French riots

French riots
« on: Today at 01:22:37 pm »
Rightly or wrong    They stick up for themselves
Re: French riots
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:25:12 pm »
We could do with taking a leaf out of their book.
Public apathy is getting us nowhere.
Re: French riots
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:25:12 pm
We could do with taking a leaf out of their book.
Public apathy is getting us nowhere.

Indeed.

More power to them!
Re: French riots
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:16:09 pm »
Meant to be in Toulouse on Sunday  :-\
Re: French riots
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:16:09 pm
Meant to be in Toulouse on Sunday  :-\

Get yourself some fireworks mate  ;)
Re: French riots
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:19:32 pm
Get yourself some fireworks mate  ;)

Looks fucking bonkers looking on Twitter
Re: French riots
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:24:44 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:22:37 pm
Rightly or wrong    They stick up for themselves
They do, but I can't help feeling this isn't the right way to go about it.

A member of the community has been killed by police. What shall we do about it? Errrr... Smash up and loot that community and use the deceased's name to justify burgling shops for a pair of Nike's.

Who suffers? Just the communities and the people who live and work in them.

Adding to the pain of the family and community affected by this appalling case just so scumbags across France can indulge in recreational rioting is disgusting in itself.

But yes, in general, the French do stand up for themselves in a way this country has not since Thatcher cut its balls off. I'm thinking more about striking for better pay and conditions rather than this horrendous summer jolly by the usual street corner dwelling scumbags, though.
Re: French riots
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:27:54 pm »
Some of those scenes are disturbing, setting fire to schools and libraries. How is that helping anyone? It wrecks the community and makes no difference and ordinary people as usual will pay the price of it.
Re: French riots
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:24:44 pm
They do, but I can't help feeling this isn't the right way to go about it.

A member of the community has been killed by police. What shall we do about it? Errrr... Smash up and loot that community and use the deceased's name to justify burgling shops for a pair of Nike's.

Who suffers? Just the communities and the people who live and work in them.

Adding to the pain of the family and community affected by this appalling case just so scumbags across France can indulge in recreational rioting is disgusting in itself.

But yes, in general, the French do stand up for themselves in a way this country has not since Thatcher cut its balls off. I'm thinking more about striking for better pay and conditions rather than this horrendous summer jolly by the usual street corner dwelling scumbags, though.

Great post, SoS.
