FIFA Club World Cup : a 32 team tournament : starting 2025 in the USA

Reply #40
Today at 08:06:01 am

At this rate wouldn't be surprising in the future to see clubs having to build two teams with different managers
Reply #41
Today at 09:09:48 am
Only good news is that its once every 4 years, any half smart club would play their youths in june and bring in the seniors in july when pre season normally starts , at the semis/final stage.
Reply #42
Today at 10:25:16 am
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm
It's the maximum of 2 clubs per country (unless 3 clubs win the CL in the 4-year cycle).

If Chelsea hadn't won the CL then we would be almost guaranteed a slot (AD City would have qualified in front of us in the rankings anyway)

Reply #43
Today at 10:42:03 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 06:22:21 am
I think the info is not quite right, I'm pretty sure the winner of next seasons CL will also be in it, which means we could still qualify if we won the CL next season.

No, this season's winners will qualify, next season's winners will take part four years later.
Reply #44
Today at 10:44:41 am
Although I don't give a fuck about it, I hope by the end of next season we have qualified for 2029  ;D
