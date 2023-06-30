



I cannot, however, get behind the minority in this case who have used the tragic death of a seemingly innocent young man to justify terrorizing, robbing and looting communities all over France. It's the ordinary citizens who are suffering. The police will simply enjoy cracking heads and go home to their safe neighbourhoods afterwards.



I don't think they give a shit about their neighbourhoods. There are plenty of shit holes around paris. Some very rough and extremely poor neighbourhoods. Crime is pretty rife and governments do not give a shit about them. Most of the rioters probably don't give a shit about a boy being shot and see it as an opportunity to riot and loot.I always remember someone telling me this. If you treat people like c*nts, don't be surprised when they start acting like c*nts.I don't agree with rioting, looting etc but I am not surprised by the behaviour. If these people have got nothing to lose why would they care. Until we have a society where everyone has equal opportunities these things are always going to happen. You can't just fuck off a certain segment of society and forget about them and hope they go away.