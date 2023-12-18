« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA  (Read 3039 times)

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #40 on: December 18, 2023, 08:06:01 am »

At this rate wouldn't be surprising in the future to see clubs having to build two teams with different managers
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #41 on: December 18, 2023, 09:09:48 am »
Only good news is that its once every 4 years, any half smart club would play their youths in june and bring in the seniors in july when pre season normally starts , at the semis/final stage.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #42 on: December 18, 2023, 10:25:16 am »
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on December 17, 2023, 11:24:53 pm
It's the maximum of 2 clubs per country (unless 3 clubs win the CL in the 4-year cycle).

If Chelsea hadn't won the CL then we would be almost guaranteed a slot (AD City would have qualified in front of us in the rankings anyway)

Cheers   :thumbup
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,469
  • BoRac
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #43 on: December 18, 2023, 10:42:03 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on December 18, 2023, 06:22:21 am
I think the info is not quite right, I'm pretty sure the winner of next seasons CL will also be in it, which means we could still qualify if we won the CL next season.

No, this season's winners will qualify, next season's winners will take part four years later.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,322
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #44 on: December 18, 2023, 10:44:41 am »
Although I don't give a fuck about it, I hope by the end of next season we have qualified for 2029  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,469
  • BoRac
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #45 on: December 18, 2023, 11:21:28 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 18, 2023, 10:44:41 am
Although I don't give a fuck about it, I hope by the end of next season we have qualified for 2029  ;D

And then send the kids. ;D

If there's any consolation from not winning the CL, it's missing out on this. I'd also argue that not taking part will significantly improve our chances of winning the PL in 2025/26.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,965
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #46 on: December 18, 2023, 05:35:16 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on December 18, 2023, 06:22:21 am
I think the info is not quite right, I'm pretty sure the winner of next seasons CL will also be in it, which means we could still qualify if we won the CL next season.

This is being held at the end of that season, so any team that hasnt qualified but wins it would have two weeks prep. That doesnt seem possible for a 32 team tournament, I think theyd go in the next one in 2029.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,606
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #47 on: December 18, 2023, 09:36:32 pm »
Fluminense beat Al Ahly 2-0 in the Semi Final of the World Club Cup. Man City in the final then.
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 849
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #48 on: December 19, 2023, 06:30:53 am »
UEFA and FIFA don't give a shit about players welfare, just lining their greedy pockets. Also in general, club tournaments are supposed to be annually, not every 4 years, that is for international football, club teams change alot over 4 years, players, managers etc, international teams in general do not. Also even playing this revamped club world cup every 4 years will not work well, basically playing nearly all the way through the year, plus international tournaments the year before and the year after. Madness, they should of just kept the club world cup with the old format and annually, otherwise it will not work well, but greed always wins unfortunately. Also with UEFA they are expanding the champions league from next season to add even more games, plus they have the nations league now also. The players welfare is extremely important to rational people, not to these greedy idiots though.
« Last Edit: December 19, 2023, 06:45:05 am by Ocean Red »
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #49 on: December 19, 2023, 11:11:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 18, 2023, 09:09:48 am
Only good news is that its once every 4 years, any half smart club would play their youths in june and bring in the seniors in july when pre season normally starts , at the semis/final stage.

If you are a top team in Europe, the likelihood is you will be seeded - and will have 2 teams from outside of SA/Europe  (2 groups will have 3 teams, but given the "max 2 teams per league" rule, there will be a decent chunk of teams who would usually be in pot 3 in a CL draw).  So play mixed teams in the first 3 games, a bit like the Europe League.  I just don't understand all this criticism - its a max of 7 extra games, every 4 years, as a one-off, and you can probably get away with playing and rotating youngsters and second choice for at least the first 3-4 games).

A 16 team tournament may have been better, certainly - but would only mean one fewer (easy) game.
« Last Edit: December 19, 2023, 11:13:07 am by Scottymuser »
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,469
  • BoRac
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #50 on: December 19, 2023, 11:25:32 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 19, 2023, 11:11:03 am
If you are a top team in Europe, the likelihood is you will be seeded - and will have 2 teams from outside of SA/Europe  (2 groups will have 3 teams, but given the "max 2 teams per league" rule, there will be a decent chunk of teams who would usually be in pot 3 in a CL draw).  So play mixed teams in the first 3 games, a bit like the Europe League.  I just don't understand all this criticism - its a max of 7 extra games, every 4 years, as a one-off, and you can probably get away with playing and rotating youngsters and second choice for at least the first 3-4 games).

A 16 team tournament may have been better, certainly - but would only mean one fewer (easy) game.

The criticism is due to the fact that it ends three weeks before the next season starts, so if the players are to get any time off at all, you basically have no pre-season, which can completely wreck your next season.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #51 on: December 19, 2023, 11:55:37 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 19, 2023, 11:11:03 am
I just don't understand all this criticism

Which is baffling, the schedule needs shortening somehow not more added to it.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,185
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #52 on: December 19, 2023, 12:01:41 pm »
If they want it to be anything like a real tournament then they will make clubs submit a squad list like they do in the CL and so on. That way, it'll stop teams from doing what a few have suggested and playing kids hoping to get through and then bringing in the normal players

It's a joke of a tournament. Zero rest for anybody. It's not just players who will burn out, managers will too. FIFA and UEFA need to be burnt to the ground and rebuilt. How the fuck did the money men end up running the sport
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 849
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #53 on: December 19, 2023, 12:48:40 pm »
Also our club didn't qualify for the new revamped fifa club world cup in 2025, so we don't need to worry about it for Liverpool FC until at least 2029 now. we get a rest, the players, manager etc, in the summer of 2025.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,013
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:55:37 pm »
Infantino is doing as much as he possibly can to ensure Saudi club teams get on the world stage. I have every confidence that there will be 3 Saudi teams in this competition and 2 PL teams, that seems sensible doesn't it. Of course they are paying him for this and the aim is to make Saudi a powerhouse of world football by the 2030's.


The trouble is that football is a fickle thing. You can watch some of the world's (former) best players play in the saudi league at the moment but I'll bet most people (including many in Saudi) do not give a shit and would rather watch Crystal Palace v Brighton in the PL without any big names. That's why the Saudi's will never truly succeed. Football in that country will never be a great spectacle compared to the PL (or even the championship) because it's too feckin hot to play the type of football that actually entertains.


The price of everything and the value of nothing
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
  • Red since '64
Re: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm »
City score in the 1st minute of the final. Not really fussed about this game or competition, but as were linked with Andre, Im interested to see how he fares.

(Has to be on mute again - dont mind Savage, unlike most, but Paul Dempsey irritates me; example: Ruben Diash).
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,005
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:15:03 pm
City score in the 1st minute of the final. Not really fussed about this game or competition, but as were linked with Andre, Im interested to see how he fares.

How's he doing?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm »
Soulless stadium, fans cant be bothered, players cant bothered and City winning at a canter. Yawn.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:28:40 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on December 19, 2023, 12:01:41 pm
Zero rest for anybody. It's not just players who will burn out, managers will too.
And the fans, potentially? I don't know about anybody else, but as much as I find myself twiddling my thumbs on the occasional summer weekend, overall, I do quite enjoy having a period in which I'm not having to plan my entire life around a ball being kicked about.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,366
  • Red since '64
Re: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #59 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:45:53 pm
How's he doing?

Its a very small sample size, against a very dominant team, but on this showing hes very raw, and failed to track his runner on a number of occasions.

It really wouldnt surprise me should our alleged interest in him be another club-induced false flag.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,193
Re: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:30:40 pm »
Rodri out with an injury, looked like his right knee
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:33:36 pm »
Rodri crunched, took a reducer from an angry brazilian. Hopefully its not too serious and he makes it for the euros in the summer.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup | a 32 team tournament | starting 2025 in the USA
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:48:37 pm »
Rodri will be out for a while. Looks like internal damage to his knee.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 