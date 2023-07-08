« previous next »
Must say, winning a tournament to nil is an outstanding achievement. Rare like hens teeth, that. Nobody in the entire tournament could get the ball off of either Jones or Gomes. The ultimate in a solid foundation. That Gomes is like 5 ft nothing but he's got ownership. Jonsey ive it said before, his best career path realized at some point he will pass Trent as the best scouse player in the world. Also have said Trent would eventually win a balon d'or, so its not faint praise.

and the storyline. Final action of the 90+. marginal pen in a generous 6th minute. Young Trafford leaps to keep it out , then charges down the rebound and stuffs that one too.  the third try sails just over the bar and he probably would have had that also. instant classic. Dont hold much truck with manc players as a rule, but still. That was good.

But Jonesy. 6 double pivot? Hold my beer.

Shame BBC wont credit Jones for the goal
Shame BBC wont credit Jones for the goal

It's okay mate, he's been officially credited by UEFA. It will say Curtis Jones in the record books.
Shame BBC wont credit Jones for the goal
they did as soon as UEFA did.
You know who thinks he scored the goal? That Abu Dhabi fucking cheater Palmer. Post match he was still talking about how he scored.

Dumbass - that ball isn't going in but for the deflection - so an own goal or, as correct, Curtis Jones' goal.
You know who thinks he scored the goal? That Abu Dhabi fucking cheater Palmer. Post match he was still talking about how he scored.

Dumbass - that ball isn't going in but for the deflection - so an own goal or, as correct, Curtis Jones' goal.
He's one greedy little bastard an all.
Shame BBC wont credit Jones for the goal

BBC Salford you mean. That's a surprise.
Really pleased for Curtis and Harvey.

Now, go get some rest lads.

Now, go get some rest lads.

But don't stop running. When are they due back ?
Team of the Tournament announced.  8)

I'm pleased for Curtis but that is the most formulaic Team of the Tournament I've ever seen.  Six from the winners and five from the runners up.  Curtis has done well to break up an otherwise all Spanish midfield, he's probably the most Spanish in style of any England midfielder for a long time.

Tsitaishvili and Saba Sazonov, Kastriot Imeri and Daniel Peretz were all really good in the games I watched (which ended up being nearly all of them...).

Similarly with Gordon getting player of the tournament, really.  I thought Sergio Gomez was outstanding in every game - it's mad the depth of young talent that Man City have!!
I'm pleased for Curtis but that is the most formulaic Team of the Tournament I've ever seen.  Six from the winners and five from the runners up.  Curtis has done well to break up an otherwise all Spanish midfield, he's probably the most Spanish in style of any England midfielder for a long time.

Tsitaishvili and Saba Sazonov, Kastriot Imeri and Daniel Peretz were all really good in the games I watched (which ended up being nearly all of them...).

Similarly with Gordon getting player of the tournament, really.  I thought Sergio Gomez was outstanding in every game - it's mad the depth of young talent that Man City have!!
Totally agree. And the 4-4-2 formation that none of the knockout teams played.

Almost all the England and Spain team had a good tournament. So unsurprisingly they make up the team XI.

My XI, based on players that caught my eye, but I hadn't seen before (or remember seeing), would be:

                        Trafford
                         (Eng)

Bellanova    Sazonov      Colwill     Miranda
   (Ita)          (Geo)         (Eng)       (Spa)

               Gomes              Kone
                (Eng)               (Fra)

  Davitashvili        Cherki          Barcola
     (Geo)              (Fra)            (Fra)

                            Ruiz                 
                           (Spa)                 


Honourable mentions:

Rovella
Ndoye
Imeri
Sudakov
Bondarenko
That's one of the worst looking trophies I've ever seen. Even uglier than the Conference League trophy
