UEFA and FIFA don't give a shit about players welfare, just lining their greedy pockets. Also in general, club tournaments are supposed to be annually, not every 4 years, that is for international football, club teams change alot over 4 years, players, managers etc, international teams in general do not. Also even playing this revamped club world cup every 4 years is unworkable, basically playing nearly all way through the year, plus international tournaments the year before and the year after. Madness, they should of just kept the club world cup with the old format and annually, otherwise it will not work well, but greed always wins unfortunately.