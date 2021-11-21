You get a system where a young kid is shot in the head and killed for a traffic violation, it's no accident though, Macron has systematically used police violence to put down any dissent whether it's from strikers, protestors, visiting football fans or the people who live around the big cities who are daily used to being treated as second class citizens. The minister of the Interior is the same fella who lied to the Senate about us, we only feel under his jurisdiction for a day or two, these people live with these self centred lying bastards daily.





That level of violence doesn't explode out of nowhere, or because you're just scum, it builds up out of feelings of despair and resentment and injustice and when you light that touch paper it doesn't necessarily find the right targets, it often does turn on the wrong people, for once you feel powerful instead of powerless and that feels good. My lad taught loads of French kids of North African dissent, the idea they are all scum is offensive, they can be decent kids, they loved the fact he was from Liverpool and wanted to talk football and Mo Sarah is like a hero to them, not so different from kids in Bootle or Kirkby. The French police don't police by consent they make our police seem like angels, Politically Macron has used them to put down opposition, we got a little taste of that and when violence is used so routinely, when it breaks down it breaks down. If the far right benefit out of that Macron has to take his share of the blame for his political decision to routinely use violence to resolve any problems he faces.



Agree with all that.France's history with Algeria in a very short sum up. The French colonise a country in the 1800's some time, then after the 2nd world war the french need a load of cheap labour to help rebuild France. Invite a load of Algerians to do this but give them shit housing and shit pay. The algerians that came to France thought this was better than the opportunities in their own country (since the french took over) and they stay in those shit conditions without much fuss. Problems start with 2nd generation and 3rd generation algerians who are born in France and grow up in France but realise they are 2nd class citizens.Then on top of this injustice you have large factions in France who want to get rid of the algerians as they have served their purpose. So as they can't actually ship them back, as they were born in France, they are just forgotten about and left to fester in shit hole areas.And then an opportunity to fight back and get some "power" arises.This is a very basic look at what has happened but you reap what you sow. It's sad that innocent people are probably the worse hit by it all but that's governments for you.