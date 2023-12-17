« previous next »
Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:06:01 am

At this rate wouldn't be surprising in the future to see clubs having to build two teams with different managers
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:09:48 am
Only good news is that its once every 4 years, any half smart club would play their youths in june and bring in the seniors in july when pre season normally starts , at the semis/final stage.
decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 am
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on December 17, 2023, 11:24:53 pm
It's the maximum of 2 clubs per country (unless 3 clubs win the CL in the 4-year cycle).

If Chelsea hadn't won the CL then we would be almost guaranteed a slot (AD City would have qualified in front of us in the rankings anyway)

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • BoRac
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 06:22:21 am
I think the info is not quite right, I'm pretty sure the winner of next seasons CL will also be in it, which means we could still qualify if we won the CL next season.

No, this season's winners will qualify, next season's winners will take part four years later.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,219
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:44:41 am
Although I don't give a fuck about it, I hope by the end of next season we have qualified for 2029  ;D
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • BoRac
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:21:28 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 10:44:41 am
Although I don't give a fuck about it, I hope by the end of next season we have qualified for 2029  ;D

And then send the kids. ;D

If there's any consolation from not winning the CL, it's missing out on this. I'd also argue that not taking part will significantly improve our chances of winning the PL in 2025/26.
Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,963
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:35:16 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 06:22:21 am
I think the info is not quite right, I'm pretty sure the winner of next seasons CL will also be in it, which means we could still qualify if we won the CL next season.

This is being held at the end of that season, so any team that hasnt qualified but wins it would have two weeks prep. That doesnt seem possible for a 32 team tournament, I think theyd go in the next one in 2029.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,519
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:36:32 pm
Fluminense beat Al Ahly 2-0 in the Semi Final of the World Club Cup. Man City in the final then.
Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 847
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:30:53 am
UEFA and FIFA don't give a shit about players welfare, just lining their greedy pockets. Also in general, club tournaments are supposed to be annually, not every 4 years, that is for international football, club teams change alot over 4 years, players, managers etc, international teams in general do not. Also even playing this revamped club world cup every 4 years is unworkable, basically playing nearly all way through the year, plus international tournaments the year before and the year after. Madness, they should of just kept the club world cup with the old format and annually, otherwise it will not work well, but greed always wins unfortunately.
