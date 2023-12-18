Infantino is doing as much as he possibly can to ensure Saudi club teams get on the world stage. I have every confidence that there will be 3 Saudi teams in this competition and 2 PL teams, that seems sensible doesn't it. Of course they are paying him for this and the aim is to make Saudi a powerhouse of world football by the 2030's.





The trouble is that football is a fickle thing. You can watch some of the world's (former) best players play in the saudi league at the moment but I'll bet most people (including many in Saudi) do not give a shit and would rather watch Crystal Palace v Brighton in the PL without any big names. That's why the Saudi's will never truly succeed. Football in that country will never be a great spectacle compared to the PL (or even the championship) because it's too feckin hot to play the type of football that actually entertains.





The price of everything and the value of nothing