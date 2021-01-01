yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Riots seem to be dying off at this stageI am flying to Paris Thursday morning for three nightsBooked ages ago as a present Planning on staying in centre rather than suburbs
You'll have a great time, communities always come together after a bit of rioting.
Ive been in Paris since Saturday, theres almost no sign of any aggro. Seen one boarded up cash machine and a few soldiers standing guard round some of the main sights, but I suspect thats probably fairly routine.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.11]