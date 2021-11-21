In my experience the French police leave local people alone when they are law abiding. They are only interested in the scumbags. As it should be.



Those poverty stricken Paris and Marseilles suburbs were once award winning new neighbourhoods with tree lined avenues and schools, libraries, public areas, butchers, bakers, bars, coffee shops. They were good places to live for new immigrants to France. Much better than equivalent places in the UK. What has happened to them since is down to the people who live there, not the people of France who housed them in the first place.



Yep. I don't know who deleted my post, but this will repeat again and again to its cities if a country doesn't pay attention to the psychology of the conditioning a set of people go through and let them all in.You only want those who don't have room in their heads to blame other factors and are driven to build, no superiority delusion, who break through Islam's dumb conditioning.It's great that the mod's kid taught a group of North Africans, but to be relevant why don't you ask the Muslim professionals, the business owners, the workers, the real leaders in those looted areas what they think of them. They'll tell you they are scum.Edit: Ask his grandmother:"The people who are breaking things right now, I tell them: stop it, the woman identified as Nadia by French media told BFMTV on Sunday."They used Nahel as an excuse, she added.The cars have done nothing against you, the schools have done nothing against you, the buses have done nothing against you, Nadia said. Do not damage the schools, do not damage the buses, its the moms who take the buses.