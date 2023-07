These two posts are exactly right imo, except that you need to follow the logic through, which is that these actually arenít far right parties in the way that that term usually gets used in these conversations, i.e. as the worst kind of bogeyman.Whatís happened is that weíve had about thirty years of basically continuous economic expansion and infinite credit, which progressives have completely owned because weíve had social liberals in charge throughout the entire period pushing progressive policies and itís the expansion which has paid for them Ė to the extent that in this country itís become hard to even see the distinction between old style class-based left policies and social liberalism. Everyone just takes it for granted that LGBT or immigration are left causes. But that isnít true, those things donít have to go together and the Tories have had no problem pushing either of those throughout their whole term. In fact these are actually different varieties of liberalism, weíre just so used to thinking of them as left issues basically because they worked well for Blair and his paradigm is somehow still the dominant one in Britain.Brexit and the red wall shouldíve been the wake-up call to rethink all of that - the people know very well that e.g. mass immigration is not in their interests, for the reasons Nobby describes. Europe has woken up to this so theyíre getting economic left/social right parties taking power, but somehow the UK hasnít yet, and instead weíre stuck ploughing on and on with the same policies that havenít been working for years.