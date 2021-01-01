« previous next »
French riots

Online paulrazor

Re: French riots
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:30:12 pm »
Riots seem to be dying off at this stage

I am flying to Paris Thursday morning for three nights

Booked ages ago as a present

Planning on staying in centre rather than suburbs
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: French riots
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:41:44 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:30:12 pm
Riots seem to be dying off at this stage

I am flying to Paris Thursday morning for three nights

Booked ages ago as a present

Planning on staying in centre rather than suburbs

You'll have a great time, communities always come together after a bit of rioting.
Online paulrazor

Re: French riots
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:41:44 pm
You'll have a great time, communities always come together after a bit of rioting.
good to know thanks
Offline Iska

Re: French riots
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:33:01 pm »
Ive been in Paris since Saturday, theres almost no sign of any aggro. Seen one boarded up cash machine and a few soldiers standing guard round some of the main sights, but I suspect thats probably fairly routine.
Online paulrazor

Re: French riots
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:33:01 pm
Ive been in Paris since Saturday, theres almost no sign of any aggro. Seen one boarded up cash machine and a few soldiers standing guard round some of the main sights, but I suspect thats probably fairly routine.
thank you
Online So Howard Philips

Re: French riots
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:33:01 pm
Ive been in Paris since Saturday, theres almost no sign of any aggro. Seen one boarded up cash machine and a few soldiers standing guard round some of the main sights, but I suspect thats probably fairly routine.

Thatll be operation vigipirate. Saw them last year when we were in Versailles. We were in Bordeaux this year and Mrs P ended up walking down one of the indie shopping streets in the middle of a patrol of highly armed soldiers. Her only comment was how good looking they were.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vigipirate
