Rightly or wrong They stick up for themselves



They do, but I can't help feeling this isn't the right way to go about it.A member of the community has been killed by police. What shall we do about it? Errrr... Smash up and loot that community and use the deceased's name to justify burgling shops for a pair of Nike's.Who suffers? Just the communities and the people who live and work in them.Adding to the pain of the family and community affected by this appalling case just so scumbags across France can indulge in recreational rioting is disgusting in itself.But yes, in general, the French do stand up for themselves in a way this country has not since Thatcher cut its balls off. I'm thinking more about striking for better pay and conditions rather than this horrendous summer jolly by the usual street corner dwelling scumbags, though.