French riots

Re: French riots
In my experience the French police leave local people alone when they are law abiding. They are only interested in the scumbags. As it should be.

Those poverty stricken Paris and Marseilles suburbs were once award winning new neighbourhoods with tree lined avenues and schools, libraries, public areas, butchers, bakers, bars, coffee shops. They were good places to live for new immigrants to France. Much better than equivalent places in the UK. What has happened to them since is down to the people who live there, not the people of France who housed them in the first place. 
Re: French riots
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 01:20:48 am
In my experience the French police leave local people alone when they are law abiding. They are only interested in the scumbags. As it should be.

Those poverty stricken Paris and Marseilles suburbs were once award winning new neighbourhoods with tree lined avenues and schools, libraries, public areas, butchers, bakers, bars, coffee shops. They were good places to live for new immigrants to France. Much better than equivalent places in the UK. What has happened to them since is down to the people who live there, not the people of France who housed them in the first place.

Yep. I don't know who deleted my post, but this will repeat again and again to its cities if a country doesn't pay attention to the psychology of the conditioning a set of people go through and let them all in.
You only want those who don't have room in their heads to blame other factors and are driven to build, no superiority delusion, who break through Islam's dumb conditioning.
It's great that the mod's kid taught a group of North Africans, but to be relevant why don't you ask the Muslim professionals, the business owners, the workers, the real leaders in those looted areas what they think of them. They'll tell you they are scum.

Edit: Ask his grandmother:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/2/slain-teenagers-grandmother-calls-for-end-to-riots-in-france

 "The people who are breaking things right now, I tell them: stop it, the woman identified as Nadia by French media told BFMTV on Sunday.
"They used Nahel as an excuse, she added.
The cars have done nothing against you, the schools have done nothing against you, the buses have done nothing against you, Nadia said. Do not damage the schools, do not damage the buses, its the moms who take the buses.
 



Re: French riots
You need to know your own level. If you're UK based your lack of filter, of understanding of people, of understanding how things get built and improved on a collective basis has landed you with utter trash in the Tories, the likes of Johnson, Braverman. An artificial construct, that a company or a country is, is only  as good as how well you obsessively manage it. Lose the kumbaya crap and actually develop the filters to sustainably pick the best. Immigration comes down to how well you understand and execute these things.

Re: French riots
One firefighter has died in the fires that have been set by the rioters.
Re: French riots
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm
You get a system where a young kid is shot in the head and killed for a traffic violation, it's no accident though, Macron has systematically used police violence to put down any dissent whether it's from strikers, protestors, visiting football fans or the people who live around the big cities who are daily used to being treated as second class citizens. The minister of the Interior is the same fella who lied to the Senate about us, we only feel under his jurisdiction for a day or two, these people live with these self centred lying bastards daily.


That level of violence doesn't explode out of nowhere, or because you're just scum, it builds up out of feelings of despair and resentment and injustice and when you light that touch paper it doesn't necessarily find the right targets, it often does turn on the wrong people, for once you feel powerful instead of powerless and that feels good. My lad taught loads of French kids of North African dissent, the idea they are all scum is offensive, they can be decent kids, they loved the fact he was from Liverpool and wanted to talk football and Mo Sarah is like a hero to them, not so different from kids in Bootle or Kirkby. The French police don't police by consent they make our police seem like angels, Politically Macron has used them to put down opposition, we got a little taste of that and when violence is used so routinely, when it breaks down it breaks down. If the far right benefit out of that Macron has to take his share of the blame for his political decision to routinely use violence to resolve any problems he faces.

Really good post that. 

The systems are inherently broken, but rather than addressing their root causes, they've just been ignored and supressed.

You have to be somewhat tone deaf to not see that, or perhaps just not aware of the wider societal issues at play.

Obviously, this goes back many years, but particularly after the past 3 years, where inequality has accelerated and disadvantaged groups have been impacted even more, large groups of people are living on the edge and have just had enough.

Re: French riots
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:04:33 am
One firefighter has died in the fires that have been set by the rioters.
My thoughts are with his family and comrades. Tragic situation. In a modern democracy this level of bitterness isnt just because a section of society are scum, the answers are more complicated than, it is the immigrants but sadly rather than addressing the underlying issues this will more likely bring more repression and the circle will repeat with deeper resentment on both sides. Thoughts go out to the firefighters family and the young lads family
Re: French riots
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:04:33 am
One firefighter has died in the fires that have been set by the rioters.

Absolute scumbags  :no
Re: French riots
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 01:20:48 am
In my experience the French police leave local people alone when they are law abiding. They are only interested in the scumbags. As it should be.
Been teargassed for the crime of existing and my daughter threatened with a baton by those lovely friendly police for having the audacity to try and make sure someone wasnt dying. Friendly , helpful chaps in my experience
Re: French riots
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 01:20:48 am
In my experience the French police leave local people alone when they are law abiding. They are only interested in the scumbags. As it should be.

Those poverty stricken Paris and Marseilles suburbs were once award winning new neighbourhoods with tree lined avenues and schools, libraries, public areas, butchers, bakers, bars, coffee shops. They were good places to live for new immigrants to France. Much better than equivalent places in the UK. What has happened to them since is down to the people who live there, not the people of France who housed them in the first place.

Yeah.  They looked really friendly when they were gassing and beating away Liverpool fans last year.  Perhaps they were scum too..?
Re: French riots
Jesus wept. The next couple of years could really be sobering. You might have a Trump Mk II government in America, Le Pen in France and Meloni in Italy.
Re: French riots
The sad fact is that the UK isn't the only batshit western nation. We're ahead of the curve, but there are others following behind, even as we all trail the US.

Our one hope is that we will start sorting our shit out ahead of all these countries that still have a lot of pain to go through.

Re: French riots
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm
You get a system where a young kid is shot in the head and killed for a traffic violation, it's no accident though, Macron has systematically used police violence to put down any dissent whether it's from strikers, protestors, visiting football fans or the people who live around the big cities who are daily used to being treated as second class citizens. The minister of the Interior is the same fella who lied to the Senate about us, we only feel under his jurisdiction for a day or two, these people live with these self centred lying bastards daily.


That level of violence doesn't explode out of nowhere, or because you're just scum, it builds up out of feelings of despair and resentment and injustice and when you light that touch paper it doesn't necessarily find the right targets, it often does turn on the wrong people, for once you feel powerful instead of powerless and that feels good. My lad taught loads of French kids of North African dissent, the idea they are all scum is offensive, they can be decent kids, they loved the fact he was from Liverpool and wanted to talk football and Mo Sarah is like a hero to them, not so different from kids in Bootle or Kirkby. The French police don't police by consent they make our police seem like angels, Politically Macron has used them to put down opposition, we got a little taste of that and when violence is used so routinely, when it breaks down it breaks down. If the far right benefit out of that Macron has to take his share of the blame for his political decision to routinely use violence to resolve any problems he faces.

Agree with all that.

France's history with Algeria in a very short sum up. The French colonise a country in the 1800's some time, then after the 2nd world war the french need a load of cheap labour to help rebuild France. Invite a load of Algerians to do this but give them shit housing and shit pay. The algerians that came to France thought this was better than the opportunities in their own country (since the french took over) and they stay in those shit conditions without much fuss. Problems start with 2nd generation and 3rd generation algerians who are born in France and grow up in France but realise they are 2nd class citizens.
Then on top of this injustice you have large factions in France who want to get rid of the algerians as they have served their purpose. So as they can't actually ship them back, as they were born in France, they are just forgotten about and left to fester in shit hole areas.

And then an opportunity to fight back and get some "power" arises.

This is a very basic look at what has happened but you reap what you sow. It's sad that innocent people are probably the worse hit by it all but that's governments for you.

Re: French riots
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:48:11 am
Jesus wept. The next couple of years could really be sobering. You might have a Trump Mk II government in America, Le Pen in France and Meloni in Italy.

I agree. It really feels like there is an opportunity for another Hitler type figure to become prominent again. Personally I find it all pretty scary how the far right seem to be mobilising in so many western countries. What is happening in France is not going to help but I am sure a young 17 year old kid nicking some jewellery isn't thinking this is going to really help Le pen. I honestly don't know what the answer is and I think we are too far down the road now to really implement some proper change.
Re: French riots
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:48:11 am
Jesus wept. The next couple of years could really be sobering. You might have a Trump Mk II government in America, Le Pen in France and Meloni in Italy.

Germany headed far right also. I don't know what the answer is as it's above my intelligence level or pay grade but Europe really needs a rethink about the direction it's is taking. The current policies are pushing people to the right and ignoring it or being in denial of it isn't an option.
Re: French riots
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:58:36 am
Germany headed far right also. I don't know what the answer is as it's above my intelligence level or pay grade but Europe really needs a rethink about the direction it's is taking. The current policies are pushing people to the right and ignoring it or being in denial of it isn't an option.

The truth is theres no easy options and theres always people ready to exploit. Support the deprived, immigrant populated areas so they feel more included in the wider community and the right will kick off saying immigrants are being favoured over the indigenous population, ignore the immigrant population and they get pissed off and riot and the right wing say see, look at how these people behave.
Re: French riots
We could take a leaf out of the French playbook in this country. Too happy to be fucked over countless times by companies and Governments. Sometimes these things need burning to the ground

We've been treated like shit being from Liverpool, the country seems to hate us, the Government most definitely does and we've even been part of a managed decline. We've never actually been 2nd class citizens in this country though and that's what those people are in France and it's no surprise that something like this has lit the touchpaper. Same thing as has happened several times in the US around police brutality. People who have spent their lives being stepped on and treated like pieces of shit in their own country, find a chance to fight back so they take it and fair play to them

You always get the opportunistic people who will thieve and rob but to call them all scumbags is disheartening, especially on this forum
Re: French riots
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:22:15 am
Agree with all that.

France's history with Algeria in a very short sum up. The French colonise a country in the 1800's some time, then after the 2nd world war the french need a load of cheap labour to help rebuild France. Invite a load of Algerians to do this but give them shit housing and shit pay. The algerians that came to France thought this was better than the opportunities in their own country (since the french took over) and they stay in those shit conditions without much fuss. Problems start with 2nd generation and 3rd generation algerians who are born in France and grow up in France but realise they are 2nd class citizens.
Then on top of this injustice you have large factions in France who want to get rid of the algerians as they have served their purpose. So as they can't actually ship them back, as they were born in France, they are just forgotten about and left to fester in shit hole areas.

And then an opportunity to fight back and get some "power" arises.

This is a very basic look at what has happened but you reap what you sow. It's sad that innocent people are probably the worse hit by it all but that's governments for you.

Thing with Algeria, is that even the first generation of Algerian immigrants to France were born in France, because from 1848 onwards France considered Algeria not just an overseas possession but an integral part of Metropolitan France. It's also one of the reason the Algerian War of Independence was so brutal, because France was very reluctant to give it up.

Of course the same sorts of French far-right who back then would have been in favour of waging war in Algeria, would now rather conveniently forget all that.
Re: French riots
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:18:32 pm
We could take a leaf out of the French playbook in this country. Too happy to be fucked over countless times by companies and Governments. Sometimes these things need burning to the ground

We've been treated like shit being from Liverpool, the country seems to hate us, the Government most definitely does and we've even been part of a managed decline. We've never actually been 2nd class citizens in this country though and that's what those people are in France and it's no surprise that something like this has lit the touchpaper. Same thing as has happened several times in the US around police brutality. People who have spent their lives being stepped on and treated like pieces of shit in their own country, find a chance to fight back so they take it and fair play to them

You always get the opportunistic people who will thieve and rob but to call them all scumbags is disheartening, especially on this forum

Fight back at the ballot box. There is always room for massive peaceful protest.

Burning down people's houses and businesses IS the actions of scumbags. There is no excuse.
Re: French riots
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:12:54 pm
Thing with Algeria, is that even the first generation of Algerian immigrants to France were born in France, because from 1848 onwards France considered Algeria not just an overseas possession but an integral part of Metropolitan France.



True, I was just making the point that France actively welcomed a large influx of Algerians after the war to help rebuild the country "on the cheap". Basically exploit them and then dump them in slums and hope they stay quiet.
