
You'll have a great time, communities always come together after a bit of rioting.
good to know thanks
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • The only club that matters
Re: French riots
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:33:01 pm »
Ive been in Paris since Saturday, theres almost no sign of any aggro. Seen one boarded up cash machine and a few soldiers standing guard round some of the main sights, but I suspect thats probably fairly routine.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: French riots
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:33:01 pm
Ive been in Paris since Saturday, theres almost no sign of any aggro. Seen one boarded up cash machine and a few soldiers standing guard round some of the main sights, but I suspect thats probably fairly routine.
thank you
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,115
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: French riots
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:33:01 pm
Ive been in Paris since Saturday, theres almost no sign of any aggro. Seen one boarded up cash machine and a few soldiers standing guard round some of the main sights, but I suspect thats probably fairly routine.

Thatll be operation vigipirate. Saw them last year when we were in Versailles. We were in Bordeaux this year and Mrs P ended up walking down one of the indie shopping streets in the middle of a patrol of highly armed soldiers. Her only comment was how good looking they were.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vigipirate
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • The only club that matters
Re: French riots
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:37:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:04:31 pm
operation vigipirate
I was wondering what that word meant, Ive seen a few 4x4s rolling around with that on the front now you mention it. I was pointing out a stern, mean-looking gang of soldiers to my son at the arc de triomphe, rifles at the ready, when a couple of pretty girls came up to ask for a photo and they immediately turned all gallant and charming: as many as you lahhk, ladeez. Could not have asked for a more classically French scene to kick us off.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
Re: French riots
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:49:29 pm

For decades, most countries in the West grew real per-capita GDP, whilst wealth/income inequality reduced.

Starting from the 70s in some countries, certainly accelerating in the 80's, this progression began to reverse. Owners of capital/real estate and those high up the financial services ladder hoovered up an increasing proportion of the economic endeavours of countries.

And the real levels of productive GDP (certainly per capita) have been reducing - although masked by a liberalised financial sector that has made credit cheap and easy. The roots of this has been the outsourcing of much of the manufacturing function to initially sweatshop countries in predominantly Asia. That results in a massive net transfer of wealth from West to East.

It could be argued that there's a certain justice in the West - which derived a fair bit of its wealth through the pillage of the natural resources and human workforces of countries in Asia, Africa, South America, etc in the 17th/18th/19th centuries - transferring back a big chunk of that wealth.

But the consequences in those Western countries is that a lot of the work that was once the preserve of the working classes has vanished. It's been sort of replaced with much less lucrative work - warehousing/order picking, delivery, retail and such.

The upshot is that swathes of populations in the US, UK, France and other western countries are poorer in relation to other sectors of the population (those working within selective sectors).

Traditionally (well, for much of the 20th century at least), these people would turn, politically, to the left. But 'the left', certainly the mainstream left, has adopted most/all of the right-wing economic fundamentals like low taxation (the biggest tax cuts in all western countries over the last 40 years have been for the highest earners), privatisation of public services/utilities, suppressed workers' rights, free trade to allow multinational corporations to exploit cheap labour by outsourcing manufacture, deregulation of sectors like finance, property, etc.

When the mainstream left adopt right-of-centre economic policies, the only distinguishing difference between them and mainstream right-of-centre parties tends to be social/cultural issues. When large numbers (majorities?) of white, straight either don't care about the championed social/cultural issues or even oppose them, then those people have no reason to look leftwards.

They therefore become more susceptible to the populism of the far-right, which offers simplistic 'solutions' to complex issues. Remember also that many far-right parties will include a fair bit of economically left-of-centre policy.

When offered the choice of leftwing economic policies by leftwing parties and leaders the electorate rejects them. This is despite those same policies being very popular when isolated in questions put to the electorate in polls etc. The electorates give every signal that they would embrace left wing economic ideas however they will reject the parties who propose them if those left wing economic ideas are packaged together with left wing social policies, in particular with regards to immigration. Until the left wing parties in Europe and the UK accept they have to compromise on their left wing pro immigration social policies then the drift to the right will continue until we get Le Pen elected as president of France and other quasi fascists are elected in the border states of Europe. It's almost inevitable now, I think we will see the hard right controlling virtually every country and also the EU in the next 10 years unless the left can come up with a coherent argument about how to control and reduce immigration.

You also correctly identify the far right are including some left wing economic ideas into their policies, they know these policies are popular with the public, it's a potent mix that combined with anti immigration means the left is done for unless it can come up with an answer on reducing immigration.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • The only club that matters
Re: French riots
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:49:29 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:44:57 pm
These two posts are exactly right imo, except that you need to follow the logic through, which is that these actually arent far right parties in the way that that term usually gets used in these conversations, i.e. as the worst kind of bogeyman.

Whats happened is that weve had about thirty years of basically continuous economic expansion and infinite credit, which progressives have completely owned because weve had social liberals in charge throughout the entire period pushing progressive policies and its the expansion which has paid for them  to the extent that in this country its become hard to even see the distinction between old style class-based left policies and social liberalism. Everyone just takes it for granted that LGBT or immigration are left causes. But that isnt true, those things dont have to go together and the Tories have had no problem pushing either of those throughout their whole term. In fact these are actually different varieties of liberalism, were just so used to thinking of them as left issues basically because they worked well for Blair and his paradigm is somehow still the dominant one in Britain.

Brexit and the red wall shouldve been the wake-up call to rethink all of that - the people know very well that e.g. mass immigration is not in their interests, for the reasons Nobby describes. Europe has woken up to this so theyre getting economic left/social right parties taking power, but somehow the UK hasnt yet, and instead were stuck ploughing on and on with the same policies that havent been working for years.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,793
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: French riots
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:22:21 pm
These two posts are exactly right imo, except that you need to follow the logic through, which is that these actually arent far right parties in the way that that term usually gets used in these conversations, i.e. as the worst kind of bogeyman.

Whats happened is that weve had about thirty years of basically continuous economic expansion and infinite credit, which progressives have completely owned because weve had social liberals in charge throughout the entire period pushing progressive policies and its the expansion which has paid for them  to the extent that in this country its become hard to even see the distinction between old style class-based left policies and social liberalism. Everyone just takes it for granted that LGBT or immigration are left causes. But that isnt true, those things dont have to go together and the Tories have had no problem pushing either of those throughout their whole term. In fact these are actually different varieties of liberalism, were just so used to thinking of them as left issues basically because they worked well for Blair and his paradigm is somehow still the dominant one in Britain.

Brexit and the red wall shouldve been the wake-up call to rethink all of that - the people know very well that e.g. mass immigration is not in their interests, for the reasons Nobby describes. Europe has woken up to this so theyre getting economic left/social right parties taking power, but somehow the UK hasnt yet, and instead were stuck ploughing on and on with the same policies that havent been working for years.



It's important to split right-left in terms of economics and 'social/cultural policy'.

My point is that all of the mainstream [nominally] left parties have adopted right-of-centre economic policies to varying degrees (but all a substantial amount). Usually not as far as the mainstream right parties (eg, not eroding the public services function as extremely), and certainly trying to mitigate the inevitable privations that corporate-capitalism imposes on millions, but still broadly right-of-centre (and definitely rejecting the principle of fairer wealth distribution being a core aim)

It's following right-wing economic policy - or, if you prefer, liberal economic policy - that has led us to the constant 'verge of shitstorm' economic territory we've teetered in since 2008.

The prime differences between the mainstream right and mainstream left parties have mostly been on their respective social/cultural policies.

The far-right parties like Le Pen's FN (and worse/more extreme in other countries like Germany, Poland, Hungary, Italy and more) distinguish themselves on these social/cultural policies to a greater extent (and are indeed the bad bogeyman in many policy respects)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
Re: French riots
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:22:21 pm
Europe has woken up to this so theyre getting economic left/social right parties taking power, but somehow the UK hasnt yet, and instead were stuck ploughing on and on with the same policies that havent been working for years.

Our first past the post electoral system creates an inertia in our politics, it could even mean that at the next election the UK bucks the overall trend and moves to the left as the rest of Europe goes hard right. I can't see it being anything other than a temporary blip though, I'd expect the Tories to go full nativist as a reaction and ape the electoral success of similar parties in Europe.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • The only club that matters
Re: French riots
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:46:08 pm
It's following right-wing economic policy - or, if you prefer, liberal economic policy - that has led us to the constant 'verge of shitstorm' economic territory we've teetered in since 2008.
Whats infuriating is how parts of the more extreme left will gleefully take those policies and commit to them so much that it becomes hard to argue against them from a left perspective at all - Im thinking mostly of the open borders crowd here, but you also see it in the weird approach towards tech liberalism. To be honest Id include a lot of social liberalism in that too - gambling deregulation particularly sticks in the throat when we know how the social costs of that play out.  The left should never have been involved in pushing that sort of thing.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:28:46 pm
Our first past the post electoral system creates an inertia in our politics, it could even mean that at the next election the UK bucks the overall trend and moves to the left as the rest of Europe goes hard right. I can't see it being anything other than a temporary blip though, I'd expect the Tories to go full nativist as a reaction and ape the electoral success of similar parties in Europe.
Thats how Id always assumed it would play out - its too obvious a move not to make - but theyve shown so few signs of being capable of it that I wonder whether Labour will get there first.  Starmers instincts sometimes seem like they might lie in that direction but youll have a better feeling for that than I do.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 