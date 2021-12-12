It's the maximum of 2 clubs per country (unless 3 clubs win the CL in the 4-year cycle).If Chelsea hadn't won the CL then we would be almost guaranteed a slot (AD City would have qualified in front of us in the rankings anyway)
I think the info is not quite right, I'm pretty sure the winner of next seasons CL will also be in it, which means we could still qualify if we won the CL next season.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]