French riots

Son of Spion

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 11:03:42 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:35:52 am
Exactly.  It was the final straw.  It seems some can't grasp that concept.
No wonder this world is such a depressing, shambolic mess when people believe the way to address something like this is to terrorise your community, smash it up, rob its equally fed-up citizens and pretend it's all in support of the victim of another crime.

It's the actions of selfish manchildren, opportunistic thieves, local gangs and anti-social scumbags.

People need to grow the fuck up. "Oh, I'm unhappy and I don't have the emotional intelligence to channel that anger in any other way than destruction and violence towards my own community and the neighbours who are trying to also get by in an unjust world."

Yes, grow up for fucks sake. No wonder this world is screwed.  :butt

You don't get back at 'the man' by burning down your own neighbourhood. That's called shooting yourselves in the foot.
So Howard Philips

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 11:08:19 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:03:42 am
No wonder this world is such a depressing, shambolic mess when people believe the way to address something like this is to terrorise your community, smash it up, rob its equally fed-up citizens and pretend it's all in support of the victim of another crime.

It's the actions of selfish manchildren, opportunistic thieves, local gangs and anti-social scumbags.

People need to grow the fuck up. "Oh, I'm unhappy and I don't have the emotional intelligence to channel that anger in any other way than destruction and violence towards my own community and the neighbours who are trying to also get by in an unjust world."

Yes, grow up for fucks sake. No wonder this world is screwed.  :butt

Well said. Whilst the polices actions are despicable why trash your community centres and libraries? Why not attack a police station or the Elysee Palace?

The looting displays the same feral action as the mobs who plundered our fans a year ago.
Elmo!

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 11:14:17 am
Have to agree with Son of Spion. There's a lot to admire about the French and their willingness to get out there and protest but seems the actions here are just counter productive to their own cause.
Son of Spion

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 11:15:10 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:08:19 am
Well said. Whilst the polices actions are despicable why trash your community centres and libraries? Why not attack a police station or the Elysee Palace?

The looting displays the same feral action as the mobs who plundered our fans a year ago.
Yep, the actions of the police in this case was shameful and they need to be held fully accountable. That, I'm 100% behind.

What I cannot abide is the idea that destroying your own already downtrodden neighbourhood and looting shops for tellys and an armful of Nikes is the way to address it.

That, I'm afraid, is primitive level feral opportunism.
Son of Spion

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 11:20:01 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:14:17 am
Have to agree with Son of Spion. There's a lot to admire about the French and their willingness to get out there and protest but seems the actions here are just counter productive to their own cause.
I do admire how the French seem to stand their ground when they feel their government wrong them. We could do with more of that in this country.

I cannot, however, get behind the minority in this case who have used the tragic death of a seemingly innocent young man to justify terrorizing, robbing and looting communities all over France. It's the ordinary citizens who are suffering. The police will simply enjoy cracking heads and go home to their safe neighbourhoods afterwards.
Gerry Attrick

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 11:20:07 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:08:19 am
Well said. Whilst the polices actions are despicable why trash your community centres and libraries? Why not attack a police station or the Elysee Palace?

The looting displays the same feral action as the mobs who plundered our fans a year ago.

From the BBC

Quote
Im looking at what remains of a big office building. About 500 people worked here: it was an important part of the community.

Rioters broke in and set it on fire. One part of the building is completely charred, and has collapsed onto the street. Broken glass and debris is everywhere. We can still see and smell the smoke coming out.

All the people who work here have lost their offices and their belongings.

Just across the road is a pharmacy, which is also a health centre - and one of very few places in the neighbourhood where people can get treatment when theyre ill.

Its been looted, and partially destroyed.

Many residents of Roubaix told us: whats the point of damaging pharmacies, offices, theatres? This is not the right way to demand justice for Nahel.


Absolutely mind boggling anybody could support these kind of actions. It is indefensible what kind of things the rioters are targeting. Buildings, people, organisations with absolutely no connection to the terrible act committed. Its just mindless violence by people who see an opportunity to get onto the streets and have chosen the tragic killing of a young man as their cause to do so. Shame on them.
Spezialo

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 11:57:56 am
Going to Paris in November, as long as they've stopped by then.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 11:58:35 am
Just seen a piece on Reuters about a motorbike shop completely looted and then set on fire. Owner sitting outside in tears no jobs for his 8 employees now. These rioters are mindless scum and now we have the far right organising and fighting back in certain areas it's recipe for disaster. A complete sh it show of a situation.

There are videos of gangs walking around the streets last night with heavy caliber machine guns ffs and Macron is going to Elton John concerts. Has there ever been a leader so out of touch with reality.
BarryCrocker

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 12:41:55 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:57:56 am
Going to Paris in November, as long as they've stopped by then.

Yeah, I'm pretty sure that all the underlying issues surrounding the fact that immigrants being multi-generational non-nationals will be fixed by by then.
Red-Soldier

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 12:44:27 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:41:55 pm
Yeah, I'm pretty sure that all the underlying issues surrounding the fact that immigrants being multi-generational non-nationals will be fixed by by then.

 ;D
Spezialo

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 12:50:34 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:41:55 pm
Yeah, I'm pretty sure that all the underlying issues surrounding the fact that immigrants being multi-generational non-nationals will be fixed by by then.

Brilliant. I can sleep easier now. Thanks
Clint Eastwood

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 01:03:26 pm
It's all a bit stupid. There will be a very small minority of the rioters who give a shit about the kid being shot. It's just an excuse to destroy the city.
Red Beret

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 01:18:24 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:58:35 am
Just seen a piece on Reuters about a motorbike shop completely looted and then set on fire. Owner sitting outside in tears no jobs for his 8 employees now. These rioters are mindless scum and now we have the far right organising and fighting back in certain areas it's recipe for disaster. A complete sh it show of a situation.

There are videos of gangs walking around the streets last night with heavy caliber machine guns ffs and Macron is going to Elton John concerts. Has there ever been a leader so out of touch with reality.

TSC

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 01:34:16 pm
Wasnt it the yellow vest mob that hijacked riots in France a couple years back?  They love a riot hijack
So Howard Philips

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 01:40:20 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:34:16 pm
Wasnt it the yellow vest mob that hijacked riots in France a couple years back?  They love a riot hijack

I think the gilets jaunes were a political protest that turned into a riot.

This is a riot which has turned into an unauthorised shopping spree.

Great publicity for the Olympics though.
Commie Bobbie

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 30, 2023, 08:54:34 pm
Be a great time to go, just be safe & soak it in & take your camera & a high vis with press on it  ;D

And repeatedly scream Journaliste, Journaliste...

Back to the ongoing violence, this is all part of a reckoning the French state have to deal with, due to how it has treated French-Algerians in the country ever since Independence and the war that preceded it.

France, like Britain doesn't like looking back at its unsavoury, colonial past.
west_london_red

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
And repeatedly scream Journaliste, Journaliste...

Back to the ongoing violence, this is all part of a reckoning the French state have to deal with, due to how it has treated French-Algerians in the country ever since Independence and the war that preceded it.

France, like Britain doesn't like looking back at its unsavoury, colonial past.

I dont think you can even compare the experiences of someone of a colonial background in the UK to France. Things aint perfect here but we are light years ahead of France and most of Europe, they are literally 20 or 30 years behind us in most of Europe.
So Howard Philips

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm
I dont think you can even compare the experiences of someone of a colonial background in the UK to France. Things aint perfect here but we are light years ahead of France and most of Europe, they are literally 20 or 30 years behind us in most of Europe.

I think the difference is France us that there is still an older generation who were personally involved in the war in Algeria with huge casualties and an urban warfarin campaign much more violent than Northern Ireland.

Whilst there is racism about immigrants to the UK its not exacerbated by recent memories of a full scale war.
Nick110581

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Managed to cancel trip. EasyJet were surprisingly helpful.

Air B n B and the host are being awkward though.
Jshooters

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 08:31:22 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:57:56 am
Going to Paris in November, as long as they've stopped by then.

Going in 3 weeks  :-\
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 08:34:19 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Managed to cancel trip. EasyJet were surprisingly helpful.

Air B n B and the host are being awkward though.

You should be free to cancel anytime up until a few weeks before, no ?
TepidT2O

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 08:35:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Managed to cancel trip. EasyJet were surprisingly helpful.

Air B n B and the host are being awkward though.
During the riots in Liverpool a decade or so back, my wife had to go up to Liverpool with a couple of her colleagues.  She was in the Radisson blue (or one near it), her work mate flew in from the US was staying for longer 

They rented him a flat Were riots outside it (think it was on allerton road?). How they laughed! 

Well.. he didnt, but my wife did
Iska

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 09:06:07 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 08:31:22 pm
Going in 3 weeks  :-\
Im there now, flew in this afternoon. Was getting slightly nervous about it but theres not a hint of bother or tension anywhere Ive been. Saw one police car but thats it. Obviously Im not heading out to the banlieues if I can help it.
Nick110581

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 09:15:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:34:19 pm
You should be free to cancel anytime up until a few weeks before, no ?

Depends on hosts policy.

Dont feel comfortable going if I will be on edge the whole time.
So Howard Philips

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:35:21 pm
During the riots in Liverpool a decade or so back, my wife had to go up to Liverpool with a couple of her colleagues.  She was in the Radisson blue (or one near it), her work mate flew in from the US was staying for longer 

They rented him a flat Were riots outside it (think it was on allerton road?). How they laughed! 

Well.. he didnt, but my wife did

Riots on Allerton Road?

Sure it wasnt a couple of yummy mummies arguing over a parking space? ;D
TepidT2O

Re: French riots
Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm
Riots on Allerton Road?

Sure it wasnt a couple of yummy mummies arguing over a parking space? ;D
I may have the road wrong to be honest long time ago 
Son of Spion

Re: French riots
Today at 02:17:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm
I may have the road wrong to be honest long time ago 
There were definitely problems on Smithdown Road and Lawrence Road that year. Riots, looting, arson etc...
LuverlyRita

Re: French riots
Today at 09:32:24 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:58:35 am
There are videos of gangs walking around the streets last night with heavy caliber machine guns ffs and Macron is going to Elton John concerts. Has there ever been a leader so out of touch with reality.
I have never liked him. The fact that he's stood against Marine Le Pen gives people the perception that he's politically to the left and an all round "nice chap" but I don't think that's the reality
So Howard Philips

Re: French riots
Today at 09:34:37 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:32:24 am
I have never liked him. The fact that he's stood against Marine Le Pen gives people the perception that he's politically to the left and an all round "nice chap" but I don't think that's the reality

What was it South Park said A choice between a turd sandwich and a douchebag.

Mind you imagine the response if Le Pen had got in..
LuverlyRita

Re: French riots
Today at 09:43:27 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Managed to cancel trip. EasyJet were surprisingly helpful.

Air B n B and the host are being awkward though.
We were in New Zealand during the last big earthquake. Due to "the exceptional circumstances", the ferry company (that operates between the North and South Island) gave us a full refund on our non-refundable tickets and our Air B n B hosts gave us a full refund on our non-refundable accommodation booking. Air B n B proved extremely difficult to contact as circumstances were changing, they were very unhelpful and they also kept their cut of the unused accommodation booking. It's the first and last time we dealt with them. Won't touch them with a barge pole.
jillcwhomever

Re: French riots
Today at 09:48:58 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:15:03 pm
Depends on hosts policy.

Dont feel comfortable going if I will be on edge the whole time.

I am glad you've managed to sort it Nick. As you say no point in going if you couldn't enjoy it.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: French riots
Today at 09:50:59 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:34:37 am
What was it South Park said A choice between a turd sandwich and a douchebag.

Mind you imagine the response if Le Pen had got in..
And that's it. It was Macron, or, Le Pen. One - even if he is to the right, a bit strange, and what few here would choose in an ideal world - is still within the relatively normal range of politics. And one is an extreme right-winger. That was the choice, and Macron only squeaked home when we would hope for Le Pen to be swept aside and assigned to history. That's France. But there is much to like about France too.
So Howard Philips

Re: French riots
Today at 11:08:09 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:50:59 am
And that's it. It was Macron, or, Le Pen. One - even if he is to the right, a bit strange, and what few here would choose in an ideal world - is still within the relatively normal range of politics. And one is an extreme right-winger. That was the choice, and Macron only squeaked home when we would hope for Le Pen to be swept aside and assigned to history. That's France. But there is much to like about France too.

And even though the next Presidential elections are four years away you can bet your bottom dollar these riots will play right in to Le Pens hands.
Fruity

Re: French riots
Today at 12:07:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:20:01 am


I cannot, however, get behind the minority in this case who have used the tragic death of a seemingly innocent young man to justify terrorizing, robbing and looting communities all over France. It's the ordinary citizens who are suffering. The police will simply enjoy cracking heads and go home to their safe neighbourhoods afterwards.

I don't think they give a shit about their neighbourhoods. There are plenty of shit holes around paris. Some very rough and extremely poor neighbourhoods. Crime is pretty rife and governments do not give a shit about them. Most of the rioters probably don't give a shit about a boy being shot and see it as an opportunity to riot and loot.

I always remember someone telling me this. If you treat people like c*nts, don't be surprised when they start acting like c*nts.

I don't agree with rioting, looting etc but I am not surprised by the behaviour. If these people have got nothing to lose why would they care. Until we have a society where everyone has equal opportunities these things are always going to happen. You can't just fuck off a certain segment of society and forget about them and hope they go away.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: French riots
Today at 02:01:57 pm
Anyone who witnessed what happened in Paris for the champions league final will know something is very wrong with their society. You had a situation where it was obvious the security forces of the state had lost control of the area in and around the stadium and it was only due to our fans that a disaster didn't happen.

 How is it fixed i don't know as you have a section of their population who just don't care about the law or the area they live in for various reasons. The nightmare scenario is Le Pen getting in but right now i don't see Macron as strong or smart enough to fix the current issues before that happens.

Son of Spion

Re: French riots
Today at 02:13:15 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:07:24 pm
I don't think they give a shit about their neighbourhoods. There are plenty of shit holes around paris. Some very rough and extremely poor neighbourhoods. Crime is pretty rife and governments do not give a shit about them. Most of the rioters probably don't give a shit about a boy being shot and see it as an opportunity to riot and loot.

I always remember someone telling me this. If you treat people like c*nts, don't be surprised when they start acting like c*nts.

I don't agree with rioting, looting etc but I am not surprised by the behaviour. If these people have got nothing to lose why would they care. Until we have a society where everyone has equal opportunities these things are always going to happen. You can't just fuck off a certain segment of society and forget about them and hope they go away.
I don't disagree with any of that.
liverbloke

Re: French riots
Today at 02:27:31 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:07:24 pm
I don't think they give a shit about their neighbourhoods. There are plenty of shit holes around paris. Some very rough and extremely poor neighbourhoods. Crime is pretty rife and governments do not give a shit about them. Most of the rioters probably don't give a shit about a boy being shot and see it as an opportunity to riot and loot.

I always remember someone telling me this. If you treat people like c*nts, don't be surprised when they start acting like c*nts.

I don't agree with rioting, looting etc but I am not surprised by the behaviour. If these people have got nothing to lose why would they care. Until we have a society where everyone has equal opportunities these things are always going to happen. You can't just fuck off a certain segment of society and forget about them and hope they go away.

qu'ils mangent de la brioche
Elisha S

Re: French riots
Today at 08:24:34 pm
Seems like these lads are only succeeding in promoting anti immigrant attitudes in France. Their lives will be an awful lot worse when the likes of Le Pen come to power.. and they will come to power. These riots guarantee it.
thaddeus

Re: French riots
Today at 10:49:05 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:07:24 pm
I don't think they give a shit about their neighbourhoods. There are plenty of shit holes around paris. Some very rough and extremely poor neighbourhoods. Crime is pretty rife and governments do not give a shit about them. Most of the rioters probably don't give a shit about a boy being shot and see it as an opportunity to riot and loot.

I always remember someone telling me this. If you treat people like c*nts, don't be surprised when they start acting like c*nts.

I don't agree with rioting, looting etc but I am not surprised by the behaviour. If these people have got nothing to lose why would they care. Until we have a society where everyone has equal opportunities these things are always going to happen. You can't just fuck off a certain segment of society and forget about them and hope they go away.
I think tourists have a certain romantic view of Paris and the authorities seemingly work very hard to protect that image.  I've stayed with an aunt-in-law in the Paris suburbs a few times (whilst gormlessly soaking up the sights of Paris...) and I think the levels of poverty there must be amongst the worst in Europe, certainly relative poverty compared to the centre of the city.

I completely agree that most of those rioting and looting have no particular feelings towards Nahel but are taking advantage of the chaos.

It's not all that long ago - 2011 - that we had similar riots and looting across English cities after the shooting of Mark Duggan.
