Infantino is doing as much as he possibly can to ensure Saudi club teams get on the world stage. I have every confidence that there will be 3 Saudi teams in this competition and 2 PL teams, that seems sensible doesn't it. Of course they are paying him for this and the aim is to make Saudi a powerhouse of world football by the 2030's.





The trouble is that football is a fickle thing. You can watch some of the world's (former) best players play in the saudi league at the moment but I'll bet most people (including many in Saudi) do not give a shit and would rather watch Crystal Palace v Brighton in the PL without any big names. That's why the Saudi's will never truly succeed. Football in that country will never be a great spectacle compared to the PL (or even the championship) because it's too feckin hot to play the type of football that actually entertains.





The price of everything and the value of nothing



The problem for them is that you can't buy history and prestige. You can buy attention and that's what they're doing. It will get people to look up and notice what they're doing, but it won't be long until they go to doing what they were about to do. It's like a naked fat guy standing in front of a strip club. Yeah, people who will stop, look at him and notice him, but once they've seen him, they'll go right past him to where they actually want to go and that is inside, where they can look at naked ladies. If they come back the next day, they'll still look at the guy, but they'll still go past him. After a week, they won't even realise he's there anymore.Same goes for the Saudi league. Yeah, they have big names there and people have noticed and maybe some will even have watched some of the matches, but at the end of the day, they'll still very much prefer their own teams, leagues and European competition. At the end of the day, football in Europe has a history of more than 100 years and the Champions League is probably the most prestigious club trophy you can win in football (other than maybe the Copa Libertadores or whatever they have in South America). You can try and create something similar in your region, but that takes time and the Saudis don't want to wait. For me, the biggest danger is them getting a foot in the door in Europe with their clubs. It could start small with maybe having a CL final there and then maybe they'll start lobbying to get one of their clubs to take part in the competition. It might not happen tomorrow or the day after, but in my view, that has to be their ultimate goal (other than buying as many clubs in Europe as they can), if they want to become "someone" in the football world.