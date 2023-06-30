Exactly. It was the final straw. It seems some can't grasp that concept.
No wonder this world is such a depressing, shambolic mess when people believe the way to address something like this is to terrorise your community, smash it up, rob its equally fed-up citizens and pretend it's all in support of the victim of another crime.
It's the actions of selfish manchildren, opportunistic thieves, local gangs and anti-social scumbags.
People need to grow the fuck up. "Oh, I'm unhappy and I don't have the emotional intelligence to channel that anger in any other way than destruction and violence towards my own community and the neighbours who are trying to also get by in an unjust world."
Yes, grow up for fucks sake. No wonder this world is screwed.
You don't get back at 'the man' by burning down your own neighbourhood. That's called shooting yourselves in the foot.